College Football Rankings 1 To 131: 2022 Final Overall and Conference

Associated Press

Air Force became the first team to win the national rushing title three straight seasons since Navy did it four years in a row from 2005-08, Tennessee had the lowest total offense average for a national leader in 20 years, and Texas A&M gave up the most yards ever by a pass defense leader. Air Force and its triple-option offense ran for 326.7 yards per game, comfortably ahead of Army's average of 289.4 and nearly identical to its 327.8 of a year ago. Washington averaged 369.8 passing yards per game, the lowest by a national leader since Marshall's 365.1 in 2012.