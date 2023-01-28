Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2000 to 2009

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2000 to 2009 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final Coaches rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2000s?

Take all the Coaches final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Duke ended up on top of the Coaches rankings for the decade even though it won one national title. It was a decade of outliers with Syracuse, Michigan State, and Maryland all taking away an NCAA title, but it was Florida that was the star for a two year back-to-back stretch in a short run of brilliance that’s been a tad underappreciated ever since.

As noted throughout all of these rankings, the Coaches final top 25 came out at the end of the regular season and before the NCAA Tournaments.

NCAA Basketball National Champions

2000 Michigan State, 2001 Duke, 2002 Maryland, 2003 Syracuse, 2004 UConn, 2005 North Carolina, 2006 Florida, 2007 Florida, 2008 Kansas, 2009 North Carolina



Coaches Poll: 2000 to 2009 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Duke 172

2 Kansas 161

3 North Carolina 141

T4 Michigan State 115

T4 UConn 115

6 Pitt 106

T7 Florida 102

T78 Texas 102

9 Arizona 101

10 UCLA 100

11 Illinois 97

12 Kentucky 96

13 Stanford 83

T14 Memphis 80

T14 Oklahoma 80

16 Wisconsin 79

17 Louisville 77

18 Syracuse 73

T19 Gonzaga 69

T19 Maryland 69

21 Oklahoma State 62

22 Villanova 59

T23 Georgetown 55

T23 Ohio State 55

25 Xavier 52

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Cincinnati 50, Marquette 46, Wake Forest 46, LSU 45, Tennessee 45, Washington 41, Boston College 37, Oregon 37, Iowa State 34, West Virginia 34, Missouri 33, Butler 31, Purdue 29, Temple 26, Georgia Tech 23, Indiana 23, St. Joseph’s 23, USC 23, Alabama 21, Notre Dame 21, Texas A&M 21, Washington State 20, Southern Illinois 19, George Mason 18, Mississippi State 18, Davidson 17, Ole Miss 17, Tulsa 17, Kent State 14, UNLV 12, Utah 12, NC State 11, Nevada 10, Texas Tech 10, Vanderbilt 9, St. John’s 8, Arizona State 7, George Washington 7, Virginia 7, Miami 6, Wichita State 5, Florida State 4, Winthrop 4, WKU 4, Creighton 3, Drake 3, Iowa 3, UAB 3, UW Milwaukee 3, Bradley 2, Bucknell 1, Dayton 1, Penn State 1, Virginia Tech 1



Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2009 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina

1 North Carolina

2 Michigan State

3 UConn

4 Villanova

5 Louisville

6 Pitt

7 Oklahoma

8 Missouri

9 Memphis

10 Kansas

11 Duke

12 Syracuse

13 Gonzaga

14 Purdue

15 Xavier

16 Washington

17 LSU

18 UCLA

19 Arizona State

20 Wake Forest

21 Marquette

22 Florida State

23 Texas

24 Arizona

25 Butler

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2008 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kansas

1 Kansas

2 Memphis

3 North Carolina

4 UCLA

5 Texas

6 Louisville

7 Tennessee

8 Xavier

9 Davidson

10 Wisconsin

11 Stanford

12 Georgetown

13 Michigan State

14 Butler

15 Washington State

16 Duke

17 West Virginia

18 Pitt

19 Notre Dame

20 Purdue

21 Marquette

22 WKU

23 Drake

24 Villanova

25 Vanderbilt

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2007 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Florida

1 Florida

2 Ohio State

3 UCLA

4 Georgetown

T5 Kansas

T5 North Carolina

7 Memphis

8 Oregon

9 Texas A&M

10 Pitt

T11 Southern Illinois

T11 Wisconsin

13 Butler

14 UNLV

15 USC

16 Texas

17 Washington State

18 Tennessee

19 Vanderbilt

20 Louisville

21 Nevada

22 Winthrop

23 Maryland

24 Virginia

25 Virginia Tech

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2006 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Florida

1 Florida

2 UCLA

3 LSU

4 UConn

5 Villanova

6 Memphis

7 Duke

8 George Mason

9 Texas

10 Gonzaga

11 Boston College

12 Washington

13 Ohio State

14 North Carolina

15 West Virginia

16 Georgetown

17 Illinois

18 Pitt

19 George Washington

20 Tennessee

21 Wichita State

22 Kansas

23 Iowa

24 Bradley

25 Bucknell

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2005 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina

1 North Carolina

2 Illinois

3 Louisville

4 Michigan State

5 Kentucky

6 Arizona

7 Duke

8 Oklahoma State

9 Washington

10 Wisconsin

11 Wake Forest

12 West Virginia

13 Villanova

14 Utah

15 Kansas

16 Texas Tech

17 UConn

18 Gonzaga

19 Boston College

20 Oklahoma

21 Syracuse

22 NC State

23 UW Milwaukee

24 Florida

25 Cincinnati

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2004 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UConn

1 Syracuse

2 Kansas

3 Texas

4 Kentucky

5 Arizona

6 Marquette

7 Oklahoma

8 Pitt

9 Duke

10 Maryland

11 UConn

12 Wake Forest

T13 Illinois

T13 Wisconsin

15 Notre Dame

16 Florida

17 Xavier

18 Michigan State

19 Louisville

20 Stanford

21 Butler

22 Missouri

23 Creighton

24 Oklahoma State

25 Dayton

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2003 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Syracuse

1 Kentucky

2 Arizona

3 Oklahoma

4 Pitt

5 Texas

6 Kansas

7 Duke

8 Wake Forest

9 Marquette

10 Florida

11 Illinois

12 Xavier

13 Syracuse

14 Louisville

15 Creighton

16 Dayton

17 Maryland

18 Stanford

19 Memphis

20 Mississippi State

21 Wisconsin

22 Notre Dame

23 UConn

24 Missouri

25 Georgia

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2002 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Maryland

1 Maryland

2 Kansas

3 Indiana

4 Oklahoma

5 Duke

T6 UConn

T6 Oregon

8 Cincinnati

9 Pitt

10 Arizona

11 Illinois

12 Kent State

13 Kentucky

14 Alabama

15 Missouri

16 Gonzaga

17 Ohio State

18 Marquette

19 Texas

20 UCLA

21 Mississippi State

22 Southern Illinois

23 Florida

24 Xavier

25 NC State

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2001 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke

1 Duke

2 Arizona

3 Michigan State

4 Maryland

5 Stanford

6 Illinois

7 Kansas

8 Kentucky

9 Ole Miss

10 North Carolina

11 Boston College

12 UCLA

13 Florida

14 USC

15 Iowa State

16 Temple

17 Georgetown

18 Syracuse

19 Oklahoma

20 Gonzaga

21 Virginia

22 Cincinnati

23 Notre Dame

24 St. Joseph’s

25 Penn State

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2000 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Michigan State

1 Michigan State

2 Florida

3 Iowa State

4 Duke

5 Stanford

6 Oklahoma State

7 Cincinnati

8 Arizona

9 Tulsa

10 Temple

11 North Carolina

12 Syracuse

13 LSU

14 Tennessee

15 Purdue

16 Wisconsin

17 Ohio State

18 St. John’s

19 Oklahoma

20 Miami

21 Texas

22 Kentucky

23 UCLA

24 Gonzaga

25 Maryland

