Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 2000 to 2009 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 2000 to 2009 top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?

Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?

According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2000s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the UPI Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

USC was fantastic, but the Coaches Poll had to name BCS Champion LSU the 2003 national title – the AP went with the Trojans.

Florida won two national championships under Urban Meyer, Oklahoma was almost always in the mix, and Ohio State won the 2002 national title and reestablished itself as a superpower. But it was Texas that ended up winning the decade with six top ten finishes.

2000s USA TODAY Coaches Poll National Champions

2000 Oklahoma; 2001 Miami; 2002 Ohio State; 2003 LSU; 2004 USC; 2005 Texas; 2006 Florida; 2007 LSU; 2008 Florida; 2009 Alabama

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: 2000 to 2009 Final All-Time College Football Rankings

1 Texas 192

2 USC 171

3 Oklahoma 170

4 Ohio State 158

5 Florida 135

6 LSU 131

T7 Georgia 128

T7 Virginia Tech 128

9 Miami 124

10 Michigan 96

11 Boise State 93

12 Oregon 89

13 Auburn 82

14 Iowa 79

15 TCU 75

16 Penn State 72

17 Florida State 70

18 West Virginia 66

19 Alabama 63

20 Tennessee 61

21 Nebraska 60

22 Wisconsin 57

23 Utah 56

24 Louisville 54

25 Kansas State 51

Others Receiving Votes: Washington State 48; BYU 43; Notre Dame 41; Boston College 38; Texas Tech 36; Maryland 35; Oregon State 32; Cincinnati 32; Missouri 31; California 31; Washington 30; Ole Miss 28; Clemson 25; Georgia Tech 24; Illinois 22; Colorado 22; Purdue 20; Pittsburgh 19; Kansas 19; Arizona State 19; South Carolina 18; NC State 15; Rutgers 14; Miami University 14; UCLA 13; Syracuse 12; Marshall 12; Hawaii 11; Colorado State 11; Arkansas 10; Wake Forest 9; Stanford 9; Oklahoma State 9; Minnesota 9; Virginia 4; Toledo 4; Mississippi State 4; Fresno State 4; Iowa State 3; Bowling Green 3; Navy 2; Michigan State 2; Central Michigan 2

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2009 Final Top 25

1 Alabama

2 Texas

3 Florida

4 Boise State

5 Ohio State

6 TCU

7 Iowa

8 Penn State

8 Cincinnati

10 Virginia Tech

11 Oregon

12 BYU

13 Georgia Tech

14 Nebraska

15 Pitt

16 Wisconsin

17 LSU

18 Utah

19 Miami

20 USC

21 Ole Miss

22 West Virginia

23 Texas Tech

24 Central Michigan

25 Oklahoma State

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2008 Final Top 25

1 Florida

2 USC

3 Texas

4 Utah

5 Oklahoma

6 Alabama

7 TCU

8 Penn State

8 Oregon

10 Georgia

11 Ohio State

12 Texas Tech

13 Boise State

14 Virginia Tech

15 Ole Miss

16 Missouri

17 Cincinnati

18 Oklahoma State

19 Oregon State

20 Iowa

21 BYU

22 Georgia Tech

23 Florida State

24 Michigan State

25 California

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2007 Final Top 25

1 LSU

2 USC

3 Georgia

4 Ohio State

5 Missouri

6 West Virginia

7 Kansas

8 Oklahoma

8 Virginia Tech

10 Texas

11 Boston College

12 Tennessee

13 Arizona State

14 Auburn

15 BYU

16 Florida

17 Hawaii

18 Illinois

19 Michigan

20 Cincinnati

21 Wisconsin

22 Clemson

23 Texas Tech

24 Oregon

25 Penn State

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2006 Final Top 25

1 LSU

2 USC

3 Georgia

4 Ohio State

5 Missouri

6 West Virginia

7 Kansas

8 Oklahoma

8 Virginia Tech

10 Texas

11 Boston College

12 Tennessee

13 Arizona State

14 Auburn

15 BYU

16 Florida

17 Hawaii

18 Illinois

19 Michigan

20 Cincinnati

21 Wisconsin

22 Clemson

23 Texas Tech

24 Oregon

25 Penn State

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2005 Final Top 25

1 Texas

2 USC

3 Penn State

4 Ohio State

5 LSU

6 West Virginia

7 Virginia Tech

8 Alabama

9 TCU

10 Georgia

11 Notre Dame

12 Oregon

13 UCLA

14 Auburn

15 Wisconsin

16 Florida

17 Boston College

18 Miami

19 Texas Tech

20 Louisville

21 Clemson

22 Oklahoma

23 Florida State

24 Nebraska

25 California

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2004 Final Top 25

1 USC

2 Auburn

3 Oklahoma

4 Texas

5 Utah

6 Georgia

7 Louisville

8 Iowa

9 California

10 Virginia Tech

11 Miami

12 Michigan

13 Boise State

14 Florida State

15 Tennessee

16 LSU

17 Texas Tech

18 Wisconsin

19 Ohio State

20 Arizona State

21 Boston College

22 Fresno State

23 Virginia

24 Navy

25 Florida

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2003 Final Top 25

1 LSU

2 USC

3 Oklahoma

4 Ohio State

5 Miami

6 Georgia

7 Michigan

8 Iowa

9 Washington State

10 Florida State

11 Texas

12 Miami University

13 Kansas State

14 Ole Miss

15 Boise State

16 Tennessee

17 Minnesota

18 Nebraska

19 Purdue

20 Maryland

21 Utah

22 Clemson

23 Bowling Green

24 TCU

25 Florida

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2002 Final Top 25

1 Ohio State

2 Miami

3 Georgia

4 USC

5 Oklahoma

6 Kansas State

7 Texas

8 Iowa

9 Michigan

10 Washington State

11 NC State

12 Boise State

13 Maryland

14 Virginia Tech

15 Penn State

16 Auburn

17 Notre Dame

18 Pitt

19 Marshall

20 West Virginia

21 Colorado

22 TCU

23 Florida State

24 Florida

25 Virginia

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2001 Final Top 25

1 Miami

2 Oregon

3 Florida

4 Tennessee

5 Texas

6 Oklahoma

7 Nebraska

8 LSU

9 Colorado

10 Maryland

11 Washington State

12 Illinois

13 South Carolina

14 Syracuse

15 Florida State

16 Louisville

17 Stanford

18 Virginia Tech

19 Washington

20 Michigan

21 Marshall

22 Toledo

23 Boston College

24 BYU

25 Georgia

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2000 Final Top 25

1 Oklahoma

2 Miami

3 Washington

4 Florida State

5 Oregon State

6 Virginia Tech

7 Nebraska

8 Kansas State

9 Oregon

10 Michigan

11 Florida

12 Texas

13 Purdue

14 Clemson

15 Colorado State

16 Notre Dame

17 Georgia

18 TCU

19 Georgia Tech

20 Auburn

21 South Carolina

22 Mississippi State

23 Iowa State

24 Wisconsin

25 Tennessee

