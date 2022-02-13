Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, College Basketball Rankings Prediction: Week 15

What will the latest 2022 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 15.

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 College Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Prediction: Week 15

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. UConn Huskies 17-7 (23)

23. Arkansas Razorbacks 19-6 (NR)

20. Texas Longhorns 18-7 (20)

18. Ohio State Buckeyes 15-6 (16)

17. Tennessee Volunteers 18-6 (18)

11. Texas Tech Red Raiders 19-6 (9)

9. Providence Friars 21-2 (11)

8. Baylor Bears 21-4 (10)

3. Kentucky Wildcats 21-4 (4)

2. Auburn Tigers 22-2 (2)

