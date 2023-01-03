Coaches Poll Top 25 Prediction, Final 2022 College Football Rankings Projection

What will the final college football Coaches Poll probably be after the 2022 season is over? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.

Coaches Poll Prediction: Final 2022 Rankings Projection

This is NOT the actual 2022 final USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings

25 Texas Longhorns 8-5 (21)

24 South Carolina Gamecocks 8-5 (19)

23 Pitt Panthers 9-4 (NR)

22 Fresno State Bulldogs 10-4 (NR)

21 Troy Trojans 12-2 (24)

20 Mississippi State Bulldogs 9-4 (23)

19 UCLA Bruins 9-4 (18)

18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-3 (20)

17 Oregon State Beavers 10-3 (16)

16 LSU Tigers 10-4 (15)

15 Oregon Ducks 10-3 (14)

14 Florida State Seminoles 10-3 (13)

13 Clemson Tigers 11-3 (11)

12 USC Trojans 11-3 (8)

11 Utah Utes 10-4 (10)

10 Kansas State Wildcats 10-4 (9)

9 Tulane Green Wave 12-2 (17)

8 Washington Huskies 11-2 (12)

7 Penn State Nittany Lions 11-2 (7)

6 Tennessee Volunteers 11-2 (6)

5 Alabama Crimson Tide 11-2 (5)

4 Ohio State Buckeyes 11-2 (3)

3 Michigan Wolverines 13-1 (2)

1 or 2 TCU Horned Frogs 13-1 (4)

1 or 2 Georgia Bulldogs 14-0 (1)

