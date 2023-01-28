According to the Coaches college basketball polls, where do all of the teams historically rank? Here are the top basketball programs of all-time utilizing the Coaches Poll final rankings.

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

The AP rankings get more love, respect, and eyeballs than the Coaches Poll for both college football and college basketball, but …

At least lately, the Coaches Poll is a tad more representative for hoops.

The final AP college basketball rankings come before the NCAA Tournament. Ever since the 1991-1992 season, the Coaches Poll has released its final rankings after the NCAA Tournament – so it gets the national champion right.

Just like we do for the football rankings, take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our simple scoring system – the final Coaches Poll No. 1 in each season gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Based on the final Coaches Poll college basketball rankings from the 1950-1951 season through to the end of the 2021-2022 regular season, who earned the most all-time recognition from the Coaches Poll voters?

Coaches Poll: 1949 to 2022 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Kentucky 1030

2 North Carolina 997

3 Duke 855

4 Kansas 834

5 UCLA 754

6 Louisville 546

7 Indiana 495

8 Michigan State 465

9 Arizona 461

10 Syracuse 433

11 Michigan 395

12 Cincinnati 370

13 Villanova 362

14 Ohio State 357

15 Illinois 352

16 Marquette 346

17 Maryland 317

18 Kansas State 304

19 Notre Dame 302

20 UConn 300

21 Arkansas 299

22 Georgetown 297

23 Purdue 291

24 Utah 288

25 NC State 271

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs of All-Time: 26 to 167

26 NC State 266

27 Iowa 255

28 Kansas State 251

29 UNLV 248

T30 Oklahoma State 240

T30 Virginia 240

T30 West Virginia 240

33 St. John’s 232

34 Memphis 228

T35 Bradley 214

T35 Wake Forest 214

37 Alabama 207

38 DePaul 197

39 Missouri 193

40 Wisconsin 190

41 Pitt 189

42 Houston 184

43 Florida 179

T44 Tennessee 178

T44 Texas 160

46 Florida State 159

T46 LSU 157

T46 San Francisco 157

49 Stanford 151

50 Minnesota 150

26 West Virginia 260

27 Gonzaga 255

28 Oklahoma 247

29 Iowa 236

30 St. John’s 235

31 UNLV 229

32 Florida 228

33 Virginia 224

34 Oklahoma State 222

35 Missouri 212

36 Houston 207

37 Memphis 206

38 Alabama 195

39 DePaul 193

40 Wisconsin 186

41 Tennessee 177

42 Texas 173

43 Florida State 172

44 Pitt 170

45 LSU 169

46 Stanford 168

47 Oregon State 166

48 Wake Forest 163

49 Bradley 162

50 Vanderbilt 156

51 Dayton 153

52 Providence 151

53 San Francisco 148

54 Temple 145

55 BYU 144

56 USC 140

57 Xavier 137

58 Washington 136

59 Baylor 127

60 South Carolina 126

61 Mississippi State 123

T62 Saint Louis 121

T62 Arizona State 121

64 St. Bonaventure 120

65 Wichita State 119

T66 Oregon 118

T66 Minnesota 118

68 Loyola-Chicago 116

69 Georgia Tech 113

70 UTEP 112

71 Texas Tech 105

T72 Western Kentucky 102

T72 Duquesne 102

T74 Tulsa 101

T74 Seton Hall 101

T76 New Mexico 100

T76 Davidson 100

78 Iowa State 97

79 Boston College 95

80 Butler 94

T81 Cal 93

T81 Auburn 93

83 La Salle 89

84 Wyoming 87

T85 Utah State 81

T85 St. Joseph’s 81

T85 Penn 81

T85 Long Beach State 81

89 New Mexico State 76

T90 Creighton 68

T90 Colorado 68

92 Texas A&M 66

T93 UMass 63

T93 Miami 63

95 Drake 58

96 Clemson 56

97 Princeton 55

97 Holy Crosss 55

99 SMU 51

100 San Diego State 49

T101 Seattle 41

T101 Oklahoma City 41

T101 Columbia 41

T104 Weber State 38

T104 VCU 38

T104 TCU 38

107 Louisiana (SW Louisiana) 37

108 Jacksonville 36

109 Indiana State 35

110 Nebraska 32

111 Santa Clara 31

112 NYU 29

T113 Northern Iowa 25

T113 Bowling Green 25

T115 Rutgers 23

T115 Ole Miss 23

T115 George Washington 23

T118 Saint Mary’s 21

T118 Georgia 21

120 Washington State 20

T121 Southern Illinois 19

T121 Pacific 19

T121 Nevada 19

T124 Virginia Tech 18

T124 Niagara 18

T124 Louisiana Tech 18

T124 Idaho 18

T124 George Mason 18

129 Fordham 17

130 Fresno State 16

T131 Toledo 15

T131 Rhode Island 15

T133 Murray State 14

T133 Kent State 14

T135 Miami University 13

T135 Detroit 13

T137 Loyola Marymount 12

T137 Beloit 12

139 East Tennessee State 11

T140 Tennessee A&I State 10

T140 Chattanooga 10

T140 Army 10

T143 Siena 9

T143 Cornell 9

T143 Buffalo 9

T146 Wofford 8

T146 Navy 8

T146 Marshall 8

T146 Illinois State 8

T150 Western Michigan 7

T150 New Orleans 7

T150 Colorado State 7

T150 Canisius 7

T154 Richmond 5

T154 College of Charleston 5

T156 WKU 4

T156 Winthrop 4

T158 UW Milwaukee 3

T158 UAB 3

T160 SW Missouri State 2

T160 Saint Peter’s 2

T162 Tulane 1

T162 Penn State 1

T162 Ohio 1

T162 Florida Gulf Coast 1

T162 Bucknell 1

