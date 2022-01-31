Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 13

Associated Press

The head of the World Health Organization says an investigation is underway into alleged reports that the U.N. health agency's top official in the Western Pacific engaged in racist, unethical and abusive behavior, following a report last week by The Associated Press. At a meeting of the WHO's executive board over the weekend, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency was first made aware of staff complaints about the reported misconduct of Dr. Takeshi Kasai in late 2021. “We take these this allegations seriously and we have acted with urgency,” said Tedros.