Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1950 to 1959 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1950 to 1959 top 25 Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Greatest Programs of All-Time

Coaches Poll Final Top 20

1950 | 1951 | 1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955 | 1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959

Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?

According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1950s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the UPI Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

With three national championships and an all-time great winning streak of 47 games in a row from 1953 to 1957, Oklahoma roared through the 1950s. It was by far the premier college football program of the decade, but a few other schools came up with national championships that still resonate today.

1950s Coaches Poll National Champions

1950 Oklahoma; 1951 Tennessee; 1952 Michigan State; 1953 Maryland;

1954 UCLA; 1955 Oklahoma; 1956 Oklahoma; 1957 Ohio State; 1958 LSU; 1959 Syracuse

Coaches Poll: 1950 to 1959 Final All-Time College Football Rankings

1 Oklahoma 210

2 Michigan State 162

3 Notre Dame 127

4 Ohio State 122

5 Wisconsin 120

6 Georgia Tech 118

7 Ole Miss 112

8 UCLA 105

9 Tennessee 100

10 Maryland 98

11 Army 97

12 Texas 94

13 Iowa 91

14 TCU 83

15 USC 76

16 Illinois 72

17 Auburn 71

T18 Michigan 70

T18 Navy 70

20 Syracuse 59

21 Miami 58

22 Duke 56

23 Alabama 54

24 Princeton 50

25 Texas A&M 49

Others Receiving Votes: LSU 48; California 46; Rice 46; Kentucky 45; Baylor 43; Pittsburgh 40; Purdue 40; Penn State 38;Arkansas 35; Clemson 35; Stanford 34; Washington 30; Wyoming 30; Minnesota 23; West Virginia 22; Northwestern 19; Washington State 19; Air Force 18; SMU 17; Arizona State 14; Texas Tech 14; Oregon State 13; Georgia 12; San Francisco 12; Florida 11; Holy Cross 9; Oregon 9; Yale 9; Colorado 8; Denver 8; Houston 7; Missouri 7; Oklahoma State 7; Cornell 6; Kansas 6; Miami University 6; NC State 6; Nebraska 6; Rutgers 6



Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1959 Final Top 20

1 Syracuse

2 Ole Miss

3 LSU

4 Texas

5 Georgia

6 Wisconsin

7 Washington

8 TCU

9 Arkansas

10 Penn State

11 Illinois

12 USC

13 Alabama

14 Penn State

15 Oklahoma

16 Northwestern

16 Michigan State

18 Wyoming

19 Auburn

19 Missouri

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1958 Final Top 20

1 LSU

2 Iowa

3 Army

4 Auburn

5 Oklahoma

6 Wisconsin

7 Ohio State

8 Air Force

9 TCU

10 Syracuse

11 Purdue

12 Ole Miss

13 Clemson

14 Notre Dame

15 Florida

16 California

17 Northwestern

18 SMU

19 Oklahoma State

20 Rutgers

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1957 Final Top 20

1 Ohio State

2 Auburn

3 Michigan State

4 Oklahoma

5 Iowa

6 Navy

7 Rice

8 Ole Miss

9 Notre Dame

10 Texas A&M

11 Texas

12 Arizona State

13 Army

14 Duke

14 Wisconsin

16 Tennessee

17 Oregon

18 Clemson

18 UCLA

20 NC State

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1956 Final Top 20

1 Oklahoma

2 Tennessee

3 Iowa

4 Georgia Tech

5 Texas A&M

6 Miami

7 Michigan

8 Syracuse

9 Minnesota

10 Michigan State

11 Baylor

12 Pitt

13 Oregon State

14 TCU

15 USC

16 Wyoming

17 Yale

18 Colorado

19 Navy

20 Duke

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1955 Final Top 20

1 Oklahoma

2 Michigan State

3 Maryland

4 UCLA

5 Ohio State

6 TCU

7 Georgia Tech

8 Auburn

9 Ole Miss

10 Notre Dame

11 Pitt

12 USC

13 Michigan

14 Texas A&M

15 Army

16 Duke

17 West Virginia

18 Miami

19 Iowa

20 Navy

20 Stanford

20 Miami University

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1954 Final Top 20

1 UCLA

2 Ohio State

3 Oklahoma

4 Notre Dame

5 Navy

6 Ole Miss

7 Army

8 Arkansas

9 Miami

10 Wisconsin

11 USC

11 Maryland

11 Georgia Tech

14 Duke

15 Michigan

16 Penn State

17 SMU

18 Denver

19 Rice

20 Minnesota

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1953 Final Top 20

1 Maryland

2 Notre Dame

3 Michigan State

4 UCLA

5 Oklahoma

6 Rice

7 Illinois

8 Texas

9 Georgia Tech

10 Iowa

11 Alabama

12 Texas Tech

13 West Virginia

14 Wisconsin

15 Kentucky

16 Army

17 Stanford

18 Duke

19 Michigan

20 Ohio State

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1952 Final Top 20

1 Michigan State

2 Georgia Tech

3 Notre Dame

4 Oklahoma

4 USC

6 UCLA

7 Ole Miss

8 Tennessee

9 Alabama

10 Wisconsin

11 Texas

12 Purdue

13 Maryland

14 Princeton

15 Ohio State

15 Pitt

17 Navy

18 Duke

19 Houston

19 Kentucky

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1951 Final Top 20

1 Tennessee

2 Michigan State

3 Illinois

4 Maryland

5 Georgia Tech

6 Princeton

7 Stanford

8 Wisconsin

9 Baylor

10 TCU

11 Oklahoma

12 California

13 Notre Dame

14 San Francisco

15 Purdue

15 Washington State

17 Holy Cross

18 UCLA

18 Kentucky

20 Kansas

Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1950 Final Top 20

1 Oklahoma

2 Texas

3 Tennessee

4 California

5 Army

6 Michigan

7 Kentucky

8 Princeton

9 Michigan State

10 Ohio State

11 Illinois

12 Clemson

13 Miami

14 Wyoming

15 Washington

15 Baylor

17 Alabama

18 Washington & Lee

19 Navy

20 Nebraska

20 Wisconsin

20 Cornell

