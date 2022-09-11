Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 2

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like after Week 2? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.

This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 2 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 Prediction: Week 2

25 Texas Longhorns 1-1 (22)

24 Penn State Nittany Lions 2-0 (NR)

22 Oregon Ducks 1-1 (24)

21 Pitt Panthers 1-1 (14)

20 Tennessee Volunteers 2-0 (NR)

19 Ole Miss Rebels 2-0 (23)

18 Baylor Bears 1-1 (8)

17 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 2-0 (21)

16 BYU Cougars 2-0 (25)

15 Florida Gators 1-1 (19)

14 Miami Hurricanes 2-0 (16)

13 Utah Utes 1-1 (15)

12 NC State Wolfpack 2-0 (13)

11 Arkansas Razorbacks 2-0 (17)

10 Kentucky Wildcats 2-0 (20)

9 USC Trojans 2-0 (12)

8 Michigan State Spartans 1-0 (11)

7 Oklahoma State Cowboys 2-0 (10)

6 Oklahoma Sooners 2-0 (7)

5 Michigan Wolverines 2-0 (5)

4 Clemson Tigers 2-0 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 2-0 (3)

2 Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 (1)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 (2)

