Coaches Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Week 17

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

Others Receiving Votes: Northwestern 52; Kentucky 49; NC State 48; Iowa State 42; Duke 29; Florida Atlantic 26; Oral Roberts 11; USC 9; Nevada 5; Toledo 3; Clemson 3; Kent State. 2; Boise State 2

25 Pitt Panthers 21-8 64 (NR)

24 Maryland Terrapins 20-9 82 (22)

23 Creighton Bluejays 18-11 95 (19)

22 TCU Horned Frogs 19-10 109 (NR)

21 Texas A&M Aggies 21-8 113 (25)

20 Providence Friars 21-8 239 (18)

19 San Diego State Aztecs 23-5 251 (20)

18 UConn Huskies 21-7 254 (23)

17 Xavier Musketeers 21-8 274 (15)

16 Saint Mary’s Gaels 25-6 339 (14)

15 Miami Hurricanes 23-6 349 (11)

14 Tennessee Volunteers 21-8 353 (13)

13 Indiana Hoosiers 20-9 362 (17)

12 Virginia Cavaliers 21-6 389 (6)

11 Kansas State Wildcats 22-7 469 (16)

10 Gonzaga Bulldogs 25-5 515 (12)

9 Arizona Wildcats 24-5 518 (7)

8 Baylor Bears 21-8 527 (10)

7 Texas Longhorns 22-7 558 (8)

6 Marquette Golden Eagles 23-6 626 (9)

5 Purdue Boilermakers 24-5 628 (5)

4 UCLA Bruins 25-4 728 (3)

3 Kansas Jayhawks 24-5 729 (3 1st) (4)

2 Alabama Crimson Tide 25-4 752 (2 1st) (2)

1 Houston Cougars 27-2 794 (27 1st) (1)

