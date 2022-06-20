Coaches Poll Preseason College Football Rankings: 2010 to 2019 Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the preseason top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football polls in the 2010s?

Where were the top college football teams ranked in the preseason college football Coaches Polls?

Here are the USA TODAY Coaches Polls in the 2010s along with the combined preseason rankings.

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Final Top 25

2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019

All-Time Preseason Rankings



Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2010-2019 Combined

Take all the Coaches Poll preseason rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches Poll preseason No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

1 Alabama 247

2 Ohio State 192

3 Florida State 155

4 LSU 152

5 Clemson 148

6 Georgia 147

7 Oregon 142

8 Oklahoma 136

9 Stanford 117

10 Wisconsin 110

11 Notre Dame 98

12 Michigan State 95

13 USC 94

14 Michigan 93

15 Auburn 90

16 TCU 79

17 Florida 74

18 Texas 72

19 South Carolina 67

T20 Penn State 62

T20 Washington 62

22 Oklahoma State 60

23 Texas A&M 58

24 Boise State 57

25 Nebraska 54

Others Receiving Votes: Virginia Tech 52, Baylor 43, Arkansas 41, Miami 39, UCLA 38, Iowa 34, Ole Miss 32, Louisville 29, West Virginia 28, Tennessee 19, Arizona State 18, Georgia Tech 18, Kansas State 17, North Carolina 17, Mississippi State 14, Utah 14, Houston 13, TCU 12, UCF 12, Pitt 11, Missouri 8, Northwestern 5, Oregon State 5, USF 5, Washington State 5, Arizona 4, Syracuse 4, Iowa State 2



Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2019

1 Clemson

2 Alabama

3 Georgia

4 Oklahoma

5 Ohio State

6 LSU

7 Michigan

8 Florida

9 Notre Dame

10 Texas

11 Texas A&M

12 Washington

13 Oregon

14 Penn State

15 Utah

16 Auburn

17 UCF

17 Wisconsin

19 Iowa

20 Michigan State

21 Washington State

22 Syracuse

23 Stanford

24 Iowa State

25 Northwestern

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2018

1 Alabama

2 Clemson

3 Ohio State

4 Georgia

5 Oklahoma

6 Washington

7 Wisconsin

8 Miami

9 Penn State

10 Auburn

11 Notre Dame

12 Michigan State

13 Stanford

14 Michigan

15 USC

16 TCU

17 Virginia Tech

18 Mississippi State

19 Florida State

20 West Virginia

21 Texas

22 Boise State

23 UCF

24 LSU

25 Oklahoma State

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2017

1 Alabama

2 Ohio State

3 Florida State

4 USC

5 Clemson

6 Penn State

7 Washington

8 Oklahoma

9 Michigan

10 Wisconsin

11 Oklahoma State

12 LSU

13 Auburn

14 Stanford

15 Georgia

16 Florida

17 Louisville

18 Miami

19 Kansas State

20 West Virginia

21 South Florida

22 Virginia Tech

23 Texas

24 Tennessee

25 Utah

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2016

1 Alabama

2 Clemson

3 Oklahoma

4 Florida State

5 Ohio State

6 LSU

7 Stanford

8 Michigan

9 Notre Dame

10 Tennessee

11 Michigan State

12 Ole Miss

13 Houston

14 Texas Christian

15 Iowa

16 Georgia

17 USC

18 Washington

19 Oklahoma State

20 North Carolina

21 Baylor

22 Oregon

23 Louisville

24 UCLA

25 Florida

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2015

1 Ohio State

2 TCU

3 Alabama

4 Baylor

5 Oregon

6 Michigan State

7 Auburn

8 Florida State

9 Georgia

10 USC

11 Notre Dame

12 Clemson

13 LSU

14 UCLA

15 Ole Miss

16 Arizona State

17 Georgia Tech

18 Wisconsin

19 Oklahoma

20 Arkansas

21 Stanford

22 Arizona

23 Missouri

24 Boise State

25 Tennessee

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2014

1 Florida State

2 Alabama

3 Oklahoma

4 Oregon

5 Auburn

6 Ohio State

7 UCLA

8 Michigan State

9 South Carolina

10 Baylor

11 Stanford

12 Georgia

13 LSU

14 Wisconsin

15 USC

16 Clemson

17 Notre Dame

18 Arizona State

19 Ole Miss

20 Texas A&M

21 Kansas State

22 Nebraska

23 North Carolina

24 Texas

25 Washington

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2013

1 Alabama

2 Ohio State

3 Oregon

4 Stanford

5 Georgia

6 Texas A&M

7 South Carolina

8 Clemson

9 Louisville

10 Florida

11 Notre Dame

12 Florida State

13 LSU

14 Oklahoma State

15 Texas

16 Oklahoma

17 Michigan

18 Nebraska

19 Boise State

20 TCU

21 UCLA

22 Northwestern

23 Wisconsin

24 USC

25 Oregon State

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2012

1 LSU

2 Alabama

3 USC

4 Oklahoma

5 Oregon

6 Georgia

7 Florida State

8 Michigan

9 South Carolina

10 Arkansas

11 West Virginia

12 Wisconsin

13 Michigan State

14 Clemson

15 Texas

16 Nebraska

17 TCU

18 Stanford

19 Oklahoma State

20 Virginia Tech

21 Kansas State

22 Boise State

23 Florida

24 Notre Dame

25 Auburn

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2011

1 Oklahoma

2 Alabama

3 Oregon

4 LSU

5 Florida State

6 Stanford

7 Boise State

8 Oklahoma State

9 Texas A&M

10 Wisconsin

11 Nebraska

12 South Carolina

13 Virginia Tech

14 Arkansas

15 TCU

16 Ohio State

17 Michigan State

18 Notre Dame

19 Auburn

20 Mississippi State

21 Missouri

22 Georgia

23 Florida

24 Texas

25 Penn State

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2010

1 Alabama

2 Ohio State

3 Florida

4 Texas

5 Boise State

6 Virginia Tech

7 TCU

8 Oklahoma

9 Nebraska

10 Iowa

11 Oregon

12 Wisconsin

13 Miami

14 Penn State

15 Pitt

16 LSU

17 Georgia Tech

18 North Carolina

19 Arkansas

20 Florida State

21 Georgia

22 Oregon State

23 Auburn

T24 Utah

T24 West Virginia

1

1