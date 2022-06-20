Coaches Poll Preseason College Football Rankings: 2020 to 2021 Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the preseason top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football polls in the 2020s?

Here are the USA TODAY Coaches Polls in the 2020s along with the combined preseason rankings.

All-Time Preseason Rankings



Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2020-2021 Combined

Take all the Coaches Poll preseason rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches Poll preseason No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

1 Clemson 49

2 Alabama 48

3 Ohio State 46

4 Georgia 43

5 Oklahoma 43

6 Notre Dame 35

7 LSU 34

8 Florida 33

9 Texas A&M 33

10 Oregon 31

11 Penn State 25

12 Wisconsin 25

13 North Carolina 24

14 USC 21

15 Cincinnati 20

16 Iowa State 19

17 Texas 19

18 Auburn 15

19 Oklahoma State 14

20 Iowa 11

21 Michigan 11

22 Miami 10

23 Indiana 9

24 Minnesota 8

25 Utah 6

Others Receiving Votes: UCF 5, Washington 5, Louisiana 3, Coastal Carolina 2, Virginia Tech 2, Ole Miss 1

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2021

1 Alabama

2 Clemson

3 Oklahoma

4 Ohio State

5 Georgia

6 Texas A&M

7 Notre Dame

8 Iowa State

9 North Carolina

10 Cincinnati

11 Florida

12 Oregon

13 LSU

14 USC

15 Wisconsin

16 Miami

17 Indiana

18 Iowa

19 Texas

20 Penn State

21 Washington

22 Oklahoma State

23 Louisiana

24 Coastal Carolina

25 Ole Miss

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2020

1 Clemson

2 Ohio State

3 Alabama

4 Georgia

5 LSU

6 Oklahoma

7 Penn State

8 Florida

9 Oregon

10 Notre Dame

11 Auburn

12 Wisconsin

13 Texas A&M

14 Texas

15 Michigan

16 Oklahoma State

17 USC

18 Minnesota

19 North Carolina

20 Utah

21 UCF

22 Cincinnati

23 Iowa

24 Virginia Tech

25 Iowa State

