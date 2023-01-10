College Football Rankings 1 To 131: 2022 Final Overall and Conference
College football rankings from College Football News for all 131 teams after the end of the 2022 season, from 1 to 131 and by conference
College football rankings from College Football News for all 131 teams after the end of the 2022 season, from 1 to 131 and by conference
What will the Coaches Poll Top 25 college football poll be at the end of the 2022 season? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll is released.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be at the end of the 2022 regular season? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll is released.
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the TCU Horned Frogs by a record margin to win the College Football Playoff national championship for a second straight year.
When you see what’s always seemingly in Georgia's pipeline, the vibes are similar to Alabama’s dynasty. The Bulldogs might be even more terrifying.
Wondering how to watch the college football semifinals and national championship? We've got you covered.
Watch key plays from the College Football Playoff national championship game as the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7.
The Tigers' win over Arkansas wasn't enough to make up for their loss to Georgia in the new poll.
Georgia looks to remain college football's team to beat in 2023, but other schools, including Michigan and Alabama, will challenge the Bulldogs.
Georgia opened as the betting favorite to win the 2023 national championship ahead of Ohio State, Alabama and USC.
Reggie Bush and Tim Tebow were among the 18 inductees for the latest class.
The hype is already mounting for Penn State football in 2023 with the 247Sports way-too-early top 25.
Yonkers police on Friday arrested a man who was allegedly filmed a few days prior loading up a bag full of stolen items from a Marshall's department store.
Over 6,000 shoppers rave about this shoe-saver.
The Corps recently confirmed an end-strength of 177,000 for active-duty Marine Corps personnel, lower than the previous two fiscal years.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
The Cardinals can't blame their 4-13 record all on injuries. Changes are needed, including in how owner Michael Bidwill runs his team.
The non-answer may have contained an answer.
Air Force became the first team to win the national rushing title three straight seasons since Navy did it four years in a row from 2005-08, Tennessee had the lowest total offense average for a national leader in 20 years, and Texas A&M gave up the most yards ever by a pass defense leader. Air Force and its triple-option offense ran for 326.7 yards per game, comfortably ahead of Army's average of 289.4 and nearly identical to its 327.8 of a year ago. Washington averaged 369.8 passing yards per game, the lowest by a national leader since Marshall's 365.1 in 2012.
Pope Francis on Monday privately met Archbishop Georg Ganswein, former Pope Benedict's closest aide, who has rattled the Vatican with a book describing what he says were the strains while two men wearing white lived within its ancient walls. The Vatican's daily bulletin listed Ganswein in the pope's schedule of audiences but as is customary gave no details. Hours after Benedict was buried on Thursday, an Italian publishing house sent some news outlets including Reuters advance copies of Ganswein's 330-page "Nothing But The Truth - My Life Beside Benedict XVI".
Having a beard as a royal isn't always seen as appropriate. We look back at King Charles III and others in their bearded days.