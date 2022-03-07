Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, College Basketball Rankings Prediction: Week 18
What will the latest 2022 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 18.
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 College Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Prediction: Week 18
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 23-8 (NR)
24. Colorado State Rams 24-4 (NR)
23. North Carolina Tar Heels 23-8 (NR)
22. Texas Longhorns 21-10 (21)
21. UConn Huskies 22-8 (19)
20. USC Trojans 25-6 (16)
19. Murray State Racers 30-2 (22)
18. Arkansas Razorbacks 24-7 (15)
17. Houston Cougars 26-5 (14)
16. Saint Mary’s Gaels 24-6 (20)
15. Illinois Fighting Illini 22-8 (17)
14. UCLA Bruins 23-6 (18)
13. Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-8 (12)
12. Wisconsin Badgers 24-6 (10)
11. Providence Friars 24-4 (8)
10. Purdue Boilermakers 25-6 (9)
9. Tennessee Volunteers 23-7 (13)
8. Villanova Wildcats 23-7 (11)
7. Duke Blue Devils 26-5 (2)
6. Kansas Jayhawks 25-6 (7)
5. Kentucky Wildcats 25-6 (6)
4. Auburn Tigers 27-4 (5)
3. Baylor Bears 26-5 (4)
2. Arizona Wildcats 28-3 707 (3)
1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 24-3 (1)
