Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings: Final Regular Season
Where do all the top teams rank in the final regular season Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Rankings: Final Regular Season
Others Receiving Votes
Colorado State 34; Michigan State 24; North Carolina 22; Seton Hall 13; Creighton 13; Texas A&M 8; South Dakota State 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; Davidson 6; Memphis 5; Marquette 4; San Diego State 3; LSU 3; Wake Forest 2; Ohio State 2; Alabama 2; Vermont 1; San Francisco 1; Akron 1
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Texas Longhorns 21-11 59 (22)
24. Virginia Tech Hokies 23-12 59 (NR)
23. Boise State Broncos 27-7 81 (NR)
22. USC Trojans 26-7 141 (21)
21. UConn Huskies 23-9 195 (20)
20. Murray State Racers 30-2 230 (19)
18. Arkansas Razorbacks 25-8 272 (16)
T16. Saint Mary’s Gaels 25-7 280 (17)
T16. Illinois Fighting Illini 22-9 280 (15)
14. Iowa Hawkeyes 25-9 (23)
15. Houston Cougars 29-5 286 (18)
14. Wisconsin Badgers 24-7 376 (12)
13. Providence Friars 25-5 385 (10)
12. UCLA Bruins 25-7 425 (13)
11. Texas Tech Red Raiders 25-9 429 (14)
10. Duke Blue Devils 28-6 552 (7)
9. Purdue Boilermakers 27-7 588 (9)
8. Tennessee Volunteers 26-7 597 (11)
7. Auburn Tigers 27-5 607 (4)
6. Kentucky Wildcats 26-7 612 (5)
5. Villanova Wildcats 26-7 628 (8)
4. Baylor Bears 26-6 649 (3)
3. Kansas Jayhawks 28-6 701 (6)
2. Arizona Wildcats 31-3 765 1 1st (2)
1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 26-3 799 31 1st (1)
