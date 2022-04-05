Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings: 2022 Season Final
Coaches Poll top 25 powered by USA TODAY - where do all the top teams stand in the latest college basketball rankings after the end of the 2022 season?
Arkansas basketball is ESPN's preseason No. 1 team even if Jaylin Williams doesn't return.
Are the Arizona Wildcats a national title contender next season? Early Top 25 college basketball rankings have thoughts.
The final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll has Auburn as the second-highest SEC team.
After taking two-of-three from the defending National Champion Mississippi State, Arkansas baseball continues to gain respect in the polls.
ACC spring football rankings and predictions with best and worst case scenarios for every team
The Gators were shut out for the final time.
Clear Play: We're on the ground after Kansas came back to win the national title in the NCAA Tournament. Find out how they beat the odds to win.
The 2022-23 rankings are already coming in, and some include predictions on what Oscar Tshiebwe will do.
Kansas was in big trouble. And then, the Jayhawks were controlling everything, rolling downhill, making the big shots that missed by miles earlier.
Power rankings: USA TODAY slots #Bills at No. 3 overall:
Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through some of the top storylines heading into the offseason after Kansas took home the hardware in New Orleans, including the beginning of Jon Scheyer’s era at Duke, Kenny Payne’s tenure at Louisville, and LSU’s transfer portal nightmare.
Sunday night’s women’s national championship game between South Carolina and UConn was highly-anticipated by sports fans, bettors included.
North Carolina men's basketball guard Puff Johnson left the national championship game after puking on the court in the second half vs. Kansas.
Russia repeats history with its war crimes in Ukraine
Tiger Woods will not have an amateur in his pairing, instead playing with perennial contender Louis Oosthuizen and rising star Joaquin Niemann.
Tide Hoops may start the season with an impressive spot in the top-25 team rankings!
UNC's Caleb Love had a huge NCAA Tournament and Final Four which makes him a big NBA Draft stock 'winner'.
South Carolina beat UConn 64-49 in the Women’s NCAA Championship game as coach Dawn Staley led the Gamecocks to a second title in school history. For the Huskies, the loss marks the first time coach Geno Auriemma has lost a title game in 12 championship appearances. On the golf course, Tiger Woods says he’s a “game-time decision” to play the Masters on Thursday while Drive, Chip and Putt champion Kylie Chung goes viral after adorable post-match interview. Plus, how much money did Dianna Taurasi lose on a single hand of cards? DT, Sue Bird and LeBron James reminisce and reveal secrets from the 2008 Beijing Games.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Monday announced infielder Edwin Ríos will be the 12th position player on the club's roster.
It is never too early for a ranking.