Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1970 to 1979 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1970 to 1979 top 25 Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?

Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?

According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1970s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the UPI Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

There was a ton of controversy in the 1970s when it came to national champions. The Coaches Poll didn’t start awarding its national title after bowl games until 1974. However …

1974 Oklahoma was on probation. The Sooners were the final No. 1 in the AP Poll, but the Coaches Poll didn’t rank teams on sanctions, meaning USC got the national title and Alabama ended up scoring more points overall to be the school of the 1970s.

1970s Coaches Poll National Champions

1970 Texas; 1971 Nebraska; 1972 USC; 1973 Alabama; 1974 USC; 1975 Oklahoma; 1976 Pitt; 1977 Notre Dame; 1978 USC; 1979 Alabama

Coaches Poll: 1970 to 1979 Final All-Time College Football Rankings

1 Alabama 208

2 Oklahoma 193

3 Michigan 189

4 Nebraska 187

5 Ohio State 172

6 USC 170

7 Notre Dame 158

8 Penn State 148

9 Texas 127

10 Houston 111

11 Arizona State 106

12 Arkansas 96

T13 Auburn 77

T13 Pittsburgh 77

15 UCLA 72

16 Tennessee 65

17 LSU 64

T18 Colorado 51

T18 Maryland 51

T18 Texas A&M 51

21 Stanford 47

22 North Carolina 44

23 Florida State 40

24 Miami University 35

25 Georgia 34

Others Receiving Votes: Washington 32; NC State 31; Baylor 30; Purdue 29; Texas Tech 28; BYU 24; Toledo 22; Texas 21; Florida 20; San Diego State 20; Clemson 19; Georgia 18; Missouri 18; Iowa State 17; Air Force 15; Arizona 13; Dartmouth 13; Oklahoma State 12; Cal 11; Kansas 11; Tulane 11; Indiana 10; Louisville 10; North Texas State 10; Georgia Tech 9; Mississippi State 9; Navy 9; Rutgers 9; Temple 9; Washington State 9; West Virginia 9; Michigan State 8; Kentucky 7; Tulsa 7; Utah State 7; Ole Miss 6

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1979 Final Top 20

1 Alabama

2 USC

3 Oklahoma

4 Ohio State

5 Houston

6 Pitt

7 Nebraska

8 Florida State

9 Arkansas

10 Purdue

11 Washington

12 BYU

13 Texas

14 North Carolina

15 Baylor

16 Indiana

17 Temple

18 Penn State

19 Michigan

20 Missouri

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1978 Final Top 20

1 USC

2 Alabama

3 Oklahoma

4 Penn State

5 Michigan

6 Notre Dame

7 Clemson

8 Nebraska

9 Texas

10 Arkansas

11 Houston

12 UCLA

13 Purdue

14 Missouri

15 Georgia

16 Stanford

17 Navy

18 Texas A&M

19 Arizona State

19 NC State

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1977 Final Top 20

1 Notre Dame

2 Alabama

3 Arkansas

4 Penn State

5 Texas

6 Oklahoma

7 Pitt

8 Michigan

9 Washington

10 Nebraska

11 Florida State

12 Ohio State

12 USC

14 North Carolina

15 Stanford

16 North Texas

16 BYU

18 Arizona State

19 San Diego State

19 NC State

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1976 Final Top 20

1 Pitt

2 USC

3 Michigan

4 Houston

5 Ohio State

6 Oklahoma

7 Nebraska

8 Texas A&M

9 Alabama

10 Georgia

11 Maryland

12 Notre Dame

13 Texas Tech

14 Oklahoma State

15 UCLA

16 Colorado

17 Rutgers

18 Iowa State

19 Baylor

19 Kentucky

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1975 Final Top 20

1 Oklahoma

2 Arizona State

3 Alabama

4 Ohio State

5 UCLA

6 Arkansas

7 Texas

8 Michigan

9 Nebraska

10 Penn State

11 Maryland

12 Texas A&M

13 Arizona

13 Pitt

15 California

16 Miami University

17 Notre Dame

17 West Virginia

19 Georgia

19 USC

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1974 Final Top 20

Note, only 19 teams were ranked in 1974. 11-0 Oklahoma wasn’t eligible to be ranked.

1 USC

2 Alabama

3 Ohio State

4 Notre Dame

5 Michigan

6 Auburn

7 Penn State

8 Nebraska

9 NC State

10 Miami University

11 Houston

12 Florida

13 Maryland

14 Baylor

15 Texas A&M

15 Tennessee

17 Mississippi State

18 Michigan State

19 Tulsa

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1973 Final Top 20

1 Alabama

2 Oklahoma

3 Ohio State

4 Notre Dame

5 Penn State

6 Michigan

7 USC

8 Texas

9 UCLA

10 Arizona State

11 Nebraska

11 Texas Tech

13 Houston

14 LSU

15 Kansas

15 Tulane

17 Miami University

18 Maryland

19 San Diego State

20 Florida

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1972 Final Top 20

1 USC

2 Oklahoma

3 Ohio State

4 Alabama

5 Texas

6 Michigan

7 Auburn

8 Penn State

9 Nebraska

10 LSU

11 Tennessee

12 Notre Dame

13 Arizona State

14 Colorado

14 North Carolina

16 Louisville

17 UCLA

17 Washington State

19 Utah State

20 San Diego State

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1971 Final Top 20

1 Nebraska

2 Alabama

3 Oklahoma

4 Michigan

5 Auburn

6 Arizona State

7 Colorado

8 Georgia

9 Tennessee

10 LSU

11 Penn State

12 Texas

13 Toledo

14 Houston

15 Notre Dame

16 Stanford

17 Iowa State

18 North Carolina

19 Florida State

20 Arkansas

20 Ole Miss

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1970 Final Top 20

1 Texas

2 Ohio State

3 Nebraska

4 Tennessee

5 Notre Dame

6 LSU

7 Michigan

8 Arizona State

9 Auburn

10 Stanford

11 Air Force

12 Arkansas

13 Houston

13 Dartmouth

15 Oklahoma

16 Colorado

17 Georgia Tech

17 Toledo

19 Penn State

19 USC

