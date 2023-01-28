Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1990 to 1999
Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1990 to 1999 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews
According to the final Coaches rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1990s?
Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
This was the decade that saw one massive pivot that distinguished the Coaches Poll from the AP Poll. The AP college basketball poll has always finished up at the end of the regular season. The Coaches Poll switched to delivering its final top 25 rankings at the end of the NCAA Tournament after the 1990-1991 campaign.
That means from 1992 on, the Coaches Poll turns out to be far more representative of the two polls when it comes to judging a season in its entirety. On the flip side, now everything is about the NCAA Tournament when it comes to the top two – for good and for bad.
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NCAA Basketball National Champions
1990 UNLV, 1991 Duke, 1992 Duke, 1993 North Carolina, 1994 Arkansas, 1995 UCLA, 1996 Kentucky, 1997 Arizona, 1998 Kentucky, 1999 UConn
Coaches Poll: 1990 to 1999 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1 Kansas 175
2 Kentucky 170
3 Arizona 160
4 Duke 158
5 North Carolina 154
6 Arkansas 138
7 UConn 124
8 UCLA 109
9 Syracuse 101
10 Utah 100
11 Cincinnati 94
12 Michigan State 82
T13 Indiana 76
T13 Purdue 76
15 Michigan 74
16 Ohio State 66
T17 Louisville 65
T17 Wake Forest 65
19 UMass 63
20 Georgetown 57
T21 Missouri 56
T21 Oklahoma State 56
23 Stanford 53
24 Maryland 50
25 UNLV 49
Others Receiving Votes (Points): Mississippi State 44, Temple 43, Seton Hall 37, Alabama 36, Oklahoma 34, Georgia Tech 32, St. John’s 30, Florida State 28, Clemson 27, Minnesota 27, Virginia 26, Iowa 22, Florida 21, USC 20, Auburn 19, Iowa State 19, South Carolina 19, Boston College 18, Tulsa 18, Vanderbilt 18, Cal 17, Nebraska 17, Princeton 16, Texas Tech 16, Gonzaga 15, New Mexico State 15, Rhode Island 15, Arizona State 13, La Salle 13, Miami 13, New Mexico 13, Marquette 12, Memphis State 12, Villanova 12, East Tennessee State 11, Providence 11, Texas 11, Georgia 10, Western Kentucky 10, St. Joseph’s 9, Illinois 8, West Virginia 8, Xavier 7, Miami University 6, Ole Miss 6, College of Charleston 5, George Washington 5, LSU 5, Virginia Tech 5, DePaul 4, Valparaiso 3, NC State 2, SW Missouri State 2, Colorado 1, Penn 1, TCU 1, Tulane 1
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
Coaches Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1999 Final Top 25
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1999 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UConn
1 UConn
2 Duke
3 Michigan State
4 Ohio State
T5 Kentucky
T5 St. John’s
7 Auburn
8 Maryland
9 Stanford
10 Utah
11 Cincinnati
T12 Gonzaga
T12 Miami
14 Temple
15 Iowa
16 Arizona
17 Florida
18 North Carolina
19 Oklahoma
20 Miami University
21 UCLA
22 Purdue
23 Kansas
24 SW Missouri State
25 Arkansas
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
Coaches Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1998 Final Top 25
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1998 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky
1 Kentucky
2 Utah
3 North Carolina
4 Stanford
5 Duke
6 Arizona
7 UConn
8 Kansas
9 Purdue
10 Michigan State
11 Rhode Island
12 UCLA
13 Syracuse
14 Cincinnati
15 Maryland
16 Princeton
17 Michigan
18 West Virginia
19 South Carolina
20 Ole Miss
21 New Mexico
22 Arkansas
23 Valparaiso
24 Washington
25 TCU
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
Coaches Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1997 Final Top 25
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1997 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Arizona
1 Arizona
2 Kentucky
3 Minnesota
4 North Carolina
5 Kansas
6 Utah
7 UCLA
8 Clemson
9 Wake Forest
10 Louisville
11 Duke
12 Stanford
13 Iowa State
14 South Carolina
15 Providence
16 Cincinnati
17 St. Joseph’s
18 Cal
19 New Mexico
20 Texas
21 College of Charleston
22 Xavier
23 Boston College
24 Michigan
25 Colorado
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
Coaches Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1996 Final Top 25
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1996 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky
1 Kentucky
2 UMass
3 Syracuse
T4 Cincinnati
T4 Kansas
T4 Mississippi State
7 Georgetown
8 UConn
9 Wake Forest
10 Texas Tech
11 Arizona
12 Utah
13 Georgia Tech
14 Louisville
15 Purdue
16 Georgia
17 Villanova
18 Arkansas
19 UCLA
20 Iowa State
21 Virginia Tech
22 Iowa
23 Marquette
24 North Carolina
25 New Mexico
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
Coaches Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1995 Final Top 25
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1995 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA
1 UCLA
2 Arkansas
3 North Carolina
4 Oklahoma State
5 Kentucky
6 UConn
7 UMass
8 Virginia
9 Wake Forest
10 Kansas
11 Maryland
12 Mississippi State
13 Arizona State
14 Memphis State
15 Tulsa
16 Georgetown
17 Syracuse
18 Missouri
19 Purdue
20 Michigan State
21 Alabama
22 Utah
23 Villanova
24 Texas
25 Arizona
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
Coaches Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1994 Final Top 25
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1994 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Arkansas
1 Arkansas
2 Duke
3 Arizona
4 Florida
5 Purdue
6 Missouri
7 UConn
8 Michigan
9 North Carolina
10 Louisville
11 Boston College
12 Kansas
13 Kentucky
14 Syracuse
15 UMass
16 Indiana
17 Marquette
18 Temple
19 Tulsa
20 Maryland
21 Oklahoma State
22 UCLA
23 MInnesota
24 Texas
25 Penn
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
Coaches Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1993 Final Top 10
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1993 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina
1 North Carolina
2 Michigan
3 Kentucky
4 Kansas
5 Indiana
6 Cincinnati
7 Florida State
8 Vanderbilt
9 Duke
10 Arkansas
11 Seton Hall
12 Arizona
13 Temple
14 Wake Forest
15 Louisville
16 Western Kentucky
17 Cal
18 Virginia
19 Iowa
20 Utah
21 George Washington
22 UMass
23 Xavier
24 UCLA
25 Minnesota
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
Coaches Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1992 Final Top 25
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1992 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke
1 Duke
2 Kansas
3 Ohio State
4 Indiana
5 UCLA
6 USC
7 Arizona
8 Arkansas
9 Kentucky
10 Oklahoma State
11 Cincinnati
12 Alabama
13 Missouri
14 North Carolina
15 Michigan State
16 Michigan
17 Florida State
18 Georgetown
19 Seton Hall
20 Syracuse
21 UMass
22 DePaul
23 St. John’s
24 Oklahoma
25 Tulane
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
Coaches Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1991 Final Top 25
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1991 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Duke
1 UNLV
2 Arkansas
3 Indiana
4 North Carolina
5 Ohio State
6 Duke
7 Arizona
8 Syracuse
9 Nebraska
10 Utah
11 Seton Hall
12 Kansas
13 Oklahoma State
14 UCLA
15 East Tennessee State
16 Alabama
17 New Mexico State
18 Mississippi State
19 St. John’s
20 Princeton
21 LSU
22 Michigan State
23 Georgetown
24 NC State
25 Texas
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
Coaches Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1990 Final Top 25
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1990 Final Top 25
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UNLV
1 Oklahoma
2 UNLV
3 UConn
4 Michigan State
5 Kansas
6 Syracuse
7 Georgia Tech
8 Arkansas
9 Georgetown
10 Purdue
11 Missouri
12 Arizona
13 La Salle
14 Duke
15 Michigan
16 Louisville
17 Clemson
18 Illinois
19 Alabama
20 New Mexico State
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
Coaches Top 25 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995
1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999