Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: After The National Championship

What will the latest 2022 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess for what the college basketball rankings will be after North Carolina and Kansas play for the national championship.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Prediction: Post-NCAA Tournament Projection

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 College Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

– North Carolina vs Kansas National Championship Preview, Prediction

Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Final Record: 22-12

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked, No points

Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Miami Hurricanes

Final Record: 26-11

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked, No points

Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

UConn Huskies

Final Record: 23-10

Previous Ranking: 21st, 195 points

Preseason Ranking: 23rd

Memphis Tigers

Final Record: 22-11

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked (35th overall), 5 points

Preseason Ranking: 16th

Murray State Racers

Final Record: 31-3

Previous Ranking: 20th, 230 points

Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Iowa Hawkeyes

Final Record: 26-10

Previous Ranking: 19th, 258 points

Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked (39th overall)

Saint Mary's Gaels

Final Record: 26-8

Previous Ranking: T16th, 280 points

Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Illinois Fighting Illini

Final Record: 23-10

Previous Ranking: T16th, 280 points

Preseason Ranking: 10th

Wisconsin Badgers

Final Record: 25-8

Previous Ranking: 14th, 376 points

Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Tennessee Volunteers

Final Record: 27-8

Previous Ranking: 8th, 597 points

Preseason Ranking: 17th

Purdue Boilermakers

Final Record: 29-8

Previous Ranking: 9th, 588 points

Preseason Ranking: 7th

Arkansas Razorbacks

Final Record: 28-9

Previous Ranking: 18th, 272 points

Preseason Ranking: 15th

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Final Record: 27-10

Previous Ranking: 11th, 429 points

Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked (27th overall)

Story continues

Kentucky Wildcats

Final Record: 26-8

Previous Ranking: 6th, 612 points

Preseason Ranking: 11th

Providence Friars

Final Record: 27-6

Previous Ranking: 13th, 385 points

Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

Auburn Tigers

Final Record: 28-6

Previous Ranking: 7th, 607 points

Preseason Ranking: 22nd

UCLA Bruins

Final Record: 27-8

Previous Ranking: 12th, 425 points

Preseason Ranking: 2nd

Houston Cougars

Final Record: 32-6

Previous Ranking: 15th, 286 points

Preseason Ranking: 14th

Baylor Bears

Final Record: 27-7

Previous Ranking: 4th, 649 points

Preseason Ranking: 8th

Villanova Wildcats

Final Record: 30-8

Previous Ranking: 5th, 628 points

Preseason Ranking: 4th

Arizona Wildcats

Final Record: 33-4

Previous Ranking: 2nd, 765 points

Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked (T33rd overall)

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Final Record: 28-4

Previous Ranking: 1st, 799 points

Preseason Ranking: 1st

Duke Blue Devils

Final Record: 32-7

Previous Ranking: 10th, 552 points

Preseason Ranking: 9th

– Hoops & Helmets: Ranking the combination of football and basketball schools 1-130

Kansas Jayhawks

(Or No. 1 with a win over North Carolina in the national championship)

Final Record: 33-6

Previous Ranking: 3rd, 612 points

Preseason Ranking: 3rd

– Kansas vs. North Carolina National Championship Prediction

North Carolina

(Or No. 2 with a loss to Kansas in the national championship)

Final Record: 29-9

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked (28th overall), 22 points

Preseason Ranking: 20th

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time College Football Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Greatest Programs of All-Time

1

1

1

1

1

1