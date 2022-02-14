Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 15
What will the latest 2022 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 15.
2021 College Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25: Week 15
Others Receiving Votes
Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado State 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami 14; LSU 8; SMU 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise State 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa State 2; Iowa 2; TCU 1; Missouri State 1
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
T24. Arkansas Razorbacks 19-6 68 (NR)
T24. UConn Huskies 17-7 68 (23)
23. Marquette Golden Eagles 16-9 87 (19)
22. Wyoming Cowboys 18-3 94 (NR)
21. Murray State Racers 24-2 105 (24)
20. Texas Longhorns 18-7 170 (20)
19. Michigan State Spartans 18-6 244 (17)
18. Ohio State Buckeyes 15-6 278 (16)
17. USC Trojans 20-4 288 (21)
16. Wisconsin Badgers 19-5 328 (14)
15. Houston Cougars 20-4 351 (7)
14. UCLA Bruins 17-5 358 (12)
13. Tennessee Volunteers 18-6 360 (18)
12. Illinois Fighting Illini 18-6 441 (13)
11. Texas Tech Red Raiders 19-6 451 (9)
10. Villanova Wildcats 19-6 475 (15)
9. Providence Friars 21-2 577 (11)
8. Baylor Bears 21-4 583 (10)
7. Purdue Boilermakers 22-4 596 (3)
6. Kansas Jayhawks 20-4 603 (8)
5. Duke Blue Devils 21-4 631 (6)
4. Arizona Wildcats 22-2 725 (5)
3. Kentucky Wildcats 21-4 731 (4)
2. Auburn Tigers 22-2 734 2 1st (2)
1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 21-2 798 30 1st (1)
