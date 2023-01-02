Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 9

What will the latest 2022-2023 Coaches Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 9

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 9

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. New Mexico Lobos 14-0 (NR)

24. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-3 (NR)

23. Kentucky Wildcats 9-4 (17)

22. Xavier Musketeers 12-3 (25)

21. Auburn Tigers 11-2 (23)

20. Baylor Bears 10-3 (13)

19. Iowa State Cyclones 10-2 (NR)

18. TCU Horned Frogs 12-1 (19)

17. Indiana Hoosiers 10-3 (18)

16. Missouri Tigers 12-1 (NR)

15. Miami Hurricanes 13-1 (16)

14. Wisconsin Badgers 10-2 (15)

13. Duke Blue Devils 11-3 (14)

12. Arkansas Razorbacks 11-2 (7)

11. Virginia Cavaliers 10-2 (12)

10. Gonzaga Bulldogs 12-3 (11)

9. Tennessee Volunteers 11-2 (10)

8. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-2 (9)

7. UCLA Bruins 13-2 (8)

6. UConn Huskies 14-1 (2)

5. Texas Longhorns 12-1 (6)

4. Arizona Wildcats 13-1 (5)

3. Kansas Jayhawks 12-1 (4)

2. Houston Cougars 14-1 (3)

1. Purdue Boilermakers 13-0 (1)

