Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1990 to 1999

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1990 to 1999 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final Coaches rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1990s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

This was the decade that saw one massive pivot that distinguished the Coaches Poll from the AP Poll. The AP college basketball poll has always finished up at the end of the regular season. The Coaches Poll switched to delivering its final top 25 rankings at the end of the NCAA Tournament after the 1990-1991 campaign.

That means from 1992 on, the Coaches Poll turns out to be far more representative of the two polls when it comes to judging a season in its entirety. On the flip side, now everything is about the NCAA Tournament when it comes to the top two – for good and for bad.

Coaches Poll: 1990 to 1999 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Kansas 175

2 Kentucky 170

3 Arizona 160

4 Duke 158

5 North Carolina 154

6 Arkansas 138

7 UConn 124

8 UCLA 109

9 Syracuse 101

10 Utah 100

11 Cincinnati 94

12 Michigan State 82

T13 Indiana 76

T13 Purdue 76

15 Michigan 74

16 Ohio State 66

T17 Louisville 65

T17 Wake Forest 65

19 UMass 63

20 Georgetown 57

T21 Missouri 56

T21 Oklahoma State 56

23 Stanford 53

24 Maryland 50

25 UNLV 49

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Mississippi State 44, Temple 43, Seton Hall 37, Alabama 36, Oklahoma 34, Georgia Tech 32, St. John’s 30, Florida State 28, Clemson 27, Minnesota 27, Virginia 26, Iowa 22, Florida 21, USC 20, Auburn 19, Iowa State 19, South Carolina 19, Boston College 18, Tulsa 18, Vanderbilt 18, Cal 17, Nebraska 17, Princeton 16, Texas Tech 16, Gonzaga 15, New Mexico State 15, Rhode Island 15, Arizona State 13, La Salle 13, Miami 13, New Mexico 13, Marquette 12, Memphis State 12, Villanova 12, East Tennessee State 11, Providence 11, Texas 11, Georgia 10, Western Kentucky 10, St. Joseph’s 9, Illinois 8, West Virginia 8, Xavier 7, Miami University 6, Ole Miss 6, College of Charleston 5, George Washington 5, LSU 5, Virginia Tech 5, DePaul 4, Valparaiso 3, NC State 2, SW Missouri State 2, Colorado 1, Penn 1, TCU 1, Tulane 1



Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1999 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UConn

1 UConn

2 Duke

3 Michigan State

4 Ohio State

T5 Kentucky

T5 St. John’s

7 Auburn

8 Maryland

9 Stanford

10 Utah

11 Cincinnati

T12 Gonzaga

T12 Miami

14 Temple

15 Iowa

16 Arizona

17 Florida

18 North Carolina

19 Oklahoma

20 Miami University

21 UCLA

22 Purdue

23 Kansas

24 SW Missouri State

25 Arkansas

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1998 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky

1 Kentucky

2 Utah

3 North Carolina

4 Stanford

5 Duke

6 Arizona

7 UConn

8 Kansas

9 Purdue

10 Michigan State

11 Rhode Island

12 UCLA

13 Syracuse

14 Cincinnati

15 Maryland

16 Princeton

17 Michigan

18 West Virginia

19 South Carolina

20 Ole Miss

21 New Mexico

22 Arkansas

23 Valparaiso

24 Washington

25 TCU

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1997 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Arizona

1 Arizona

2 Kentucky

3 Minnesota

4 North Carolina

5 Kansas

6 Utah

7 UCLA

8 Clemson

9 Wake Forest

10 Louisville

11 Duke

12 Stanford

13 Iowa State

14 South Carolina

15 Providence

16 Cincinnati

17 St. Joseph’s

18 Cal

19 New Mexico

20 Texas

21 College of Charleston

22 Xavier

23 Boston College

24 Michigan

25 Colorado

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1996 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky

1 Kentucky

2 UMass

3 Syracuse

T4 Cincinnati

T4 Kansas

T4 Mississippi State

7 Georgetown

8 UConn

9 Wake Forest

10 Texas Tech

11 Arizona

12 Utah

13 Georgia Tech

14 Louisville

15 Purdue

16 Georgia

17 Villanova

18 Arkansas

19 UCLA

20 Iowa State

21 Virginia Tech

22 Iowa

23 Marquette

24 North Carolina

25 New Mexico

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1995 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA

1 UCLA

2 Arkansas

3 North Carolina

4 Oklahoma State

5 Kentucky

6 UConn

7 UMass

8 Virginia

9 Wake Forest

10 Kansas

11 Maryland

12 Mississippi State

13 Arizona State

14 Memphis State

15 Tulsa

16 Georgetown

17 Syracuse

18 Missouri

19 Purdue

20 Michigan State

21 Alabama

22 Utah

23 Villanova

24 Texas

25 Arizona

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1994 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Arkansas

1 Arkansas

2 Duke

3 Arizona

4 Florida

5 Purdue

6 Missouri

7 UConn

8 Michigan

9 North Carolina

10 Louisville

11 Boston College

12 Kansas

13 Kentucky

14 Syracuse

15 UMass

16 Indiana

17 Marquette

18 Temple

19 Tulsa

20 Maryland

21 Oklahoma State

22 UCLA

23 MInnesota

24 Texas

25 Penn

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1993 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina

1 North Carolina

2 Michigan

3 Kentucky

4 Kansas

5 Indiana

6 Cincinnati

7 Florida State

8 Vanderbilt

9 Duke

10 Arkansas

11 Seton Hall

12 Arizona

13 Temple

14 Wake Forest

15 Louisville

16 Western Kentucky

17 Cal

18 Virginia

19 Iowa

20 Utah

21 George Washington

22 UMass

23 Xavier

24 UCLA

25 Minnesota

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1992 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke

1 Duke

2 Kansas

3 Ohio State

4 Indiana

5 UCLA

6 USC

7 Arizona

8 Arkansas

9 Kentucky

10 Oklahoma State

11 Cincinnati

12 Alabama

13 Missouri

14 North Carolina

15 Michigan State

16 Michigan

17 Florida State

18 Georgetown

19 Seton Hall

20 Syracuse

21 UMass

22 DePaul

23 St. John’s

24 Oklahoma

25 Tulane

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1991 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke

1 UNLV

2 Arkansas

3 Indiana

4 North Carolina

5 Ohio State

6 Duke

7 Arizona

8 Syracuse

9 Nebraska

10 Utah

11 Seton Hall

12 Kansas

13 Oklahoma State

14 UCLA

15 East Tennessee State

16 Alabama

17 New Mexico State

18 Mississippi State

19 St. John’s

20 Princeton

21 LSU

22 Michigan State

23 Georgetown

24 NC State

25 Texas

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1990 Final Top 25

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UNLV

1 Oklahoma

2 UNLV

3 UConn

4 Michigan State

5 Kansas

6 Syracuse

7 Georgia Tech

8 Arkansas

9 Georgetown

10 Purdue

11 Missouri

12 Arizona

13 La Salle

14 Duke

15 Michigan

16 Louisville

17 Clemson

18 Illinois

19 Alabama

20 New Mexico State

