Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Prediction Final Regular Season

What will the 2022 Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the final regular season college football rankings.

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Prediction Week 14

This is NOT the actual 2022 final regular season USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

25 NC State Wolfpack 8-4 (NR)

24 Troy Trojans 11-2 (NR)

23 Mississippi State Bulldogs 8-4 (25)

22 UTSA Roadrunners 11-2 (24)

21 Texas Longhorns 8-4 (21)

20 South Carolina Gamecocks 8-4 (20)

19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-3 (19)

18 UCLA Bruins 9-3 (17)

17 Oregon State Beavers 9-3 (16)

16 Tulane Green Wave 11-2 (18)

15 LSU Tigers 9-4 (13)

14 Oregon Ducks 9-3 (15)

13 Florida State Seminoles 9-3 (14)

12 Washington Huskies 10-2 (9)

11 USC Trojans 11-2 (4)

10 Utah Utes 10-3 (12)

9 Kansas State Wildcats 10-3 (10)

8 Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 (8)

7 Penn State Nittany Lions 10-2 (7)

6 Clemson Tigers 11-2 (11)

5 Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 (6)

4 Ohio State Buckeyes 11-1 (5)

3 TCU Horned Frogs 12-1 (3)

2 Michigan Wolverines 13-0 (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 13-0 (1)

