Coaches Poll Preseason College Football Rankings: 1980 to 1989 Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the preseason top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football polls in the 1980s?

Where were the top college football teams ranked in the preseason college football Coaches Polls?

Here are the USA TODAY Coaches Polls in the 1980s along with the combined preseason rankings.

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Final Top 25

1980 | 1981 | 1982 | 1983 | 1984 | 1985 | 1986 | 1987 | 1988 | 1989

USA TODAY Preseason Coaches Polls

1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

All-Time Preseason Rankings



Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1980-1989 Combined

Take all the Coaches Poll preseason rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches Poll preseason No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

1 Nebraska 222

2 Oklahoma 200

T3 Michigan 168

T3 Penn State 168

5 Ohio State 152

6 Auburn 148

7 UCLA 148

8 Alabama 140

9 Notre Dame 136

10 Florida State 127

11 Miami 118

12 Washington 109

13 USC 103

14 Georgia 102

15 Texas 99

16 Pitt 94

17 Clemson 85

18 Arkansas 84

19 LSU 82

20 Iowa 69

21 Texas A&M 65

22 BYU 58

23 North Carolina 57

24 Arizona State 39

T25 Florida 34

T25 SMU 34

T25 Tennessee 34

Others Receiving Votes: Maryland 29, Houston 28, Baylor 20, Illinois 16, Purdue 16, South Carolina 16, West Virginia 13, Boston College 12, Colorado 12, Oklahoma State 12, Michigan State 11, Mississippi State 11, Syracuse 10, Missouri 8

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1989

1 Notre Dame

2 Nebraska

3 Auburn

4 USC

5 Miami

6 Florida State

7 Michigan

8 UCLA

9 LSU

10 Arkansas

11 Clemson

12 Penn State

13 West Virginia

14 Colorado

15 Alabama

16 Syracuse

17 Georgia

18 BYU

19 Iowa

20 Washington

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1988

Story continues

1 Florida State

2 Oklahoma

3 Nebraska

4 Clemson

5 Miami

6 Texas A&M

7 Auburn

8 USC

9 UCLA

10 Michigan

11 Iowa

12 Notre Dame

13 LSU

14 Georgia

15 Michigan State

15 Penn State

17 Tennessee

18 South Carolina

19 Alabama

20 Texas

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1987

1 Oklahoma

2 Nebraska

3 Ohio State

4 UCLA

5 Auburn

6 Michigan

7 Penn State

8 Arizona State

9 Miami

10 Texas A&M

10 LSU

12 Arkansas

13 Clemson

14 Florida State

15 Washington

16 Notre Dame

17 Tennessee

18 Iowa

19 Alabama

20 Florida

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1986

1 Oklahoma

2 Michigan

3 Texas A&M

4 UCLA

5 Penn State

6 Alabama

7 Miami

8 Nebraska

9 Ohio State

10 Tennessee

11 Florida State

12 Baylor

13 Auburn

14 Arkansas

15 Georgia

16 BYU

16 Washington

18 Iowa

19 LSU

20 Maryland

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1985

1 Oklahoma

2 Auburn

3 Ohio State

4 Nebraska

5 USC

6 Washington

7 BYU

8 Iowa

9 Maryland

10 Illinois

11 LSU

12 Notre Dame

13 Florida State

14 Oklahoma State

15 UCLA

16 Arkansas

17 Penn State

18 South Carolina

19 Georgia

20 Boston College

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1984

1 Auburn

2 Nebraska

3 Texas

4 Miami

5 UCLA

6 Penn State

7 Pitt

8 Clemson

9 Ohio State

10 Michigan

11 Oklahoma

12 Alabama

13 Arizona State

14 Iowa

15 Notre Dame

16 SMU

17 Washington

18 Florida

19 Georgia

20 Boston College

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1983

1 Nebraska

2 Texas

3 Auburn

4 Penn State

5 Oklahoma

6 Ohio State

7 Florida State

8 Notre Dame

9 Michigan

10 North Carolina

10 LSU

12 UCLA

13 Georgia

14 Alabama

15 Pitt

16 Washington

17 SMU

18 Arizona State

19 Miami

T20 Maryland

T20 Iowa

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1982

1 Pitt

2 Washington

3 Nebraska

4 Alabama

5 Penn State

6 North Carolina

7 Georgia

8 Oklahoma

9 Clemson

10 Michigan

11 SMU

12 Arkansas

13 Texas

14 Ohio State

15 Miami

16 Florida

17 UCLA

18 Notre Dame

19 BYU

20 Texas A&M

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1981

1 Michigan

2 Oklahoma

3 Alabama

4 Notre Dame

5 USC

6 Nebraska

7 Penn State

8 Georgia

9 Pitt

10 Texas

11 Ohio State

12 UCLA

13 Florida State

14 North Carolina

15 Mississippi State

16 Florida

17 Washington

18 Houston

19 BYU

20 Baylor

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1980

1 Ohio State

2 Alabama

3 Oklahoma

4 Pitt

5 USC

6 Houston

7 Nebraska

8 Arkansas

9 Texas

10 Purdue

11 Michigan

12 Notre Dame

13 Penn State

14 Stanford

15 Washington

16 Florida State

17 North Carolina

18 Missouri

19 BYU

20 Georgia

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Final Top 25

1980 | 1981 | 1982 | 1983 | 1984 | 1985 | 1986 | 1987 | 1988 | 1989



1

1