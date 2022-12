Coaches Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Week 7

Reuters Videos

STORY: North Korea says it conducted what it called-an "important, final phase" test on Sunday, for the development of a spy satellite. That’s according to state media KCNA on Monday, which also said the country aims to complete the satellite by April next year. This comes after South Korea and Japan said on Sunday that the North had fired two ballistic missiles off the Korean Peninsula's east coast. According to the KCNA newsreader, Pyongyang's National Aerospace Development Administration conducted the test at its Sohae satellite launching station in the northwest. “The administration said this is an important success that has gone through the final gateway process for the launch of a reconnaissance satellite." KCNA also released two greyscale, low-resolution images of South Korea’s capital Seoul and the nearby port city Incheon, saying they were taken during Sunday's launch. North Korea has conducted a record number of missile tests this year, including a high-thrust solid-fuel engine on Thursday, which experts said would make missile launches quicker and more mobile. It has tested satellite systems during several previous rocket launches. With leader Kim Jong Un saying the country’s pursuit of a spy satellite is to provide real-time information on military actions by the United States and its allies.