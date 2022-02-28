Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 17
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 17 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?
2021 College Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25: Week 17
Others Receiving Votes
Colorado State 14; Boise State 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 3; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; South Dakota State 1; San Diego State 1; Miami 1
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
T25. Iowa Hawkeyes 20-8 42 (NR)
T25. Michigan State Spartans 19-9 42 (24)
24. Alabama Crimson Tide 19-10 44 (25)
23. Ohio State Buckeyes 18-7 104 (19)
22. Murray State Racers 28-2 166 (21)
21. Texas Longhorns 21-8 195 (22)
20. Saint Mary’s Gaels 24-6 220 (23)
19. UConn Huskies 21-7 244 (20)
18. UCLA Bruins 21-6 252 (13)
17. Illinois Fighting Illini 20-8 271 (14)
16. USC Trojans 25-4 319 (16)
15. Arkansas Razorbacks 23-6 356 (18)
14. Houston Cougars 24-4 376 (15)
13. Tennessee Volunteers 21-7 401 (17)
12. Texas Tech Red Raiders 22-7 415 (9)
11. Villanova Wildcats 21-7 458 (8)
10. Wisconsin Badgers 23-5 522 (12)
9. Purdue Boilermakers 24-5 545 (7)
8. Providence Friars 24-3 596 (10)
7. Kansas Jayhawks 23-5 615 (5)
6. Kentucky Wildcats 23-6 1 1st (3)
5. Auburn Tigers 25-4 643 1 1st (4)
4. Baylor Bears 24-5 649 1 1st (11)
3. Arizona Wildcats 25-3 707 (2)
2. Duke Blue Devils 25-4 726 9 1st (6)
1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 24-3 771 20 1st (1)
