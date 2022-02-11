Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1980 to 1989 Final Top 25
Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1980 to 1989 top 25 Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?
Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?
According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1980s?
Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the UPI Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
The bridesmaid and never the bride, Nebraska was fantastic throughout the 1980s but couldn’t break through and win the national title. Miami might have been the biggest star of the decade with three national championships, but the Huskers were a bit more consistent in the Coaches Poll rankings.
1980s Coaches Poll National Champions
1980 Georgia; 1981 Clemson; 1982 Penn State; 1983 Miami; 1984 BYU; 1985 Oklahoma; 1986 Penn State; 1987 Miami; 1988 Notre Dame; 1999 Miami
Coaches Poll: 1980 to 1989 Final All-Time College Football Rankings
1 Nebraska 194
2 Miami 149
3 Oklahoma 148
T4 Michigan 135
T4 Penn State 135
6 Florida State 134
7 UCLA 129
8 Auburn 123
9 Alabama 120
10 Georgia 113
11 Ohio State 106
12 BYU 91
13 USC 87
14 Washington 86
15 Clemson 81
16 Pittsburgh 79
17 Arkansas 78
18 Iowa 72
19 LSU 67
20 Notre Dame 64
21 SMU 63
22 Oklahoma State 58
22 Texas 58
24 Tennessee 56
25 West Virginia 54
Others Receiving Votes: Texas A&M 50; North Carolina 48; Florida 46; Arizona State 41; Baylor 39; Boston College 36; Syracuse 36; Air Force 32; Illinois 32; Maryland 28; Michigan State 28; South Carolina 24; Colorado 22; Michigan 22; Virginia 20; Arizona 16; Indiana 13; Fresno State 10; Purdue 10; Texas Tech 10; Washington State 10; Mississippi State 9; NC State 9; Georgia Tech 8; Kentucky 7; Southern Miss 7; Missouri 6; Wyoming 6
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1989 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1989 Final Top 20
1 Miami
2 Florida State
3 Notre Dame
4 Colorado
5 Tennessee
6 Auburn
7 Alabama
8 Michigan
9 USC
10 Illinois
11 Clemson
12 Nebraska
13 Arkansas
14 Penn State
15 Virginia
16 Texas Tech
16 Michigan State
17 BYU
19 Pitt
20 Washington
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1988 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1988 Final Top 20
1 Notre Dame
2 Miami
3 Florida State
4 Michigan
5 West Virginia
6 UCLA
7 Auburn
8 Clemson
9 USC
10 Nebraska
11 Oklahoma State
12 Syracuse
13 Arkansas
14 Oklahoma
15 Georgia
16 Washington State
17 NC State
17 Alabama
19 Indiana
20 Wyoming
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1987 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1987 Final Top 20
1 Miami
2 Florida State
3 Oklahoma
4 Syracuse
5 LSU
6 Nebraska
7 Auburn
8 Michigan State
9 Texas A&M
10 Clemson
11 UCLA
12 Oklahoma State
13 Tennessee
14 Georgia
15 South Carolina
16 Iowa
17 USC
18 Michigan
19 Texas
20 Indiana
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1986 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1986 Final Top 20
1 Penn State
2 Miami
3 Oklahoma
4 Nebraska
5 Arizona State
6 Ohio State
7 Michigan
8 Auburn
9 Alabama
10 Arizona
11 LSU
12 Texas A&M
13 Baylor
14 UCLA
15 Iowa
16 Arkansas
17 Washington
18 Boston College
19 Clemson
20 Florida State
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1985 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1985 Final Top 20
1 Oklahoma
2 Michigan
3 Penn State
4 Tennessee
5 Air Force
6 UCLA
7 Texas A&M
8 Miami
9 Iowa
10 Nebraska
11 Ohio State
12 Arkansas
13 Florida State
14 Alabama
15 Baylor
16 Fresno State
17 BYU
18 Georgia Tech
19 Maryland
20 LSU
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1984 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1984 Final Top 20
1 BYU
2 Washington
3 Nebraska
4 Boston College
5 Oklahoma State
6 Oklahoma
7 Florida
8 SMU
9 USC
10 UCLA
11 Maryland
12 Ohio State
13 South Carolina
14 Auburn
15 Iowa
16 LSU
17 Virginia
18 West Virginia
19 Kentucky
19 Florida State
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1983 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1983 Final Top 20
1 Miami
2 Nebraska
3 Auburn
4 Georgia
5 Texas
6 Florida
7 BYU
8 Ohio State
9 Michigan
10 Illinois
11 SMU
12 Alabama
13 UCLA
14 Iowa
15 Air Force
16 West Virginia
17 Penn State
18 Oklahoma State
19 Pitt
20 Boston College
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1982 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1982 Final Top 20
1 Penn State
2 SMU
3 Nebraska
4 Georgia
5 UCLA
6 Arizona State
7 Washington
8 Arkansas
9 Pitt
10 Florida State
11 LSU
12 Ohio State
13 North Carolina
14 Auburn
15 Michigan
16 Oklahoma
17 Alabama
18 Texas
19 West Virginia
20 Maryland
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1981 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1981 Final Top 20
1 Clemson
2 Pitt
3 Penn State
4 Texas
5 Georgia
6 Alabama
7 Washington
8 North Carolina
9 Nebraska
10 Michigan
11 BYU
12 Ohio State
13 USC
14 Oklahoma
15 Iowa
16 Arkansas
17 Mississippi State
18 West Virginia
19 Southern Miss
20 Missouri
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1980 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1980 Final Top 20
1 Georgia
2 Pitt
3 Oklahoma
4 Michigan
5 Florida State
6 Alabama
7 Nebraska
8 Penn State
9 North Carolina
10 Notre Dame
11 BYU
12 USC
13 Baylor
14 UCLA
15 Ohio State
16 Purdue
17 Washington
18 Miami
19 Florida
20 SMU
