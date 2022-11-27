What will the 2022 Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 13? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Prediction Week 14

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 14 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

25 Ole Miss Rebels 8-4 (19)

24 UTSA Roadrunners 10-2 (25)

23 UCF Knights 9-3 (NR)

22 South Carolina Gamecocks 8-4 (NR)

21 Texas Longhorns 8-4 (24)

– College Football Playoff Rankings Week 5 Prediction

20 North Carolina Tar Heels 9-3 (17)

19 Oregon State Beavers 9-3 (22)

18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-3 (15)

17 Tulane Green Wave 10-2 (20)

16 UCLA Bruins 9-3 (18)

– CFN Rankings 1-131: Week 13

15 Oregon Ducks 9-3 (9)

14 LSU Tigers 9-3 (6)

13 Florida State Seminoles 9-3 (16)

12 Utah Utes 9-3 (14)

11 Kansas State Wildcats 9-3 (13)

– Scoreboard, Results: Week 13

10 Clemson Tigers 10-2 (8)

9 Washington Huskies 10-2 (12)

8 Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 (11)

7 Penn State Nittany Lions 10-2 (10)

6 Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 (7)

– AP Week 14 Prediction

5 Ohio State Buckeyes 11-1 (2)

4 USC Trojans 11-1 (5)

3 TCU Horned Frogs 12-0 (4)

2 Michigan Wolverines 12-0 (3)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 12 (1)

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings

AP All-Time Rankings

Story originally appeared on College Football News