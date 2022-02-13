Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, College Basketball Rankings Prediction: Week 15
What will the latest 2022 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 15.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 College Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Prediction: Week 15
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. UConn Huskies 17-7 (23)
24. Xavier Musketeers 17-7 (NR)
23. Arkansas Razorbacks 19-6 (NR)
22. Wyoming Cowboys 18-3 (NR)
21. Murray State Racers 24-2 (24)
20. Texas Longhorns 18-7 (20)
19. Michigan State Spartans 18-6 (17)
18. Ohio State Buckeyes 15-6 (16)
17. Tennessee Volunteers 18-6 (18)
16. Wisconsin Badgers 19-5 (14)
15. Villanova Wildcats 19-6 (15)
14. UCLA Bruins 17-5 (12)
13. Illinois Fighting Illini 18-6 (13)
12. USC Trojans 20-4 (21)
11. Texas Tech Red Raiders 19-6 (9)
– AP poll college basketball prediction Week 15
10. Houston Cougars 20-4 (7)
9. Providence Friars 21-2 (11)
8. Baylor Bears 21-4 (10)
7. Kansas Jayhawks 20-4 (8)
6. Duke Blue Devils 21-4 (6)
5. Purdue Boilermakers 22-4 (3)
4. Arizona Wildcats 22-2 (5)
3. Kentucky Wildcats 21-4 (4)
2. Auburn Tigers 22-2 (2)
1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 21-2 (1)
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time College Football Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Greatest Programs of All-Time