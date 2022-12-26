Coaches Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Week 8
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 8 Coaches Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Week 8
Others Receiving Votes: Ohio State 4s
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Xavier Musketeers 10-3 79 (NR)
24. West Virginia Mountaineers 10-2 87 (NR)
23. Auburn Tigers 10-2 88 (18)
22. Illinois Fighting Illini 8-4 90 (T16)
21. Maryland Terrapins 9-3 96 (23)
20. Mississippi State Bulldogs 11-1 169 (15)
19. TCU Horned Frogs 10-1 202 (19)
18. Indiana Hoosiers 10-3 213 (21)
17. Kentucky Wildcats 8-3 280 (T16)
16. Miami Hurricanes 12-1 290 (22)
15. Wisconsin Badgers 9-2 292 (18)
14. Duke Blue Devils 10-3 312 (14)
13. Baylor Bears 9-2 477 (13)
12. Virginia Cavaliers 8-2 483 (6)
11. Gonzaga Bulldogs 10-3 493 (12)
10. Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 523 (11)
9. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 532 (10)
8. UCLA Bruins 11-2 540 (9)
7. Arkansas Razorbacks 11-1 541 (8)
6. Texas Longhorns 10-1 605 (7)
5. Arizona Wildcats 12-1 673 (5)
4. Kansas Jayhawks 11-1 695 (4)
3. Houston Cougars 12-1 718 (3)
2. UConn Huskies 13-0 772 (2)
1. Purdue Boilermakers 12-0 790 (1)
