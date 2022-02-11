Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1960 to 1969 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1960 to 1969 top 25 Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

Coaches Poll Final Top 20

1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965 | 1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969

Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?

According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1960s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the UPI Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

It was an interesting decade for the Coaches Poll with seven different national champions. Alabama won two of them and was in the mix year after year, and Arkansas didn’t win any, but was good enough to finish as the decade’s second-best team according to the rankings.

1960s Coaches Poll National Champions

1960 Minnesota; 1961 Alabama; 1962 USC; 1963 Texas; 1964 Alabama; 1965 Michigan State; 1966 Notre Dame; 1967 USC; 1968 Ohio State; 1969 Texas

Coaches Poll: 1960 to 1969 Final All-Time College Football Rankings

1 Alabama 182

2 Arkansas 158

3 USC 147

4 Texas 136

5 Ohio State 133

6 Ole Miss 128

7 Notre Dame 123

T8 Missouri 118

T8 Penn State 108

10 Michigan State 103

11 Purdue 99

12 Nebraska 97

13 Tennessee 96

14 LSU 91

15 Minnesota 81

16 Oklahoma 76

17 UCLA 74

18 Syracuse 69

19 Oregon State 66

20 Wisconsin 53

21 Michigan 51

T22 Florida 48

T22 Kansas 48

24 Georgia Tech 46

25 Navy 44

Others Receiving Votes: Auburn 43; Georgia 41; Miami 41; Wyoming 41; Illinois 40; Duke 39; Colorado 38; Florida State 38; Houston 32; SMU 27; Iowa 24; Pittsburgh 23; Washington 23; Baylor 21; Indiana 20; Arizona State 19; Stanford 18; Tulsa 18; Texas Tech 16; Utah State 16; Mississippi State 15; Princeton 13; Memphis State 12; Utah 12; New Mexico 10; Northwestern 10; NC State 9; Texas 9; Arizona 8; Kentucky 8; Ohio 8; San Diego State 8; West Virginia 8; Yale 8; New Mexico State 7; North Carolina 7; Virginia Tech 6; Virginia Tech 6



1 Texas

2 Penn State

3 Arkansas

4 USC

5 Ohio State

6 Missouri

7 LSU

8 Michigan

9 Notre Dame

10 UCLA

11 Tennessee

12 Nebraska

13 Ole Miss

14 Stanford

15 Auburn

16 Houston

17 Florida

18 Purdue

18 San Diego State

18 West Virginia

1 Ohio State

2 USC

3 Penn State

4 Georgia

5 Texas

6 Kansas

7 Tennessee

8 Notre Dame

9 Arkansas

10 Oklahoma

11 Purdue

12 Alabama

13 Oregon State

14 Florida State

15 Michigan

16 SMU

17 Missouri

18 Ohio

18 Minnesota

19 Houston

19 Stanford

1 USC

2 Tennessee

3 Oklahoma

4 Notre Dame

5 Wyoming

6 Indiana

7 Alabama

8 Oregon State

9 Purdue

10 UCLA

11 Penn State

12 Syracuse

13 Colorado

14 Minnesota

15 Florida State

16 Miami

17 NC State

18 Georgia

19 Houston

20 Arizona State

1 Notre Dame

2 Michigan State

3 Alabama

4 Georgia

5 UCLA

6 Purdue

7 Nebraska

8 Georgia Tech

9 SMU

10 Miami

11 Florida

12 Ole Miss

13 Arkansas

14 Tennessee

15 Wyoming

16 Syracuse

17 Houston

18 USC

19 Oregon State

20 Virginia Tech

1 Michigan State

2 Arkansas

3 Nebraska

4 Alabama

5 UCLA

6 Missouri

7 Tennessee

8 Notre Dame

9 USC

10 Texas Tech

11 Ohio State

12 Florida

13 Purdue

14 LSU

15 Georgia

16 Tulsa

17 Ole Miss

18 Kentucky

19 Syracuse

20 Colorado

1 Alabama

2 Arkansas

3 Notre Dame

4 Michigan

5 Texas

6 Nebraska

7 LSU

8 Oregon State

9 Ohio State

10 USC

11 Florida State

12 Syracuse

13 Princeton

14 Penn State

14 Utah

16 Illinois

16 New Mexico

18 Tulsa

18 Missouri

20 Ole Miss

20 Michigan State

1 Texas

2 Navy

3 Pitt

4 Illinois

5 Nebraska

6 Auburn

7 Ole Miss

8 Oklahoma

9 Alabama

10 Michigan State

11 Mississippi State

12 Syracuse

13 Arizona State

14 Memphis

15 Washington

16 Penn State

16 USC

16 Missouri

19 North Carolina

20 Baylor

1 USC

2 Wisconsin

3 Ole Miss

4 Texas

5 Alabama

6 Arkansas

7 Oklahoma

8 LSU

9 Penn State

10 Minnesota

11 Georgia Tech

12 Missouri

13 Ohio State

14 Duke

14 Washington

16 Northwestern

16 Oregon State

18 Arizona

18 Illinois

18 Miami

1 Alabama

2 Ohio State

3 LSU

4 Texas

5 Ole Miss

6 Minnesota

7 Colorado

8 Arkansas

9 Michigan State

10 Utah State

11 Purdue

11 Missouri

13 Georgia Tech

14 Duke

15 Kansas

16 Syracuse

17 Wyoming

18 Wisconsin

19 Miami

19 Penn State

1 Minnesota

2 Iowa

3 Ole Miss

4 Missouri

5 Wisconsin

6 Navy

7 Arkansas

8 Ohio State

9 Kansas

10 Alabama

11 Duke

11 Baylor

11 Michigan State

14 Auburn

15 Purdue

16 Florida

17 Texas

18 Yale

19 New Mexico State

19 Tennessee

