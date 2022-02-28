Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 17

Associated Press

Saint Mary’s finally has its first perfect record at home -- and a memorable win over top-ranked Gonzaga to go with it. Tommy Kuhse had 14 points and six rebounds for No. 23 Saint Mary’s, which beat No. 1 Gonzaga 67-57 on Saturday night to prevent the Bulldogs from completing another undefeated run in the West Coast Conference. “That's really special," Gaels coach Randy Bennett said after his squad completed a 16-0 run at McKeon Pavilion.