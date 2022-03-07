Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 18

The Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) No. 20 Illinois locked up a share of the Big Ten regular-season title when Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead a 74-72 win over No. 24 Iowa Sunday night. The Fighting Illini's hopes for a conference crown were kept alive when Nebraska upset No. 10 Wisconsin earlier Sunday. ''Five years ago, I was wondering if we'd ever get out of the Wednesday game (of the Big Ten tournament),'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.