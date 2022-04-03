Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: After The National Championship
What will the latest 2022 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess for what the college basketball rankings will be after North Carolina and Kansas play for the national championship.
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Prediction: Post-NCAA Tournament Projection
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 College Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
– North Carolina vs Kansas National Championship Preview, Prediction
Saint Peter’s Peacocks
Final Record: 22-12
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked, No points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked
Miami Hurricanes
Final Record: 26-11
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked, No points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked
UConn Huskies
Final Record: 23-10
Previous Ranking: 21st, 195 points
Preseason Ranking: 23rd
Memphis Tigers
Final Record: 22-11
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked (35th overall), 5 points
Preseason Ranking: 16th
Final Record: 31-3
Previous Ranking: 20th, 230 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked
Final Record: 26-10
Previous Ranking: 19th, 258 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked (39th overall)
Saint Mary's Gaels
Final Record: 26-8
Previous Ranking: T16th, 280 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked
Final Record: 23-10
Previous Ranking: T16th, 280 points
Preseason Ranking: 10th
Final Record: 25-8
Previous Ranking: 14th, 376 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked
Tennessee Volunteers
Final Record: 27-8
Previous Ranking: 8th, 597 points
Preseason Ranking: 17th
Final Record: 29-8
Previous Ranking: 9th, 588 points
Preseason Ranking: 7th
Arkansas Razorbacks
Final Record: 28-9
Previous Ranking: 18th, 272 points
Preseason Ranking: 15th
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Final Record: 27-10
Previous Ranking: 11th, 429 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked (27th overall)
Final Record: 26-8
Previous Ranking: 6th, 612 points
Preseason Ranking: 11th
Providence Friars
Final Record: 27-6
Previous Ranking: 13th, 385 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked
Auburn Tigers
Final Record: 28-6
Previous Ranking: 7th, 607 points
Preseason Ranking: 22nd
Final Record: 27-8
Previous Ranking: 12th, 425 points
Preseason Ranking: 2nd
Houston Cougars
Final Record: 32-6
Previous Ranking: 15th, 286 points
Preseason Ranking: 14th
Final Record: 27-7
Previous Ranking: 4th, 649 points
Preseason Ranking: 8th
Final Record: 30-8
Previous Ranking: 5th, 628 points
Preseason Ranking: 4th
Final Record: 33-4
Previous Ranking: 2nd, 765 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked (T33rd overall)
Final Record: 28-4
Previous Ranking: 1st, 799 points
Preseason Ranking: 1st
Final Record: 32-7
Previous Ranking: 10th, 552 points
Preseason Ranking: 9th
– Hoops & Helmets: Ranking the combination of football and basketball schools 1-130
(Or No. 1 with a win over North Carolina in the national championship)
Final Record: 33-6
Previous Ranking: 3rd, 612 points
Preseason Ranking: 3rd
– Kansas vs. North Carolina National Championship Prediction
North Carolina
(Or No. 2 with a loss to Kansas in the national championship)
Final Record: 29-9
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked (28th overall), 22 points
Preseason Ranking: 20th
