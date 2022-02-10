Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 2000 to 2009 Final Top 25
Where did all the top teams rank in the final 2000 to 2009 top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?
Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?
According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2000s?
Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the UPI Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
USC was fantastic, but the Coaches Poll had to name BCS Champion LSU the 2003 national title – the AP went with the Trojans.
Florida won two national championships under Urban Meyer, Oklahoma was almost always in the mix, and Ohio State won the 2002 national title and reestablished itself as a superpower. But it was Texas that ended up winning the decade with six top ten finishes.
2000s USA TODAY Coaches Poll National Champions
2000 Oklahoma; 2001 Miami; 2002 Ohio State; 2003 LSU; 2004 USC; 2005 Texas; 2006 Florida; 2007 LSU; 2008 Florida; 2009 Alabama
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: 2000 to 2009 Final All-Time College Football Rankings
1 Texas 192
2 USC 171
3 Oklahoma 170
4 Ohio State 158
5 Florida 135
6 LSU 131
T7 Georgia 128
T7 Virginia Tech 128
9 Miami 124
10 Michigan 96
11 Boise State 93
12 Oregon 89
13 Auburn 82
14 Iowa 79
15 TCU 75
16 Penn State 72
17 Florida State 70
18 West Virginia 66
19 Alabama 63
20 Tennessee 61
21 Nebraska 60
22 Wisconsin 57
23 Utah 56
24 Louisville 54
25 Kansas State 51
Others Receiving Votes: Washington State 48; BYU 43; Notre Dame 41; Boston College 38; Texas Tech 36; Maryland 35; Oregon State 32; Cincinnati 32; Missouri 31; California 31; Washington 30; Ole Miss 28; Clemson 25; Georgia Tech 24; Illinois 22; Colorado 22; Purdue 20; Pittsburgh 19; Kansas 19; Arizona State 19; South Carolina 18; NC State 15; Rutgers 14; Miami University 14; UCLA 13; Syracuse 12; Marshall 12; Hawaii 11; Colorado State 11; Arkansas 10; Wake Forest 9; Stanford 9; Oklahoma State 9; Minnesota 9; Virginia 4; Toledo 4; Mississippi State 4; Fresno State 4; Iowa State 3; Bowling Green 3; Navy 2; Michigan State 2; Central Michigan 2
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2009 Final Top 25
1 Alabama
2 Texas
3 Florida
4 Boise State
5 Ohio State
6 TCU
7 Iowa
8 Penn State
8 Cincinnati
10 Virginia Tech
11 Oregon
12 BYU
13 Georgia Tech
14 Nebraska
15 Pitt
16 Wisconsin
17 LSU
18 Utah
19 Miami
20 USC
21 Ole Miss
22 West Virginia
23 Texas Tech
24 Central Michigan
25 Oklahoma State
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2008 Final Top 25
1 Florida
2 USC
3 Texas
4 Utah
5 Oklahoma
6 Alabama
7 TCU
8 Penn State
8 Oregon
10 Georgia
11 Ohio State
12 Texas Tech
13 Boise State
14 Virginia Tech
15 Ole Miss
16 Missouri
17 Cincinnati
18 Oklahoma State
19 Oregon State
20 Iowa
21 BYU
22 Georgia Tech
23 Florida State
24 Michigan State
25 California
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2007 Final Top 25
1 LSU
2 USC
3 Georgia
4 Ohio State
5 Missouri
6 West Virginia
7 Kansas
8 Oklahoma
8 Virginia Tech
10 Texas
11 Boston College
12 Tennessee
13 Arizona State
14 Auburn
15 BYU
16 Florida
17 Hawaii
18 Illinois
19 Michigan
20 Cincinnati
21 Wisconsin
22 Clemson
23 Texas Tech
24 Oregon
25 Penn State
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2005 Final Top 25
1 Texas
2 USC
3 Penn State
4 Ohio State
5 LSU
6 West Virginia
7 Virginia Tech
8 Alabama
9 TCU
10 Georgia
11 Notre Dame
12 Oregon
13 UCLA
14 Auburn
15 Wisconsin
16 Florida
17 Boston College
18 Miami
19 Texas Tech
20 Louisville
21 Clemson
22 Oklahoma
23 Florida State
24 Nebraska
25 California
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2004 Final Top 25
1 USC
2 Auburn
3 Oklahoma
4 Texas
5 Utah
6 Georgia
7 Louisville
8 Iowa
9 California
10 Virginia Tech
11 Miami
12 Michigan
13 Boise State
14 Florida State
15 Tennessee
16 LSU
17 Texas Tech
18 Wisconsin
19 Ohio State
20 Arizona State
21 Boston College
22 Fresno State
23 Virginia
24 Navy
25 Florida
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2003 Final Top 25
1 LSU
2 USC
3 Oklahoma
4 Ohio State
5 Miami
6 Georgia
7 Michigan
8 Iowa
9 Washington State
10 Florida State
11 Texas
12 Miami University
13 Kansas State
14 Ole Miss
15 Boise State
16 Tennessee
17 Minnesota
18 Nebraska
19 Purdue
20 Maryland
21 Utah
22 Clemson
23 Bowling Green
24 TCU
25 Florida
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2002 Final Top 25
1 Ohio State
2 Miami
3 Georgia
4 USC
5 Oklahoma
6 Kansas State
7 Texas
8 Iowa
9 Michigan
10 Washington State
11 NC State
12 Boise State
13 Maryland
14 Virginia Tech
15 Penn State
16 Auburn
17 Notre Dame
18 Pitt
19 Marshall
20 West Virginia
21 Colorado
22 TCU
23 Florida State
24 Florida
25 Virginia
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2001 Final Top 25
1 Miami
2 Oregon
3 Florida
4 Tennessee
5 Texas
6 Oklahoma
7 Nebraska
8 LSU
9 Colorado
10 Maryland
11 Washington State
12 Illinois
13 South Carolina
14 Syracuse
15 Florida State
16 Louisville
17 Stanford
18 Virginia Tech
19 Washington
20 Michigan
21 Marshall
22 Toledo
23 Boston College
24 BYU
25 Georgia
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2000 Final Top 25
1 Oklahoma
2 Miami
3 Washington
4 Florida State
5 Oregon State
6 Virginia Tech
7 Nebraska
8 Kansas State
9 Oregon
10 Michigan
11 Florida
12 Texas
13 Purdue
14 Clemson
15 Colorado State
16 Notre Dame
17 Georgia
18 TCU
19 Georgia Tech
20 Auburn
21 South Carolina
22 Mississippi State
23 Iowa State
24 Wisconsin
25 Tennessee
