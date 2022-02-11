Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1960 to 1969 Final Top 25
Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1960 to 1969 top 25 Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
Coaches Poll Final Top 20
1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965 | 1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969
Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?
According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1960s?
Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the UPI Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
It was an interesting decade for the Coaches Poll with seven different national champions. Alabama won two of them and was in the mix year after year, and Arkansas didn’t win any, but was good enough to finish as the decade’s second-best team according to the rankings.
1960s Coaches Poll National Champions
1960 Minnesota; 1961 Alabama; 1962 USC; 1963 Texas; 1964 Alabama; 1965 Michigan State; 1966 Notre Dame; 1967 USC; 1968 Ohio State; 1969 Texas
Coaches Poll: 1960 to 1969 Final All-Time College Football Rankings
1 Alabama 182
2 Arkansas 158
3 USC 147
4 Texas 136
5 Ohio State 133
6 Ole Miss 128
7 Notre Dame 123
T8 Missouri 118
T8 Penn State 108
10 Michigan State 103
11 Purdue 99
12 Nebraska 97
13 Tennessee 96
14 LSU 91
15 Minnesota 81
16 Oklahoma 76
17 UCLA 74
18 Syracuse 69
19 Oregon State 66
20 Wisconsin 53
21 Michigan 51
T22 Florida 48
T22 Kansas 48
24 Georgia Tech 46
25 Navy 44
Others Receiving Votes: Auburn 43; Georgia 41; Miami 41; Wyoming 41; Illinois 40; Duke 39; Colorado 38; Florida State 38; Houston 32; SMU 27; Iowa 24; Pittsburgh 23; Washington 23; Baylor 21; Indiana 20; Arizona State 19; Stanford 18; Tulsa 18; Texas Tech 16; Utah State 16; Mississippi State 15; Princeton 13; Memphis State 12; Utah 12; New Mexico 10; Northwestern 10; NC State 9; Texas 9; Arizona 8; Kentucky 8; Ohio 8; San Diego State 8; West Virginia 8; Yale 8; New Mexico State 7; North Carolina 7; Virginia Tech 6; Virginia Tech 6
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1969 Final Top 20
1 Texas
2 Penn State
3 Arkansas
4 USC
5 Ohio State
6 Missouri
7 LSU
8 Michigan
9 Notre Dame
10 UCLA
11 Tennessee
12 Nebraska
13 Ole Miss
14 Stanford
15 Auburn
16 Houston
17 Florida
18 Purdue
18 San Diego State
18 West Virginia
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1968 Final Top 20
1 Ohio State
2 USC
3 Penn State
4 Georgia
5 Texas
6 Kansas
7 Tennessee
8 Notre Dame
9 Arkansas
10 Oklahoma
11 Purdue
12 Alabama
13 Oregon State
14 Florida State
15 Michigan
16 SMU
17 Missouri
18 Ohio
18 Minnesota
19 Houston
19 Stanford
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1967 Final Top 20
1 USC
2 Tennessee
3 Oklahoma
4 Notre Dame
5 Wyoming
6 Indiana
7 Alabama
8 Oregon State
9 Purdue
10 UCLA
11 Penn State
12 Syracuse
13 Colorado
14 Minnesota
15 Florida State
16 Miami
17 NC State
18 Georgia
19 Houston
20 Arizona State
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1966 Final Top 20
1 Notre Dame
2 Michigan State
3 Alabama
4 Georgia
5 UCLA
6 Purdue
7 Nebraska
8 Georgia Tech
9 SMU
10 Miami
11 Florida
12 Ole Miss
13 Arkansas
14 Tennessee
15 Wyoming
16 Syracuse
17 Houston
18 USC
19 Oregon State
20 Virginia Tech
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1965 Final Top 20
1 Michigan State
2 Arkansas
3 Nebraska
4 Alabama
5 UCLA
6 Missouri
7 Tennessee
8 Notre Dame
9 USC
10 Texas Tech
11 Ohio State
12 Florida
13 Purdue
14 LSU
15 Georgia
16 Tulsa
17 Ole Miss
18 Kentucky
19 Syracuse
20 Colorado
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1964 Final Top 20
1 Alabama
2 Arkansas
3 Notre Dame
4 Michigan
5 Texas
6 Nebraska
7 LSU
8 Oregon State
9 Ohio State
10 USC
11 Florida State
12 Syracuse
13 Princeton
14 Penn State
14 Utah
16 Illinois
16 New Mexico
18 Tulsa
18 Missouri
20 Ole Miss
20 Michigan State
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1963 Final Top 20
1 Texas
2 Navy
3 Pitt
4 Illinois
5 Nebraska
6 Auburn
7 Ole Miss
8 Oklahoma
9 Alabama
10 Michigan State
11 Mississippi State
12 Syracuse
13 Arizona State
14 Memphis
15 Washington
16 Penn State
16 USC
16 Missouri
19 North Carolina
20 Baylor
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1962 Final Top 20
1 USC
2 Wisconsin
3 Ole Miss
4 Texas
5 Alabama
6 Arkansas
7 Oklahoma
8 LSU
9 Penn State
10 Minnesota
11 Georgia Tech
12 Missouri
13 Ohio State
14 Duke
14 Washington
16 Northwestern
16 Oregon State
18 Arizona
18 Illinois
18 Miami
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1961 Final Top 20
1 Alabama
2 Ohio State
3 LSU
4 Texas
5 Ole Miss
6 Minnesota
7 Colorado
8 Arkansas
9 Michigan State
10 Utah State
11 Purdue
11 Missouri
13 Georgia Tech
14 Duke
15 Kansas
16 Syracuse
17 Wyoming
18 Wisconsin
19 Miami
19 Penn State
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1960 Final Top 20
1 Minnesota
2 Iowa
3 Ole Miss
4 Missouri
5 Wisconsin
6 Navy
7 Arkansas
8 Ohio State
9 Kansas
10 Alabama
11 Duke
11 Baylor
11 Michigan State
14 Auburn
15 Purdue
16 Florida
17 Texas
18 Yale
19 New Mexico State
19 Tennessee
