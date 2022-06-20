Coaches Poll Preseason College Football Rankings: 1990 to 1999 Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the preseason top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football polls in the 1990s?

Where were the top college football teams ranked in the preseason college football Coaches Polls?

Here are the USA TODAY Coaches Polls in the 1990s along with the combined preseason rankings.

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1990-1999 Combined

Take all the Coaches Poll preseason rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches Poll preseason No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

1 Florida State 213

2 Nebraska 177

3 Michigan 170

4 Florida 168

5 Notre Dame 163

6 Miami 155

7 Penn State 150

8 Tennessee 144

9 Colorado 137

10 Ohio State 119

11 Washington 112

12 Texas A&M 109

13 Alabama 104

14 USC 94

15 Syracuse 72

16 Auburn 71

17 Texas 66

18 Clemson 65

19 UCLA 59

20 Oklahoma 56

21 North Carolina 55

22 BYU 43

T23 Arizona 39

T23 LSU 39

25 Georgia 33

Others Receiving Votes: Virginia 28, Wisconsin 27, Iowa 26, Stanford 25, Georgia Tech 23, Illinois 20, Virginia Tech 19, Arizona State 17, West Virginia 17, Houston 12, Arkansas 11, Michigan State 11, Colorado State 10, Northwestern 7, Pitt 6, Boston College 5, Southern Miss 5, Cal 4, NC State 4, Kansas 2, Baylor 1, Mississippi State 1

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1999

1 Florida State

2 Tennessee

3 Arizona

4 Penn State

5 Florida

6 Nebraska

7 Michigan

8 Texas A&M

9 Ohio State

10 Wisconsin

11 Georgia Tech

12 Miami

13 Georgia

14 Virginia Tech

15 UCLA

16 Texas

17 Colorado

18 Notre Dame

19 Kansas State

20 Alabama

21 USC

22 Arkansas

23 Purdue

24 Virginia

25 Arizona State

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1998

1 Ohio State

2 Florida State

3 Nebraska

4 Florida

5 Michigan

6 Kansas State

7 UCLA

8 LSU

9 Arizona State

10 Tennessee

11 North Carolina

12 West Virginia

13 Penn State

14 Syracuse

15 Texas A&M

16 Colorado State

17 Washington

18 Georgia

19 Virginia

20 Wisconsin

21 Southern Miss

22 Auburn

23 Michigan State

24 Notre Dame

25 Arizona

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1997

1 Florida

2 Penn State

3 Washington

4 Florida State

5 Tennessee

6 Nebraska

7 Colorado

8 North Carolina

9 Ohio State

10 Texas

11 LSU

12 Notre Dame

13 Michigan

14 Miami

15 Alabama

16 Syracuse

17 BYU

18 Stanford

19 Auburn

20 Iowa

21 Clemson

22 USC

23 Kansas State

24 Wisconsin

25 Virginia Tech

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1996

1 Nebraska

2 Tennessee

3 Florida State

4 Florida

5 Colorado

6 USC

7 Notre Dame

8 Penn State

9 Texas

10 Ohio State

11 Michigan

12 Texas A&M

13 Syracuse

14 Alabama

15 Virginia Tech

16 Miami

17 Auburn

18 Kansas State

19 Northwestern

20 LSU

21 Virginia

22 Washington

23 Clemson

24 Kansas

25 Iowa

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1995

1 Florida State

2 Nebraska

3 Texas A&M

4 Penn State

5 Florida

6 USC

7 Auburn

8 Notre Dame

9 Miami

10 Ohio State

11 Tennessee

12 Michigan

13 Colorado

14 Alabama

15 UCLA

16 Virginia

17 Oklahoma

18 Texas

19 Arizona

20 North Carolina

21 Washington

22 Wisconsin

23 Boston College

24 Illinois

25 NC State

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1994

1 Florida

2 Florida State

3 Nebraska

4 Notre Dame

5 Michigan

6 Miami

7 Colorado

8 Arizona

9 Penn State

10 Alabama

11 Wisconsin

12 Tennessee

13 Oklahoma

14 USC

15 UCLA

16 Ohio State

17 North Carolina

18 Texas

19 Virginia Tech

20 BYU

21 Clemson

22 Illinois

23 West Virginia

24 Georgia

25 Virginia

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1993

1 Florida State

2 Alabama

3 Michigan

4 Miami

5 Texas A&M

6 Notre Dame

7 Syracuse

8 Nebraska

9 Tennessee

10 Colorado

11 Washington

12 Florida

13 Georgia

14 Penn State

15 Stanford

16 Arizona

17 Ohio State

18 USC

19 North Carolina

20 Clemson

21 Oklahoma

22 BYU

23 NC State

24 Boston College

25 Mississippi State

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1992

1 Miami

2 Washington

3 Notre Dame

4 Florida State

5 Michigan

6 Florida

7 Texas A&M

8 Penn State

9 Alabama

10 Syracuse

11 Nebraska

12 Oklahoma

13 Clemson

14 Colorado

15 Iowa

16 Georgia

17 UCLA

18 Ohio State

19 Tennessee

20 Stanford

21 BYU

22 California

23 Georgia Tech

23 Texas

25 USC

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1991

1 Florida State

2 Miami

3 Michigan

4 Washington

5 Notre Dame

6 Georgia Tech

7 Florida

8 Penn State

9 Clemson

10 Colorado

11 Oklahoma

12 Texas

13 Tennessee

14 Houston

15 Nebraska

16 Auburn

17 USC

18 Iowa

19 BYU

20 Texas A&M

21 Ohio State

22 Michigan State

23 Alabama

24 UCLA

25 Baylor

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1990

1 Miami

2 Notre Dame

3 Florida State

4 Auburn

5 Colorado

6 USC

7 Michigan

8 Nebraska

9 Tennessee

10 Clemson

11 Texas A&M

12 Illinois

13 Ohio State

14 BYU

15 Arkansas

16 Washington

17 Alabama

18 Penn State

19 UCLA

20 Pitt

21 Virginia

22 Michigan State

23 Arizona

T24 Syracuse

T24 Texas

