Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 11

What will the latest 2022-2023 Coaches Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 11

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 11

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Baylor Bears 12-5 (NR)

24. Florida Atlantic Owls 16-1 (NR)

23. Duke Blue Devils 13-5 (21)

22. Illinois Fighting Illini 12-5 (NR)

21. Charleston Cougars 18-1 (24)

20. Providence Friars 14-4 (19)

19. Marquette Golden Eagles 14-5 (23)

18. Auburn Tigers 14-3 (22)

17. Miami Hurricanes 14-3 (15)

16. Clemson Tigers 15-3 (NR)

15. TCU Horned Frogs 14-3 (17)

14. Iowa State Cyclones 13-3 (14)

13. Kansas State Wildcats 15-2 (13)

12. Arizona Wildcats 15-3 (9)

11. UConn Huskies 15-4 (7)

10. Virginia Cavaliers 13-3 (12)

9. Tennessee Volunteers 14-3 (5)

8. Xavier Musketeers 15-3 (11)

7. Texas Longhorns 15-2 (10)

6. Gonzaga Bulldogs 15-3 (8)

5. UCLA Bruins 16-2 (6)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 15-2 (4)

3. Purdue Boilermakers 16-1 (3)

2. Kansas Jayhawks 16-1 (2)

1. Houston Cougars 17-1 (1)

Story originally appeared on College Football News