Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings: 2022 Season Final

South Carolina beat UConn 64-49 in the Women’s NCAA Championship game as coach Dawn Staley led the Gamecocks to a second title in school history. For the Huskies, the loss marks the first time coach Geno Auriemma has lost a title game in 12 championship appearances. On the golf course, Tiger Woods says he’s a “game-time decision” to play the Masters on Thursday while Drive, Chip and Putt champion Kylie Chung goes viral after adorable post-match interview. Plus, how much money did Dianna Taurasi lose on a single hand of cards? DT, Sue Bird and LeBron James reminisce and reveal secrets from the 2008 Beijing Games.