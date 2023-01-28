Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1980 to 1989

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1980 to 1989 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final Coaches rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best in the 1980s?

Take all the Coaches final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches final No. 1 team gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

The Coaches Poll didn’t start coming out with its final rankings after the NCAA Tournament until after the 1991 season, so there are a whole slew of issues with this decade.

1985 Villanova and 1988 Kansas – both won national titles – don’t get any love in this formula.

Coaches Poll: 1980 to 1989 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 North Carolina 200

2 Georgetown 147

3 Kentucky 135

4 DePaul 125

5 Indiana 123

6 UNLV 114

7 Syracuse 108

8 Duke 100

9 Oklahoma 98

10 Illinois 97

T11 Louisville 97

T11 St. John’s 82

T13 Michigan 77

T13 Missouri 77

15 Oregon State 73

16 Memphis State 72

17 Virginia 68

18 Iowa 64

19 Arkansas 58

20 Purdue 57

21 Notre Dame 55

22 LSU 53

23 Arizona 49

24 UCLA 47

25 Houston 46

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Alabama 44, Kansas 44, NC State 43, Temple 43, Wyoming 43, Tulsa 41, Georgia Tech 40, Maryland 40, UTEP 33, Pitt 32, Arizona State 28, Bradley 27, BYU 23, Kansas State 20, Minnesota 20, Wake Forest 19, Idaho 18, Louisiana Tech 18, Ohio State 17, Fresno State 16, Utah 16, West Virginia 16, Seton Hall 15, VCU 15, Villanova 15, Michigan State 14, Stanford 14, Boston College 13, Loyola Marymount 12, Clemson 11, Georgia 11, Tennessee 11, Washington 11, Chattanooga 10, Florida State 10, TCU 10, Texas A&M 10, Texas Tech 10, Loyola-Chicago 9, Weber State 9, Illinois State 8, Auburn 7, New Orleans 7, Oklahoma State 7, Xavier 7



Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1989 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Michigan

1 Arizona

2 Georgetown

3 Illinois

4 North Carolina

5 Oklahoma

6 Indiana

7 Duke

8 Missouri

9 Syracuse

10 Michigan

11 Seton Hall

12 Stanford

13 Louisville

14 UNLV

15 Iowa

16 Florida State

17 Arkansas

18 NC State

19 West Virginia

20 Alabama

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1988 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kansas

1 Temple

2 Arizona

3 Oklahoma

4 Purdue

5 Kentucky

6 Duke

7 North Carolina

8 Pitt

9 Syracuse

10 Michigan

11 NC State

12 Bradley

13 Wyoming

14 Loyola Marymount

15 UNLV

16 Iowa

17 Illinois

18 DePaul

19 Xavier

20 Kansas State

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1987 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Indiana

1 UNLV

2 Indiana

3 North Carolina

4 Georgetown

5 DePaul

6 Purdue

7 Iowa

8 Temple

9 Alabama

10 Syracuse

11 Illinois

12 Pitt

13 UCLA

14 Missouri

15 Clemson

16 TCU

17 Wyoming

18 Notre Dame

19 New Orleans

T20 UTEP

T20 Oklahoma

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1986 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Louisville

1 Duke

2 Kansas

3 St. John’s

4 Kentucky

5 Michigan

6 Georgia Tech

7 Louisville

8 North Carolina

9 Syracuse

10 UNLV

11 Notre Dame

12 Memphis State

13 Bradley

14 Indiana

15 Georgetown

16 UTEP

17 Oklahoma

18 Michigan State

19 Alabama

20 Illinois

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1985 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Villanova

1 Georgetown

2 Michigan

3 St. John’s

4 Memphis State

5 Oklahoma

6 Georgia Tech

7 North Carolina

8 Louisiana Tech

9 UNLV

10 Illinois

11 VCU

12 Duke

13 Kansas

14 Tulsa

15 Syracuse

16 Texas Tech

17 Loyola-Chicago

18 NC State

19 LSU

20 Michigan State

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1984 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Georgetown

1 North Carolina

2 Georgetown

3 Kentucky

4 DePaul

5 Houston

6 Illinois

7 Arkansas

8 Oklahoma

9 UTEP

10 Maryland

11 Purdue

12 Tulsa

13 UNLV

14 Duke

15 Washington

T16 Memphis State

T16 Syracuse

18 Indiana

19 Auburn

20 Oregon State

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1983 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: NC State

1 Houston

2 Louisville

3 St. John’s

4 Virginia

5 Indiana

6 UNLV

7 UCLA

8 North Carolina

9 Arkansas

10 Kentucky

11 Villanova

12 Missouri

13 Boston College

14 NC State

15 Georgia

16 Chattanooga

17 Memphis State

18 Illinois State

19 Oklahoma State

20 Georgetown

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1982 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina

1 North Carolina

2 DePaul

3 Virginia

4 Oregon State

5 Missouri

6 Minnesota

7 Georgetown

8 Idaho

9 Memphis State

10 Fresno State

11 Tulsa

12 Alabama

13 Arkansas

14 Kentucky

15 Wyoming

16 Iowa

17 West Virginia

18 Kansas State

19 Wake Forest

20 Louisville

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1981 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Indiana

1 DePaul

2 Oregon State

3 Virginia

4 LSU

5 Arizona State

6 North Carolina

7 Indiana

8 Kentucky

9 Notre Dame

10 Utah

11 UCLA

12 Iowa

13 Louisville

14 Wake Forest

15 Tennessee

16 Wyoming

17 BYU

18 Illinois

19 Kansas

20 Maryland

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1980 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Louisville

1 DePaul

2 LSU

3 Kentucky

4 Louisville

5 Oregon State

6 Syracuse

7 Indiana

8 Maryland

9 Ohio State

10 Georgetown

11 Notre Dame

12 BYU

13 St. John’s

14 Missouri

15 North Carolina

16 Duke

17 Weber State

18 Texas A&M

19 Arizona State

20 Kansas State

