Coaches Poll prediction: Could Georgia pass Ohio State? Who will jump into top five?

Two important questions will determine the top of this week's USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll:

What will voters do at No. 2?And what will voters do with Notre Dame?

Given that Alabama opened with a 55-0 win against Utah State, it's very unlikely the Crimson Tide will lose their iron grip on No. 1 in the new Top 25, which will be released later on Tuesday.

But the way Georgia dismantled Oregon in that cross-conference season opener may open a path for the Bulldogs to rise one spot and replace Ohio State at No. 2. The 49-3 win marked the largest margin of victory against a ranked opponent in program history.

While the Buckeyes didn't quite put Notre Dame away as expected, eventually pulling away in the fourth quarter to win 21-10, any win against a top-five opponent is likely to be rewarded by a chunk of voters. What will win out between the quality of Ohio State's win and Georgia's utter dominance?

No. 5 in the preseason Top 25, the Fighting Irish might not fall far. Only one team, Utah, is slated to drop out of the top 10. Previously No. 8, the Utes lost to Florida.

With the poll just hours away, here's a best guess at how the top 10 will look:

1. Alabama (1-0)

The Tide ran for 278 yards, threw for 281 yards, gained 30 first downs and averaged 7.8 yards per play. The defense gave up 79 yards on the ground, 57 yards through the air, seven first downs and 2.3 yards per play. Even if Alabama had an easier season-opening opponent than OSU and Georgia, there's no way the Tide fall from No. 1.

2. Georgia (1-0)

Georgia earned more first-place votes (six to five) than OSU in the preseason poll but still trailed the Buckeyes by one spot, perhaps indicating a block of voters who weren't quite sold on the Bulldogs' chances at a repeat. Any questions after Saturday? It's possible that Georgia even chews into the 54 first-place votes Alabama earned in the preseason poll.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) carries an Oregon defender down the field with him during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

3. Ohio State (1-0)

The Buckeyes may fall one spot but the gap between the top three and the rest of the top 10 will remain enormous — in the debut poll, the distance between No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson (186 points) was more than double the space between the Bulldogs and the top-ranked Tide (92 points).

4. Clemson (1-0)

Clemson will stick at No. 4 after taking care of business against Georgia Tech. Look for the Tigers to stay off the national radar, overshadowed by the top three, until games against Wake Forest and North Carolina State beginning in late September.

5. Michigan (1-0)

The first leg in Jim Harbaugh's unique and ongoing quarterback competition is complete, with returning starter Cade McNamara drawing the starting nod in the win against Colorado State but his former backup, J.J. McCarthy, largely stealing the show in a reserve role. McCarthy's turn comes in Saturday's game against Hawaii.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) is tackled by Colorado State defensive lineman CJ Onyechi (2) in the first half at Michigan Stadium.

6. Texas A&M (1-0)

Things are about to turn serious for A&M, which after topping Sam Houston State 31-0 will embark on a season-defining stretch: Appalachian State, Miami (Fla.), Arkansas, at Mississippi State and at Alabama. While everyone in and out of the SEC has circled that Oct. 8 date in Tuscaloosa, it'll be moot should the Aggies slip and fall as favorites before meeting the Crimson Tide.

7. Oklahoma (1-0)

The Sooners are the first of at least two teams to move up at least two spots after Week 1, thanks to losses by the Irish and Utes. OU got started under Brent Venables with a 45-13 win against Texas-El Paso that featured 233 passing yards and two touchdowns from new starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

8. Baylor (1-0)

This is the highest Notre Dame could land after losing in Columbus, and it's possible that voters see the tight game, note the close final score and award the Irish by only docking them three spots from last week. Baylor has major name recognition and credibility after last season, however, and kicked things off with a smooth 69-10 win against Albany.

9. Notre Dame (0-1)

Saturday's loss will be followed by a winning streak. Up next are Marshall, California and North Carolina, followed by a very interesting game against Brigham Young. (BYU was unranked in the preseason, but that won't last long.) After that comes Syracuse, UNLV and Stanford. Could the Irish be 7-1 when they host Clemson on Nov. 5?

10. Oklahoma State (1-0)

There are other options here, especially after Oklahoma State's defense let Central Michigan score a bunch of garbage-time points to turn a blowout into a 58-44 final. One team that could make a big move is Southern California, which was No. 15 in the debut poll and looked the part of a Pac-12 contender in a win against Rice. Look for the Cowboys to move up two steps and crack the top 10.

