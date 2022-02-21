Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings Week 16

Associated Press

Kim Mulkey has LSU back in the top 10 for the first time in 13 years as the Tigers moved up three places to No. 8 in the Associated Press women's basketball poll on Monday. Mulkey, who won three national titles in 21 seasons as Baylor's coach, has guided LSU to 23 victories in her first season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are second in the Southeastern Conference behind South Carolina, the unanimous No. 1 team in this week's poll.