Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 15

What will the latest 2022-2023 Coaches Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 15

Coaches Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 15

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 TCU Horned Frogs 17-8 (19)

24 NC State Wolfpack 20-6 (22)

23 Florida Atlantic Owls 24-2 (NR)

22 UConn Huskies 19-7 (21)

21 Providence Friars 18-7 (17)

20 Creighton Bluejays 17-8 (NR)

19 San Diego State Aztecs 20-5 (23)

18 Iowa State Cyclones 16-8 (13)

17 Xavier Musketeers 19-6 (15)

16 Saint Mary’s Gaels 22-5 (14)

15 Miami Hurricanes 20-5 (20)

14 Indiana Hoosiers 18-7 (18)

13 Gonzaga Bulldogs 21-5 (16)

12 Marquette Golden Eagles 20-6 (10)

11 Baylor Bears 19-6 (12)

10 Tennessee Volunteers 19-6 (5)

9 Kansas State Wildcats 19-6 (11)

8 Texas Longhorns 20-5 (6)

7 Virginia Cavaliers 19-4 (9)

6 Kansas Jayhawks 20-5 (8)

5 Arizona Wildcats 22-4 (4)

4 UCLA Bruins 21-4 (7)

3 Purdue Boilermakers 23-3 (1)

2 Alabama Crimson Tide 22-3 (3)

1 Houston Cougars 23-2 (2)

