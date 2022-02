Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1990 to 1999 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1990 to 1999 top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?

Follow us … @ColFootballNews

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25

1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999

Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?

According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1990s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the UPI Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

The 1990s brought two interesting twists. 1990 came the change from the UPI Coaches Poll to the USA TODAY branding. In 1998, the BCS era started with the poll naming its national champion based on the team that won the BCS Championship. That clashed at times in the 2000s with the AP poll.

Florida State was knocking on the national championship door for several years under Bobby Bowden, and it finally kicked it in with national championships in 1993 and 1999.

Nebraska had a phenomenal run with the 1997 USA TODAY Coaches Poll national championship – Michigan got the AP title – along with the 1994 and 1995 titles, but Florida State finished in the top five in every year in the decade.

1990s USA TODAY Coaches Poll National Champions

1990 Georgia Tech; 1991 Washington; 1992 Alabama; 1993 Florida State; 1994 Nebraska; 1995 Nebraska; 1996 Florida; 1997 Nebraska; 1998 Tennessee; 1999 Florida State

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: 1990 to 1999 Final All-Time College Football Rankings

1 Florida State 229

2 Nebraska 179

3 Florida 174

Story continues

4 Tennessee 168

5 Michigan 152

6 Penn State 151

7 Miami 129

8 Ohio State 121

9 Colorado 116

10 Alabama 114

11 Kansas State 103

12 Notre Dame 102

13 Texas A&M 99

14 Washington 81

15 Virginia Tech 70

T16 Syracuse 64

T16 Wisconsin 64

18 Georgia 63

19 UCLA 56

20 North Carolina 54

21 BYU 49

22 Texas 46

T23 Arizona 45

T23 Georgia Tech 45

25 Virginia 41

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 38; 27 Arizona State 34; Washington State 33; Michigan State 31; Oregon 31; USC 31; Clemson 30; Northwestern 29; Auburn 28; LSU 27; Oklahoma 24; Boston College 23; Stanford 23; Colorado State 22; California 21; Ole Miss 21; NC State 21; East Carolina 20; Southern Miss 20; West Virginia 20; Air Force 19; Kansas 19; Tulane 19; Utah 18; Louisville 17; Mississippi State 17; Arkansas 16; Marshall 16; Purdue 14; Minnesota 9; Hawaii 7; San Jose State 6; Texas Tech 6; Tulsa 5; Fresno State 4; Missouri 4; Wyoming 4; Illinois 3; Army 2; Oklahoma State 2; Toledo 2

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25

1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999

NEXT: Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1999 Final Top 25

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1999 Final Top 25

1 Florida State

2 Nebraska

3 Virginia Tech

4 Wisconsin

5 Michigan

6 Kansas State

7 Michigan State

8 Alabama

9 Tennessee

10 Marshall

11 Penn State

12 Mississippi State

13 Southern Miss

14 Florida

15 Miami

16 Georgia

17 Minnesota

18 Oregon

19 Arkansas

20 Texas A&M

21 Georgia Tech

22 Ole Miss

23 Texas

24 Stanford

25 Illinois

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25

1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999

NEXT: Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1998 Final Top 25

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1998 Final Top 25

1 Tennessee

2 Ohio State

3 Florida State

4 Arizona

5 Wisconsin

6 Florida

7 Tulane

8 UCLA

9 Kansas State

10 Air Force

11 Georgia Tech

12 Michigan

13 Texas A&M

14 Georgia

15 Penn State

16 Texas

17 Arkansas

18 Virginia

19 Virginia Tech

20 Nebraska

21 Miami

22 Notre Dame

23 Purdue

24 Syracuse

25 Missouri

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25

1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999

NEXT: Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1997 Final Top 25

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1997 Final Top 25

1 Nebraska

2 Michigan

3 Florida State

4 North Carolina

5 UCLA

6 Florida

7 Kansas State

8 Tennessee

9 Washington State

10 Georgia

11 Auburn

12 Ohio State

13 LSU

14 Arizona State

15 Purdue

16 Colorado State

17 Penn State

18 Washington

19 Southern Miss

20 Syracuse

21 Texas A&M

22 Ole Miss

23 Missouri

24 Oklahoma State

25 Air Force

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25

1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999

NEXT: Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1996 Final Top 25

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1996 Final Top 25

1 Florida

2 Ohio State

3 Florida State

4 Arizona State

5 BYU

6 Nebraska

7 Penn State

8 Colorado

9 Tennessee

10 North Carolina

11 Alabama

12 Virginia Tech

13 LSU

14 Miami

15 Washington

16 Northwestern

17 Kansas State

18 Iowa

19 Syracuse

20 Michigan

21 Notre Dame

22 Wyoming

23 Texas

24 Army

25 Auburn

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25

1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999

NEXT: Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1995 Final Top 25

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1995 Final Top 25

1 Nebraska

2 Tennessee

3 Florida

4 Colorado

5 Florida State

6 Kansas State

7 Northwestern

8 Ohio State

9 Virginia Tech

10 Kansas

11 USC

12 Penn State

13 Notre Dame

14 Texas

15 Texas A&M

16 Syracuse

17 Virginia

18 Oregon

19 Michigan

20 Texas Tech

21 Auburn

22 Iowa

23 East Carolina

24 Toledo

25 LSU

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25

1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999

NEXT: Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1994 Final Top 25

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1994 Final Top 25

1 Nebraska

2 Penn State

3 Colorado

4 Alabama

5 Florida State

6 Miami

7 Florida

8 Utah

9 Ohio State

10 BYU

11 Oregon

12 Michigan

13 Virginia

14 Colorado State

15 USC

16 Kansas State

17 NC State

18 Tennessee

19 Washington State

20 Arizona

21 North Carolina

22 Boston College

23 Texas

24 Virginia Tech

25 Mississippi State

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25

1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999

NEXT: Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1993 Final Top 25

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1993 Final Top 25

1 Florida State

2 Notre Dame

3 Nebraska

4 Florida

5 Wisconsin

6 West Virginia

7 Penn State

8 Texas A&M

9 Arizona

10 Ohio State

11 Tennessee

12 Boston College

13 Alabama

14 Oklahoma

15 Miami

16 Colorado

17 UCLA

18 Kansas State

19 Michigan

20 Virginia Tech

21 North Carolina

22 Clemson

23 Louisville

24 California

25 USC

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25

1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999

NEXT: Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1992 Final Top 25

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1992 Final Top 25

1 Alabama

2 Florida State

3 Miami

4 Notre Dame

5 Michigan

6 Texas A&M

7 Syracuse

8 Georgia

9 Stanford

10 Washington

11 Florida

12 Tennessee

13 Colorado

14 Nebraska

15 NC State

16 Ole Miss

17 Washington State

18 Ohio State

19 Hawaii

20 North Carolina

21 Boston College

22 Fresno State

23 Kansas

24 Mississippi State

25 Penn State

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25

1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999

NEXT: Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1991 Final Top 25

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1991 Final Top 25

1 Washington

2 Miami

3 Penn State

4 Florida State

5 Alabama

6 Michigan

7 California

8 Florida

9 East Carolina

10 Iowa

11 Syracuse

12 Notre Dame

13 Texas A&M

14 Oklahoma

15 Tennessee

16 Nebraska

17 Clemson

18 UCLA

19 Georgia

20 Colorado

21 Tulsa

22 Stanford

23 BYU

24 Air Force

25 NC State

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25

1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999

NEXT: Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1990 Final Top 25

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 1990 Final Top 25

1 Georgia Tech

2 Colorado

3 Miami

4 Florida State

5 Washington

6 Notre Dame

7 Tennessee

8 Michigan

9 Clemson

10 Penn State

11 Texas

12 Louisville

13 Texas A&M

14 Michigan State

15 Virginia

16 Iowa

17 BYU

17 Nebraska

19 Auburn

20 San Jose State

21 Syracuse

22 USC

23 Ole Miss

24 Illinois

25 Virginia Tech

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25

1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999