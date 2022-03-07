Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 18
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 18 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?
2021 College Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25: Week 18
Others Receiving Votes
Boise State 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan State 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; South Dakota State 7; San Francisco 6; Marquette 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; San Diego State 5; Memphis 4; LSU 3; Creighton 2; Rutgers 1; Iowa State 1.
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Ohio State Buckeyes 19-10 36 (23)
24. Colorado State Rams 24-4 58 (NR)
23. Iowa Hawkeyes 22-9 94 (NR)
22. Texas Longhorns 21-10 124 (21)
21. USC Trojans 25-6 204 (16)
20. UConn Huskies 22-8 216 (19)
19. Murray State Racers 30-2 223 (22)
18. Houston Cougars 26-5 255 (14)
17. Saint Mary’s Gaels 24-6 256 (20)
16. Arkansas Razorbacks 24-7 341 (15)
15. Illinois Fighting Illini 22-8 359 (17)
14. Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-8 371 (12)
13. UCLA Bruins 23-6 376 (18)
12. Wisconsin Badgers 24-6 460 (10)
11. Tennessee Volunteers 23-7 476 (13)
10. Providence Friars 24-4 512 (8)
9. Purdue Boilermakers 25-6 521 (9)
8. Villanova Wildcats 23-7 548 (11)
7. Duke Blue Devils 26-5 603 (2)
6. Kansas Jayhawks 25-6 606 (7)
5. Kentucky Wildcats 25-6 676 (6)
4. Auburn Tigers 27-4 704 1 1st (5)
3. Baylor Bears 26-5 706 2 1st (4)
2. Arizona Wildcats 28-3 744 2 1st (3)
1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 24-3 790 27 1st (1)
