Coaches Poll Preseason College Football Rankings: 2000 to 2009 Top 25

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2000-2009 Combined

Take all the Coaches Poll preseason rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches Poll preseason No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

1 Texas 213

2 Oklahoma 206

3 Florida 186

4 USC 178

5 Ohio State 170

6 LSU 157

T7 Miami 146

T7 Michigan 146

9 Georgia 145

10 Florida State 142

11 Virginia Tech 135

12 Tennessee 120

13 Auburn 86

14 Nebraska 80

15 West Virginia 72

16 Wisconsin 71

17 Kansas State 64

18 Cal 59

19 Oregon 55

T20 Alabama 49

T20 Clemson 49

T20 Louisville 49

T20 Penn State 49

24 Washington 47

25 Iowa 44

Others Receiving Votes: Notre Dame 42, Purdue 29, Missouri 28, Georgia Tech 27, Maryland 25, Ole Miss 24, Arizona State 21, TCU 21, Boise State 20, Colorado 20, Virginia 19, Texas Tech 18, UCLA 18, Oklahoma State 17, Oregon State 16, Pitt 16, Boston College 14, Kansas 13, NC State 13, Utah 13, Illinois 12, Michigan State 12, Texas A&M 12, Washington State 12, BYU 11, Northwestern 10, Rutgers 10, South Carolina 9, Arkansas 6, Mississippi State 6, North Carolina 6, Marshall 5, USF 5, Colorado State 3, Minnesota 3, Wake Forest 3, Hawaii 2, Fresno State 1, Southern Miss 1

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2009

1 Florida

2 Texas

3 Oklahoma

4 USC

5 Alabama

6 Ohio State

7 Virginia Tech

8 Penn State

9 LSU

10 Ole Miss

11 Oklahoma State

12 Cal

13 Georgia

14 Oregon

15 Georgia Tech

16 Boise State

17 TCU

18 Utah

19 Florida State

20 North Carolina

21 Iowa

22 Nebraska

23 Notre Dame

24 BYU

25 Oregon State

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2008

1 Georgia

2 USC

3 Ohio State

4 Oklahoma

5 Florida

6 LSU

7 Missouri

8 West Virginia

9 Clemson

10 Texas

11 Auburn

12 Wisconsin

13 Kansas

14 Texas Tech

15 Virginia Tech

16 Arizona State

17 BYU

18 Tennessee

19 Illinois

20 Oregon

21 USF

22 Penn State

23 Wake Forest

24 Michigan

25 Fresno State

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2007

1 USC

2 LSU

3 Florida

4 Texas

5 Michigan

6 West Virginia

7 Wisconsin

8 Oklahoma

9 Virginia Tech

10 Ohio State

11 Louisville

12 Cal

13 Georgia

14 Auburn

15 Tennessee

16 Rutgers

17 UCLA

18 Penn State

19 Nebraska

20 Arkansas

21 Florida State

22 TCU

23 Boise State

24 Hawaii

25 Texas A&M

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2006

1 Ohio State

2 Texas

3 Notre Dame

3 USC

5 Oklahoma

6 Auburn

7 West Virginia

8 Florida

9 LSU

10 Florida State

11 Miami

12 Cal

13 Louisville

14 Georgia

15 Michigan

16 Virginia Tech

17 Iowa

18 Clemson

19 Penn State

20 Oregon

21 TCU

22 Nebraska

23 Tennessee

24 Alabama

25 Texas Tech

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2005

1 USC

2 Texas

3 Tennessee

4 Michigan

5 Oklahoma

6 LSU

7 Virginia Tech

8 Miami

9 Ohio State

10 Iowa

11 Florida

12 Florida State

13 Georgia

14 Louisville

15 Auburn

16 Purdue

17 Texas A&M

18 Arizona State

19 Boise State

20 Cal

21 Texas Tech

22 Boston College

23 Virginia

24 Alabama

25 Pitt

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2004

1 USC

2 Oklahoma

3 LSU

4 Georgia

5 Miami

6 Florida State

7 Michigan

8 Texas

9 Ohio State

10 Florida

11 West Virginia

12 Iowa

13 Kansas State

14 Tennessee

15 Cal

16 Clemson

17 Missouri

18 Auburn

19 Virginia

20 Maryland

21 Utah

22 Wisconsin

23 Minnesota

24 Purdue

25 Oregon

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2003

1 Oklahoma

2 Ohio State

3 Miami

4 Texas

5 Kansas State

6 Auburn

7 Michigan

8 USC

9 Georgia

10 Virginia Tech

11 Pitt

12 Florida State

13 Maryland

14 NC State

15 LSU

16 Tennessee

17 Virginia

18 Notre Dame

19 Washington

20 Wisconsin

21 Florida

22 Purdue

23 Arizona State

24 Oklahoma State

T25 Colorado State

T25 Penn State

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2002

1 Miami

2 Texas

3 Oklahoma

4 Florida State

5 Tennessee

6 Colorado

7 Florida

8 Nebraska

9 Washington

10 Michigan

11 Georgia

12 Ohio State

13 LSU

14 Washington State

15 Oregon

16 Virginia Tech

17 Louisville

18 Michigan State

19 USC

20 Maryland

21 Marshall

22 South Carolina

23 Wisconsin

24 Penn State

25 NC State

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2001

1 Florida

2 Miami

3 Oklahoma

4 Nebraska

5 Texas

6 Florida State

7 Oregon

8 Tennessee

9 Virginia Tech

10 Georgia Tech

11 Oregon State

12 Michigan

13 Kansas State

14 LSU

15 Washington

16 Northwestern

17 UCLA

18 Notre Dame

19 Clemson

20 Mississippi State

21 South Carolina

22 Wisconsin

23 Ohio State

24 Colorado State

25 Alabama

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2000

1 Nebraska

2 Florida State

3 Alabama

4 Michigan

5 Wisconsin

6 Miami

7 Florida

8 Texas

9 Kansas State

10 Virginia Tech

11 Georgia

12 Tennessee

13 Purdue

14 Washington

15 Ohio State

16 USC

17 Penn State

18 Ole Miss

19 Clemson

20 Oklahoma

21 Illinois

22 Michigan State

23 TCU

T24 Texas A&M

T24 Southern Miss

