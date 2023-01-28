Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time
According to the Coaches college basketball polls, where do all of the teams historically rank? Here are the top basketball programs of all-time utilizing the Coaches Poll final rankings.
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
The AP rankings get more love, respect, and eyeballs than the Coaches Poll for both college football and college basketball, but …
At least lately, the Coaches Poll is a tad more representative for hoops.
The final AP college basketball rankings come before the NCAA Tournament. Ever since the 1991-1992 season, the Coaches Poll has released its final rankings after the NCAA Tournament – so it gets the national champion right.
Just like we do for the football rankings, take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our simple scoring system – the final Coaches Poll No. 1 in each season gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
Based on the final Coaches Poll college basketball rankings from the 1950-1951 season through to the end of the 2021-2022 regular season, who earned the most all-time recognition from the Coaches Poll voters?
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Poll: 1949 to 2022 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1 Kentucky 1030
2 North Carolina 997
3 Duke 855
4 Kansas 834
5 UCLA 754
6 Louisville 546
7 Indiana 495
8 Michigan State 465
9 Arizona 461
10 Syracuse 433
11 Michigan 395
12 Cincinnati 370
13 Villanova 362
14 Ohio State 357
15 Illinois 352
16 Marquette 346
17 Maryland 317
18 Kansas State 304
19 Notre Dame 302
20 UConn 300
21 Arkansas 299
22 Georgetown 297
23 Purdue 291
24 Utah 288
25 NC State 271
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
NEXT: Coaches Rankings: Greatest College Basketball Programs of All-Time 26 to 140
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs of All-Time: 26 to 167
26 NC State 266
27 Iowa 255
28 Kansas State 251
29 UNLV 248
T30 Oklahoma State 240
T30 Virginia 240
T30 West Virginia 240
33 St. John’s 232
34 Memphis 228
T35 Bradley 214
T35 Wake Forest 214
37 Alabama 207
38 DePaul 197
39 Missouri 193
40 Wisconsin 190
41 Pitt 189
42 Houston 184
43 Florida 179
T44 Tennessee 178
T44 Texas 160
46 Florida State 159
T46 LSU 157
T46 San Francisco 157
49 Stanford 151
50 Minnesota 150
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
26 West Virginia 260
27 Gonzaga 255
28 Oklahoma 247
29 Iowa 236
30 St. John’s 235
31 UNLV 229
32 Florida 228
33 Virginia 224
34 Oklahoma State 222
35 Missouri 212
36 Houston 207
37 Memphis 206
38 Alabama 195
39 DePaul 193
40 Wisconsin 186
41 Tennessee 177
42 Texas 173
43 Florida State 172
44 Pitt 170
45 LSU 169
46 Stanford 168
47 Oregon State 166
48 Wake Forest 163
49 Bradley 162
50 Vanderbilt 156
51 Dayton 153
52 Providence 151
53 San Francisco 148
54 Temple 145
55 BYU 144
56 USC 140
57 Xavier 137
58 Washington 136
59 Baylor 127
60 South Carolina 126
61 Mississippi State 123
T62 Saint Louis 121
T62 Arizona State 121
64 St. Bonaventure 120
65 Wichita State 119
T66 Oregon 118
T66 Minnesota 118
68 Loyola-Chicago 116
69 Georgia Tech 113
70 UTEP 112
71 Texas Tech 105
T72 Western Kentucky 102
T72 Duquesne 102
T74 Tulsa 101
T74 Seton Hall 101
T76 New Mexico 100
T76 Davidson 100
78 Iowa State 97
79 Boston College 95
80 Butler 94
T81 Cal 93
T81 Auburn 93
83 La Salle 89
84 Wyoming 87
T85 Utah State 81
T85 St. Joseph’s 81
T85 Penn 81
T85 Long Beach State 81
89 New Mexico State 76
T90 Creighton 68
T90 Colorado 68
92 Texas A&M 66
T93 UMass 63
T93 Miami 63
95 Drake 58
96 Clemson 56
97 Princeton 55
97 Holy Crosss 55
99 SMU 51
100 San Diego State 49
T101 Seattle 41
T101 Oklahoma City 41
T101 Columbia 41
T104 Weber State 38
T104 VCU 38
T104 TCU 38
107 Louisiana (SW Louisiana) 37
108 Jacksonville 36
109 Indiana State 35
110 Nebraska 32
111 Santa Clara 31
112 NYU 29
T113 Northern Iowa 25
T113 Bowling Green 25
T115 Rutgers 23
T115 Ole Miss 23
T115 George Washington 23
T118 Saint Mary’s 21
T118 Georgia 21
120 Washington State 20
T121 Southern Illinois 19
T121 Pacific 19
T121 Nevada 19
T124 Virginia Tech 18
T124 Niagara 18
T124 Louisiana Tech 18
T124 Idaho 18
T124 George Mason 18
129 Fordham 17
130 Fresno State 16
T131 Toledo 15
T131 Rhode Island 15
T133 Murray State 14
T133 Kent State 14
T135 Miami University 13
T135 Detroit 13
T137 Loyola Marymount 12
T137 Beloit 12
139 East Tennessee State 11
T140 Tennessee A&I State 10
T140 Chattanooga 10
T140 Army 10
T143 Siena 9
T143 Cornell 9
T143 Buffalo 9
T146 Wofford 8
T146 Navy 8
T146 Marshall 8
T146 Illinois State 8
T150 Western Michigan 7
T150 New Orleans 7
T150 Colorado State 7
T150 Canisius 7
T154 Richmond 5
T154 College of Charleston 5
T156 WKU 4
T156 Winthrop 4
T158 UW Milwaukee 3
T158 UAB 3
T160 SW Missouri State 2
T160 Saint Peter’s 2
T162 Tulane 1
T162 Penn State 1
T162 Ohio 1
T162 Florida Gulf Coast 1
T162 Bucknell 1
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s