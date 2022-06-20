Coaches Poll Preseason College Football Rankings: 2000 to 2009 Top 25
Where did all the top teams rank in the preseason top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football polls in the 2000s?
Where were the top college football teams ranked in the preseason college football Coaches Polls?
Here are the USA TODAY Coaches Polls in the 2000s along with the combined preseason rankings.
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2000-2009 Combined
Take all the Coaches Poll preseason rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches Poll preseason No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
1 Texas 213
2 Oklahoma 206
3 Florida 186
4 USC 178
5 Ohio State 170
6 LSU 157
T7 Miami 146
T7 Michigan 146
9 Georgia 145
10 Florida State 142
11 Virginia Tech 135
12 Tennessee 120
13 Auburn 86
14 Nebraska 80
15 West Virginia 72
16 Wisconsin 71
17 Kansas State 64
18 Cal 59
19 Oregon 55
T20 Alabama 49
T20 Clemson 49
T20 Louisville 49
T20 Penn State 49
24 Washington 47
25 Iowa 44
Others Receiving Votes: Notre Dame 42, Purdue 29, Missouri 28, Georgia Tech 27, Maryland 25, Ole Miss 24, Arizona State 21, TCU 21, Boise State 20, Colorado 20, Virginia 19, Texas Tech 18, UCLA 18, Oklahoma State 17, Oregon State 16, Pitt 16, Boston College 14, Kansas 13, NC State 13, Utah 13, Illinois 12, Michigan State 12, Texas A&M 12, Washington State 12, BYU 11, Northwestern 10, Rutgers 10, South Carolina 9, Arkansas 6, Mississippi State 6, North Carolina 6, Marshall 5, USF 5, Colorado State 3, Minnesota 3, Wake Forest 3, Hawaii 2, Fresno State 1, Southern Miss 1
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2009
1 Florida
2 Texas
3 Oklahoma
4 USC
5 Alabama
6 Ohio State
7 Virginia Tech
8 Penn State
9 LSU
10 Ole Miss
11 Oklahoma State
12 Cal
13 Georgia
14 Oregon
15 Georgia Tech
16 Boise State
17 TCU
18 Utah
19 Florida State
20 North Carolina
21 Iowa
22 Nebraska
23 Notre Dame
24 BYU
25 Oregon State
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2008
1 Georgia
2 USC
3 Ohio State
4 Oklahoma
5 Florida
6 LSU
7 Missouri
8 West Virginia
9 Clemson
10 Texas
11 Auburn
12 Wisconsin
13 Kansas
14 Texas Tech
15 Virginia Tech
16 Arizona State
17 BYU
18 Tennessee
19 Illinois
20 Oregon
21 USF
22 Penn State
23 Wake Forest
24 Michigan
25 Fresno State
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2007
1 USC
2 LSU
3 Florida
4 Texas
5 Michigan
6 West Virginia
7 Wisconsin
8 Oklahoma
9 Virginia Tech
10 Ohio State
11 Louisville
12 Cal
13 Georgia
14 Auburn
15 Tennessee
16 Rutgers
17 UCLA
18 Penn State
19 Nebraska
20 Arkansas
21 Florida State
22 TCU
23 Boise State
24 Hawaii
25 Texas A&M
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2006
1 Ohio State
2 Texas
3 Notre Dame
3 USC
5 Oklahoma
6 Auburn
7 West Virginia
8 Florida
9 LSU
10 Florida State
11 Miami
12 Cal
13 Louisville
14 Georgia
15 Michigan
16 Virginia Tech
17 Iowa
18 Clemson
19 Penn State
20 Oregon
21 TCU
22 Nebraska
23 Tennessee
24 Alabama
25 Texas Tech
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2005
1 USC
2 Texas
3 Tennessee
4 Michigan
5 Oklahoma
6 LSU
7 Virginia Tech
8 Miami
9 Ohio State
10 Iowa
11 Florida
12 Florida State
13 Georgia
14 Louisville
15 Auburn
16 Purdue
17 Texas A&M
18 Arizona State
19 Boise State
20 Cal
21 Texas Tech
22 Boston College
23 Virginia
24 Alabama
25 Pitt
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2004
1 USC
2 Oklahoma
3 LSU
4 Georgia
5 Miami
6 Florida State
7 Michigan
8 Texas
9 Ohio State
10 Florida
11 West Virginia
12 Iowa
13 Kansas State
14 Tennessee
15 Cal
16 Clemson
17 Missouri
18 Auburn
19 Virginia
20 Maryland
21 Utah
22 Wisconsin
23 Minnesota
24 Purdue
25 Oregon
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2003
1 Oklahoma
2 Ohio State
3 Miami
4 Texas
5 Kansas State
6 Auburn
7 Michigan
8 USC
9 Georgia
10 Virginia Tech
11 Pitt
12 Florida State
13 Maryland
14 NC State
15 LSU
16 Tennessee
17 Virginia
18 Notre Dame
19 Washington
20 Wisconsin
21 Florida
22 Purdue
23 Arizona State
24 Oklahoma State
T25 Colorado State
T25 Penn State
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2002
1 Miami
2 Texas
3 Oklahoma
4 Florida State
5 Tennessee
6 Colorado
7 Florida
8 Nebraska
9 Washington
10 Michigan
11 Georgia
12 Ohio State
13 LSU
14 Washington State
15 Oregon
16 Virginia Tech
17 Louisville
18 Michigan State
19 USC
20 Maryland
21 Marshall
22 South Carolina
23 Wisconsin
24 Penn State
25 NC State
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2001
1 Florida
2 Miami
3 Oklahoma
4 Nebraska
5 Texas
6 Florida State
7 Oregon
8 Tennessee
9 Virginia Tech
10 Georgia Tech
11 Oregon State
12 Michigan
13 Kansas State
14 LSU
15 Washington
16 Northwestern
17 UCLA
18 Notre Dame
19 Clemson
20 Mississippi State
21 South Carolina
22 Wisconsin
23 Ohio State
24 Colorado State
25 Alabama
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2000
1 Nebraska
2 Florida State
3 Alabama
4 Michigan
5 Wisconsin
6 Miami
7 Florida
8 Texas
9 Kansas State
10 Virginia Tech
11 Georgia
12 Tennessee
13 Purdue
14 Washington
15 Ohio State
16 USC
17 Penn State
18 Ole Miss
19 Clemson
20 Oklahoma
21 Illinois
22 Michigan State
23 TCU
T24 Texas A&M
T24 Southern Miss
