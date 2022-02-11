Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time Top 25

According to the Coaches Poll top 25 rankings, how do all of the teams stack up all-time? Here’s how they rank according to the final polls.

Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time – or at least since 1950 – according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?

The AP Poll started in 1936, and the Coaches Poll came on 14 years later with UPI (United Press International) handling the job up until 1991 when USA TODAY took over.

Over the years, the Coaches Poll held just as much weight as the AP’s version, creating split national champions in some seasons with its own set of rules and guidelines.

There’s one key, funky difference between the two polling systems over the years. The Coaches Poll doesn’t rank teams on probation.

That started in 1974 after the 1973 Oklahoma Sooners finished the season No. 2 despite being penalized for past transgressions. So in 1974 when OU went 11-0 and finished the season as the AP’s national champion, USC won the UPI Coaches Poll national title – the Sooners weren’t even ranked.

But Oklahoma wasn’t alone. Ohio State – you’ll see in a moment how much probation matters – didn’t see its 2012 12-0 season get ranked.

Alabama – 2002 and 1995 – wasn’t ranked despite finishing in the top 20 of the respective AP polls for those seasons. Others like Auburn (1979, 1993), Clemson (1982, 1983), and Miami (1981, 1995) likely would’ve been higher, too, if their great seasons were ranked.

We started from scratch from when we did this a few years ago and reran all the numbers. Like we did with the AP rankings, CFN devised a scoring system giving every UPI/USA TODAY national champion 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom of the top 20 in the early years, and then it became the top 25 after USA TODAY took over.

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time

Based on the final Coaches Poll top 25 rankings from 1950 through to Georgia’s national championship after the 2021 season. Who earned the most all-time recognition from the voters?

Coaches Poll: 1950 to 2021 Final All-Time College Football Top 25 Rankings

T1 Ohio State 1028

T1 Oklahoma 1028

3 Alabama 1011

4 Michigan 806

5 Notre Dame 743

T6 Nebraska 736

T6 USC 736

8 Penn State 715

9 Texas 714

10 Florida State 617

11 Georgia 596

12 LSU 569

13 Tennessee 551

14 Miami 521

15 Florida 517

16 Auburn 506

17 UCLA 475

18 Michigan State 454

T19 Arkansas 434

T19 Ole Miss 434

21 Wisconsin 400

22 Clemson 394

23 Iowa 345

24 Washington 328

25 Texas A&M 316

Coaches Poll: 1950 to 2021 Final All-Time College Football Rankings

26 Oregon 271

27 Georgia Tech 269

28 Colorado 268

29 TCU 254

30 Stanford 252

T31 Arizona State 251

T31 Pitt 251

T31 Syracuse 251

34 Virginia Tech 235

35 Missouri 228

36 BYU 227

37 Baylor 223

38 Maryland 214

39 Purdue 212

40 West Virginia 200

41 Oklahoma State 196

42 Houston 189

43 Liberty 187

44 North Carolina 173

45 Illinois 169

46 Boise State 164

47 Navy 139

48 Minnesota 138

49 Utah 134

50 Washington State 127

51 Oregon State 118

52 Louisville 113

53 Texas Tech 110

54 California 109

55 SMU 107

T56 Army 105

T56 South Carolina 105

58 Northwestern 104

59 Kansas 103

60 NC State 102

61 Duke 99

62 Boston College 97

63 Kentucky 93

64 Arizona 91

65 Cincinnati 89

66 Air Force 87

67 Mississippi State 84

68 Wyoming 81

69 Virginia 66

70 Princeton 63

71 Indiana 56

T72 Miami University 55

T72 UCF 55

74 Rice 46

75 San Diego State 41

76 Utah State 39

77 Iowa State 37

78 Southern Miss 34

79 Colorado State 33

80 Marshall 32

T81 Tulane 30

T81 Tulsa 30

83 Rutgers 29

84 Toledo 28

85 Fresno State 26

86 Memphis 24

87 Wake Forest 21

88 East Carolina 20

T89 Hawaii 18

T89 Louisiana 18

91 Yale 17

T92 Dartmouth 13

T92 Nevada 13

T92 San Jose State 13

T95 Coastal Carolina 12

T95 USF 12

T97 New Mexico 10

T97 North Texas 10

T99 Holy Cross 9

T99 Temple 9

T99 Vanderbilt 9

T102 Appalachian State 8

T102 Denver 8

T102 Liberty 8

T102 Ohio 8

T102 Washington & Lee 8

T102 Western Michigan 8

108 New Mexico State 7

109 Cornell 6

T110 Ball State 3

T110 Bowling Green 3

T112 Central Michigan 2

T112 Northern Illinois 2

114 Buffalo 1

