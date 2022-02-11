Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1950 to 1959 Final Top 25
Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1950 to 1959 top 25 Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?
According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1950s?
Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the UPI Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
With three national championships and an all-time great winning streak of 47 games in a row from 1953 to 1957, Oklahoma roared through the 1950s. It was by far the premier college football program of the decade, but a few other schools came up with national championships that still resonate today.
1950s Coaches Poll National Champions
1950 Oklahoma; 1951 Tennessee; 1952 Michigan State; 1953 Maryland;
1954 UCLA; 1955 Oklahoma; 1956 Oklahoma; 1957 Ohio State; 1958 LSU; 1959 Syracuse
Coaches Poll: 1950 to 1959 Final All-Time College Football Rankings
1 Oklahoma 210
2 Michigan State 162
3 Notre Dame 127
4 Ohio State 122
5 Wisconsin 120
6 Georgia Tech 118
7 Ole Miss 112
8 UCLA 105
9 Tennessee 100
10 Maryland 98
11 Army 97
12 Texas 94
13 Iowa 91
14 TCU 83
15 USC 76
16 Illinois 72
17 Auburn 71
T18 Michigan 70
T18 Navy 70
20 Syracuse 59
21 Miami 58
22 Duke 56
23 Alabama 54
24 Princeton 50
25 Texas A&M 49
Others Receiving Votes: LSU 48; California 46; Rice 46; Kentucky 45; Baylor 43; Pittsburgh 40; Purdue 40; Penn State 38;Arkansas 35; Clemson 35; Stanford 34; Washington 30; Wyoming 30; Minnesota 23; West Virginia 22; Northwestern 19; Washington State 19; Air Force 18; SMU 17; Arizona State 14; Texas Tech 14; Oregon State 13; Georgia 12; San Francisco 12; Florida 11; Holy Cross 9; Oregon 9; Yale 9; Colorado 8; Denver 8; Houston 7; Missouri 7; Oklahoma State 7; Cornell 6; Kansas 6; Miami University 6; NC State 6; Nebraska 6; Rutgers 6
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1959 Final Top 20
1 Syracuse
2 Ole Miss
3 LSU
4 Texas
5 Georgia
6 Wisconsin
7 Washington
8 TCU
9 Arkansas
10 Penn State
11 Illinois
12 USC
13 Alabama
14 Penn State
15 Oklahoma
16 Northwestern
16 Michigan State
18 Wyoming
19 Auburn
19 Missouri
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1958 Final Top 20
1 LSU
2 Iowa
3 Army
4 Auburn
5 Oklahoma
6 Wisconsin
7 Ohio State
8 Air Force
9 TCU
10 Syracuse
11 Purdue
12 Ole Miss
13 Clemson
14 Notre Dame
15 Florida
16 California
17 Northwestern
18 SMU
19 Oklahoma State
20 Rutgers
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1957 Final Top 20
1 Ohio State
2 Auburn
3 Michigan State
4 Oklahoma
5 Iowa
6 Navy
7 Rice
8 Ole Miss
9 Notre Dame
10 Texas A&M
11 Texas
12 Arizona State
13 Army
14 Duke
14 Wisconsin
16 Tennessee
17 Oregon
18 Clemson
18 UCLA
20 NC State
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1956 Final Top 20
1 Oklahoma
2 Tennessee
3 Iowa
4 Georgia Tech
5 Texas A&M
6 Miami
7 Michigan
8 Syracuse
9 Minnesota
10 Michigan State
11 Baylor
12 Pitt
13 Oregon State
14 TCU
15 USC
16 Wyoming
17 Yale
18 Colorado
19 Navy
20 Duke
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1955 Final Top 20
1 Oklahoma
2 Michigan State
3 Maryland
4 UCLA
5 Ohio State
6 TCU
7 Georgia Tech
8 Auburn
9 Ole Miss
10 Notre Dame
11 Pitt
12 USC
13 Michigan
14 Texas A&M
15 Army
16 Duke
17 West Virginia
18 Miami
19 Iowa
20 Navy
20 Stanford
20 Miami University
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1954 Final Top 20
1 UCLA
2 Ohio State
3 Oklahoma
4 Notre Dame
5 Navy
6 Ole Miss
7 Army
8 Arkansas
9 Miami
10 Wisconsin
11 USC
11 Maryland
11 Georgia Tech
14 Duke
15 Michigan
16 Penn State
17 SMU
18 Denver
19 Rice
20 Minnesota
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1953 Final Top 20
1 Maryland
2 Notre Dame
3 Michigan State
4 UCLA
5 Oklahoma
6 Rice
7 Illinois
8 Texas
9 Georgia Tech
10 Iowa
11 Alabama
12 Texas Tech
13 West Virginia
14 Wisconsin
15 Kentucky
16 Army
17 Stanford
18 Duke
19 Michigan
20 Ohio State
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1952 Final Top 20
1 Michigan State
2 Georgia Tech
3 Notre Dame
4 Oklahoma
4 USC
6 UCLA
7 Ole Miss
8 Tennessee
9 Alabama
10 Wisconsin
11 Texas
12 Purdue
13 Maryland
14 Princeton
15 Ohio State
15 Pitt
17 Navy
18 Duke
19 Houston
19 Kentucky
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1951 Final Top 20
1 Tennessee
2 Michigan State
3 Illinois
4 Maryland
5 Georgia Tech
6 Princeton
7 Stanford
8 Wisconsin
9 Baylor
10 TCU
11 Oklahoma
12 California
13 Notre Dame
14 San Francisco
15 Purdue
15 Washington State
17 Holy Cross
18 UCLA
18 Kentucky
20 Kansas
Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1950 Final Top 20
1 Oklahoma
2 Texas
3 Tennessee
4 California
5 Army
6 Michigan
7 Kentucky
8 Princeton
9 Michigan State
10 Ohio State
11 Illinois
12 Clemson
13 Miami
14 Wyoming
15 Washington
15 Baylor
17 Alabama
18 Washington & Lee
19 Navy
20 Nebraska
20 Wisconsin
20 Cornell
