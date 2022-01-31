Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 13
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 13 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?
2021 College Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25: Week 13
Others Receiving Votes
Alabama 39; Boise State. 27; Saint Mary’s 22; Colorado State 22; Miami 19; Indiana 16; TCU 10; Murray State. 9; Wake Forest 8; Davidson 8; Iowa 7; Florida State 7; Seton Hall 5; Notre Dame 3; Arkansas 3; Wyoming 1; Toledo 1; Oregon 1; Oklahoma 1
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. LSU Tigers 16-5 78 (18)
24. Marquette Golden Eagles 15-7 80 (NR)
23. Xavier Musketeers 15-5 113 (23)
22. Iowa State Cyclones 16-5 129 (24)
21. Texas Longhorns 16-5 134 (25)
20. Tennessee Volunteers 14-6 147 (20)
19. USC Trojans 18-3 199 (15)
18. Illinois Fighting Illini 15-5 256 (21)
17. UConn Huskies 15-4 260 (19)
16. Ohio State Buckeyes 13-5 296 (16)
15. Providence Friars 18-2 384 (17)
14. Texas Tech Red Raiders 16-5 386 (14)
13. Michigan State Spartans 16-4 405 (10)
12. Villanova Wildcats 16-5 461 (12)
11. Wisconsin Badgers 17-3 478 (11)
10. Kansas Jayhawks 17-3 511 (5)
9. Houston Cougars 18-2 567 (9)
8. Baylor Bears 18-3 584 (4)
7. Kentucky Wildcats 17-4 595 (13)
6. Duke Blue Devils 17-3 604 (7)
5. Arizona Wildcats 17-2 618 (3)
4. UCLA Bruins 16-2 647 (8)
3. Purdue Boilermakers 17-3 691 (6)
T1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 17-2 784 16 1st (1)
T1. Auburn Tigers 20-1 784 16 1st (2)
