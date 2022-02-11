Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1970 to 1979 Final Top 25
Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1970 to 1979 top 25 Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?
Follow us … @ColFootballNews
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
Coaches Poll Final Top 20
1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?
According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1970s?
Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the UPI Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
There was a ton of controversy in the 1970s when it came to national champions. The Coaches Poll didn’t start awarding its national title after bowl games until 1974. However …
1974 Oklahoma was on probation. The Sooners were the final No. 1 in the AP Poll, but the Coaches Poll didn’t rank teams on sanctions, meaning USC got the national title and Alabama ended up scoring more points overall to be the school of the 1970s.
1970s Coaches Poll National Champions
1970 Texas; 1971 Nebraska; 1972 USC; 1973 Alabama; 1974 USC; 1975 Oklahoma; 1976 Pitt; 1977 Notre Dame; 1978 USC; 1979 Alabama
Coaches Poll: 1970 to 1979 Final All-Time College Football Rankings
1 Alabama 208
2 Oklahoma 193
3 Michigan 189
4 Nebraska 187
5 Ohio State 172
6 USC 170
7 Notre Dame 158
8 Penn State 148
9 Texas 127
10 Houston 111
11 Arizona State 106
12 Arkansas 96
T13 Auburn 77
T13 Pittsburgh 77
15 UCLA 72
16 Tennessee 65
17 LSU 64
T18 Colorado 51
T18 Maryland 51
T18 Texas A&M 51
21 Stanford 47
22 North Carolina 44
23 Florida State 40
24 Miami University 35
25 Georgia 34
Others Receiving Votes: Washington 32; NC State 31; Baylor 30; Purdue 29; Texas Tech 28; BYU 24; Toledo 22; Texas 21; Florida 20; San Diego State 20; Clemson 19; Georgia 18; Missouri 18; Iowa State 17; Air Force 15; Arizona 13; Dartmouth 13; Oklahoma State 12; Cal 11; Kansas 11; Tulane 11; Indiana 10; Louisville 10; North Texas State 10; Georgia Tech 9; Mississippi State 9; Navy 9; Rutgers 9; Temple 9; Washington State 9; West Virginia 9; Michigan State 8; Kentucky 7; Tulsa 7; Utah State 7; Ole Miss 6
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
Coaches Poll Final Top 20
1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1979 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1979 Final Top 20
1 Alabama
2 USC
3 Oklahoma
4 Ohio State
5 Houston
6 Pitt
7 Nebraska
8 Florida State
9 Arkansas
10 Purdue
11 Washington
12 BYU
13 Texas
14 North Carolina
15 Baylor
16 Indiana
17 Temple
18 Penn State
19 Michigan
20 Missouri
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
Coaches Poll Final Top 20
1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1978 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1978 Final Top 20
1 USC
2 Alabama
3 Oklahoma
4 Penn State
5 Michigan
6 Notre Dame
7 Clemson
8 Nebraska
9 Texas
10 Arkansas
11 Houston
12 UCLA
13 Purdue
14 Missouri
15 Georgia
16 Stanford
17 Navy
18 Texas A&M
19 Arizona State
19 NC State
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
Coaches Poll Final Top 20
1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1977 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1977 Final Top 20
1 Notre Dame
2 Alabama
3 Arkansas
4 Penn State
5 Texas
6 Oklahoma
7 Pitt
8 Michigan
9 Washington
10 Nebraska
11 Florida State
12 Ohio State
12 USC
14 North Carolina
15 Stanford
16 North Texas
16 BYU
18 Arizona State
19 San Diego State
19 NC State
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
Coaches Poll Final Top 20
1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1976 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1976 Final Top 20
1 Pitt
2 USC
3 Michigan
4 Houston
5 Ohio State
6 Oklahoma
7 Nebraska
8 Texas A&M
9 Alabama
10 Georgia
11 Maryland
12 Notre Dame
13 Texas Tech
14 Oklahoma State
15 UCLA
16 Colorado
17 Rutgers
18 Iowa State
19 Baylor
19 Kentucky
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
Coaches Poll Final Top 20
1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1975 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1975 Final Top 20
1 Oklahoma
2 Arizona State
3 Alabama
4 Ohio State
5 UCLA
6 Arkansas
7 Texas
8 Michigan
9 Nebraska
10 Penn State
11 Maryland
12 Texas A&M
13 Arizona
13 Pitt
15 California
16 Miami University
17 Notre Dame
17 West Virginia
19 Georgia
19 USC
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
Coaches Poll Final Top 20
1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1974 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1974 Final Top 20
Note, only 19 teams were ranked in 1974. 11-0 Oklahoma wasn’t eligible to be ranked.
1 USC
2 Alabama
3 Ohio State
4 Notre Dame
5 Michigan
6 Auburn
7 Penn State
8 Nebraska
9 NC State
10 Miami University
11 Houston
12 Florida
13 Maryland
14 Baylor
15 Texas A&M
15 Tennessee
17 Mississippi State
18 Michigan State
19 Tulsa
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
Coaches Poll Final Top 20
1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1973 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1973 Final Top 20
1 Alabama
2 Oklahoma
3 Ohio State
4 Notre Dame
5 Penn State
6 Michigan
7 USC
8 Texas
9 UCLA
10 Arizona State
11 Nebraska
11 Texas Tech
13 Houston
14 LSU
15 Kansas
15 Tulane
17 Miami University
18 Maryland
19 San Diego State
20 Florida
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
Coaches Poll Final Top 20
1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1972 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1972 Final Top 20
1 USC
2 Oklahoma
3 Ohio State
4 Alabama
5 Texas
6 Michigan
7 Auburn
8 Penn State
9 Nebraska
10 LSU
11 Tennessee
12 Notre Dame
13 Arizona State
14 Colorado
14 North Carolina
16 Louisville
17 UCLA
17 Washington State
19 Utah State
20 San Diego State
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
Coaches Poll Final Top 20
1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1971 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1971 Final Top 20
1 Nebraska
2 Alabama
3 Oklahoma
4 Michigan
5 Auburn
6 Arizona State
7 Colorado
8 Georgia
9 Tennessee
10 LSU
11 Penn State
12 Texas
13 Toledo
14 Houston
15 Notre Dame
16 Stanford
17 Iowa State
18 North Carolina
19 Florida State
20 Arkansas
20 Ole Miss
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
Coaches Poll Final Top 20
1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
NEXT: Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1970 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1970 Final Top 20
1 Texas
2 Ohio State
3 Nebraska
4 Tennessee
5 Notre Dame
6 LSU
7 Michigan
8 Arizona State
9 Auburn
10 Stanford
11 Air Force
12 Arkansas
13 Houston
13 Dartmouth
15 Oklahoma
16 Colorado
17 Georgia Tech
17 Toledo
19 Penn State
19 USC
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
Coaches Poll Final Top 20
1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979