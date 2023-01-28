Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2000 to 2009
Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2000 to 2009 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
According to the final Coaches rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2000s?
Take all the Coaches final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
Duke ended up on top of the Coaches rankings for the decade even though it won one national title. It was a decade of outliers with Syracuse, Michigan State, and Maryland all taking away an NCAA title, but it was Florida that was the star for a two year back-to-back stretch in a short run of brilliance that’s been a tad underappreciated ever since.
As noted throughout all of these rankings, the Coaches final top 25 came out at the end of the regular season and before the NCAA Tournaments.
NCAA Basketball National Champions
2000 Michigan State, 2001 Duke, 2002 Maryland, 2003 Syracuse, 2004 UConn, 2005 North Carolina, 2006 Florida, 2007 Florida, 2008 Kansas, 2009 North Carolina
Coaches Poll: 2000 to 2009 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1 Duke 172
2 Kansas 161
3 North Carolina 141
T4 Michigan State 115
T4 UConn 115
6 Pitt 106
T7 Florida 102
T78 Texas 102
9 Arizona 101
10 UCLA 100
11 Illinois 97
12 Kentucky 96
13 Stanford 83
T14 Memphis 80
T14 Oklahoma 80
16 Wisconsin 79
17 Louisville 77
18 Syracuse 73
T19 Gonzaga 69
T19 Maryland 69
21 Oklahoma State 62
22 Villanova 59
T23 Georgetown 55
T23 Ohio State 55
25 Xavier 52
Others Receiving Votes (Points): Cincinnati 50, Marquette 46, Wake Forest 46, LSU 45, Tennessee 45, Washington 41, Boston College 37, Oregon 37, Iowa State 34, West Virginia 34, Missouri 33, Butler 31, Purdue 29, Temple 26, Georgia Tech 23, Indiana 23, St. Joseph’s 23, USC 23, Alabama 21, Notre Dame 21, Texas A&M 21, Washington State 20, Southern Illinois 19, George Mason 18, Mississippi State 18, Davidson 17, Ole Miss 17, Tulsa 17, Kent State 14, UNLV 12, Utah 12, NC State 11, Nevada 10, Texas Tech 10, Vanderbilt 9, St. John’s 8, Arizona State 7, George Washington 7, Virginia 7, Miami 6, Wichita State 5, Florida State 4, Winthrop 4, WKU 4, Creighton 3, Drake 3, Iowa 3, UAB 3, UW Milwaukee 3, Bradley 2, Bucknell 1, Dayton 1, Penn State 1, Virginia Tech 1
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2009 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina
1 North Carolina
2 Michigan State
3 UConn
4 Villanova
5 Louisville
6 Pitt
7 Oklahoma
8 Missouri
9 Memphis
10 Kansas
11 Duke
12 Syracuse
13 Gonzaga
14 Purdue
15 Xavier
16 Washington
17 LSU
18 UCLA
19 Arizona State
20 Wake Forest
21 Marquette
22 Florida State
23 Texas
24 Arizona
25 Butler
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2008 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kansas
1 Kansas
2 Memphis
3 North Carolina
4 UCLA
5 Texas
6 Louisville
7 Tennessee
8 Xavier
9 Davidson
10 Wisconsin
11 Stanford
12 Georgetown
13 Michigan State
14 Butler
15 Washington State
16 Duke
17 West Virginia
18 Pitt
19 Notre Dame
20 Purdue
21 Marquette
22 WKU
23 Drake
24 Villanova
25 Vanderbilt
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2007 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Florida
1 Florida
2 Ohio State
3 UCLA
4 Georgetown
T5 Kansas
T5 North Carolina
7 Memphis
8 Oregon
9 Texas A&M
10 Pitt
T11 Southern Illinois
T11 Wisconsin
13 Butler
14 UNLV
15 USC
16 Texas
17 Washington State
18 Tennessee
19 Vanderbilt
20 Louisville
21 Nevada
22 Winthrop
23 Maryland
24 Virginia
25 Virginia Tech
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2006 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Florida
1 Florida
2 UCLA
3 LSU
4 UConn
5 Villanova
6 Memphis
7 Duke
8 George Mason
9 Texas
10 Gonzaga
11 Boston College
12 Washington
13 Ohio State
14 North Carolina
15 West Virginia
16 Georgetown
17 Illinois
18 Pitt
19 George Washington
20 Tennessee
21 Wichita State
22 Kansas
23 Iowa
24 Bradley
25 Bucknell
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2005 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina
1 North Carolina
2 Illinois
3 Louisville
4 Michigan State
5 Kentucky
6 Arizona
7 Duke
8 Oklahoma State
9 Washington
10 Wisconsin
11 Wake Forest
12 West Virginia
13 Villanova
14 Utah
15 Kansas
16 Texas Tech
17 UConn
18 Gonzaga
19 Boston College
20 Oklahoma
21 Syracuse
22 NC State
23 UW Milwaukee
24 Florida
25 Cincinnati
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2004 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UConn
1 Syracuse
2 Kansas
3 Texas
4 Kentucky
5 Arizona
6 Marquette
7 Oklahoma
8 Pitt
9 Duke
10 Maryland
11 UConn
12 Wake Forest
T13 Illinois
T13 Wisconsin
15 Notre Dame
16 Florida
17 Xavier
18 Michigan State
19 Louisville
20 Stanford
21 Butler
22 Missouri
23 Creighton
24 Oklahoma State
25 Dayton
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2003 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Syracuse
1 Kentucky
2 Arizona
3 Oklahoma
4 Pitt
5 Texas
6 Kansas
7 Duke
8 Wake Forest
9 Marquette
10 Florida
11 Illinois
12 Xavier
13 Syracuse
14 Louisville
15 Creighton
16 Dayton
17 Maryland
18 Stanford
19 Memphis
20 Mississippi State
21 Wisconsin
22 Notre Dame
23 UConn
24 Missouri
25 Georgia
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2002 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Maryland
1 Maryland
2 Kansas
3 Indiana
4 Oklahoma
5 Duke
T6 UConn
T6 Oregon
8 Cincinnati
9 Pitt
10 Arizona
11 Illinois
12 Kent State
13 Kentucky
14 Alabama
15 Missouri
16 Gonzaga
17 Ohio State
18 Marquette
19 Texas
20 UCLA
21 Mississippi State
22 Southern Illinois
23 Florida
24 Xavier
25 NC State
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2001 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke
1 Duke
2 Arizona
3 Michigan State
4 Maryland
5 Stanford
6 Illinois
7 Kansas
8 Kentucky
9 Ole Miss
10 North Carolina
11 Boston College
12 UCLA
13 Florida
14 USC
15 Iowa State
16 Temple
17 Georgetown
18 Syracuse
19 Oklahoma
20 Gonzaga
21 Virginia
22 Cincinnati
23 Notre Dame
24 St. Joseph’s
25 Penn State
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 2000 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Michigan State
1 Michigan State
2 Florida
3 Iowa State
4 Duke
5 Stanford
6 Oklahoma State
7 Cincinnati
8 Arizona
9 Tulsa
10 Temple
11 North Carolina
12 Syracuse
13 LSU
14 Tennessee
15 Purdue
16 Wisconsin
17 Ohio State
18 St. John’s
19 Oklahoma
20 Miami
21 Texas
22 Kentucky
23 UCLA
24 Gonzaga
25 Maryland
