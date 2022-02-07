Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 14
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 14 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?
2021 College Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25: Week 14
Others Receiving Votes
Wyoming 44; Xavier 35; Iowa State 34; Alabama 28; Arkansas 27; Davidson 24; Boise State 21; Loyola-Chicago 15; Colorado State. 15; Notre Dame 10; Miami 9; Oregon 7; New Mexico State. 5; TCU 4; LSU 4; San Francisco 3; Indiana 3; SMU 2; Seton Hall 2
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 19-5 51 (NR)
24. Murray State Racers 22-2 68 (NR)
23. UConn Huskies 15-6 85 (17)
22. St. Mary’s Gaels 18-4 89 (NR)
21. USC Trojans 19-4 148 (19)
20. Texas Longhorns 17-6 157 (21)
19. Marquette Golden Eagles 16-7 193 (24)
18. Tennessee Volunteers 16-6 231 (20)
17. Michigan State Spartans 17-5 280 (13)
16. Ohio State Buckeyes 14-5 308 (16)
15. Villanova Wildcats 17-6 (12)
14. Wisconsin Badgers 18-4 389 (11)
13. Illinois Fighting Illini 17-5 411 (18)
12. UCLA Bruins 16-4 424 (4)
11. Providence Friars 20-2 411 (15)
10. Baylor Bears 19-4 478 (8)
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders 18-5 481 (14)
8. Kansas Jayhawks 19-3 602 (10)
7. Houston Cougars 20-2 605 (9)
6. Duke Blue Devils 19-3 649 (6)
5. Arizona Wildcats 19-2 666 (5)
4. Kentucky Wildcats 19-4 682 (7)
3. Purdue Boilermakers 20-3 698 (3)
2. Auburn Tigers 22-1 782 14 1st (T1)
1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 19-2 786 786 1st (T1)
