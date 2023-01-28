Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1980 to 1989
Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1980 to 1989 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
According to the final Coaches rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best in the 1980s?
Take all the Coaches final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches final No. 1 team gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
The Coaches Poll didn’t start coming out with its final rankings after the NCAA Tournament until after the 1991 season, so there are a whole slew of issues with this decade.
1985 Villanova and 1988 Kansas – both won national titles – don’t get any love in this formula.
Coaches Poll: 1980 to 1989 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1 North Carolina 200
2 Georgetown 147
3 Kentucky 135
4 DePaul 125
5 Indiana 123
6 UNLV 114
7 Syracuse 108
8 Duke 100
9 Oklahoma 98
10 Illinois 97
T11 Louisville 97
T11 St. John’s 82
T13 Michigan 77
T13 Missouri 77
15 Oregon State 73
16 Memphis State 72
17 Virginia 68
18 Iowa 64
19 Arkansas 58
20 Purdue 57
21 Notre Dame 55
22 LSU 53
23 Arizona 49
24 UCLA 47
25 Houston 46
Others Receiving Votes (Points): Alabama 44, Kansas 44, NC State 43, Temple 43, Wyoming 43, Tulsa 41, Georgia Tech 40, Maryland 40, UTEP 33, Pitt 32, Arizona State 28, Bradley 27, BYU 23, Kansas State 20, Minnesota 20, Wake Forest 19, Idaho 18, Louisiana Tech 18, Ohio State 17, Fresno State 16, Utah 16, West Virginia 16, Seton Hall 15, VCU 15, Villanova 15, Michigan State 14, Stanford 14, Boston College 13, Loyola Marymount 12, Clemson 11, Georgia 11, Tennessee 11, Washington 11, Chattanooga 10, Florida State 10, TCU 10, Texas A&M 10, Texas Tech 10, Loyola-Chicago 9, Weber State 9, Illinois State 8, Auburn 7, New Orleans 7, Oklahoma State 7, Xavier 7
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1989 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Michigan
1 Arizona
2 Georgetown
3 Illinois
4 North Carolina
5 Oklahoma
6 Indiana
7 Duke
8 Missouri
9 Syracuse
10 Michigan
11 Seton Hall
12 Stanford
13 Louisville
14 UNLV
15 Iowa
16 Florida State
17 Arkansas
18 NC State
19 West Virginia
20 Alabama
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1988 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kansas
1 Temple
2 Arizona
3 Oklahoma
4 Purdue
5 Kentucky
6 Duke
7 North Carolina
8 Pitt
9 Syracuse
10 Michigan
11 NC State
12 Bradley
13 Wyoming
14 Loyola Marymount
15 UNLV
16 Iowa
17 Illinois
18 DePaul
19 Xavier
20 Kansas State
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1987 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Indiana
1 UNLV
2 Indiana
3 North Carolina
4 Georgetown
5 DePaul
6 Purdue
7 Iowa
8 Temple
9 Alabama
10 Syracuse
11 Illinois
12 Pitt
13 UCLA
14 Missouri
15 Clemson
16 TCU
17 Wyoming
18 Notre Dame
19 New Orleans
T20 UTEP
T20 Oklahoma
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1986 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Louisville
1 Duke
2 Kansas
3 St. John’s
4 Kentucky
5 Michigan
6 Georgia Tech
7 Louisville
8 North Carolina
9 Syracuse
10 UNLV
11 Notre Dame
12 Memphis State
13 Bradley
14 Indiana
15 Georgetown
16 UTEP
17 Oklahoma
18 Michigan State
19 Alabama
20 Illinois
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1985 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Villanova
1 Georgetown
2 Michigan
3 St. John’s
4 Memphis State
5 Oklahoma
6 Georgia Tech
7 North Carolina
8 Louisiana Tech
9 UNLV
10 Illinois
11 VCU
12 Duke
13 Kansas
14 Tulsa
15 Syracuse
16 Texas Tech
17 Loyola-Chicago
18 NC State
19 LSU
20 Michigan State
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1984 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Georgetown
1 North Carolina
2 Georgetown
3 Kentucky
4 DePaul
5 Houston
6 Illinois
7 Arkansas
8 Oklahoma
9 UTEP
10 Maryland
11 Purdue
12 Tulsa
13 UNLV
14 Duke
15 Washington
T16 Memphis State
T16 Syracuse
18 Indiana
19 Auburn
20 Oregon State
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1983 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: NC State
1 Houston
2 Louisville
3 St. John’s
4 Virginia
5 Indiana
6 UNLV
7 UCLA
8 North Carolina
9 Arkansas
10 Kentucky
11 Villanova
12 Missouri
13 Boston College
14 NC State
15 Georgia
16 Chattanooga
17 Memphis State
18 Illinois State
19 Oklahoma State
20 Georgetown
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1982 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: North Carolina
1 North Carolina
2 DePaul
3 Virginia
4 Oregon State
5 Missouri
6 Minnesota
7 Georgetown
8 Idaho
9 Memphis State
10 Fresno State
11 Tulsa
12 Alabama
13 Arkansas
14 Kentucky
15 Wyoming
16 Iowa
17 West Virginia
18 Kansas State
19 Wake Forest
20 Louisville
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1981 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Indiana
1 DePaul
2 Oregon State
3 Virginia
4 LSU
5 Arizona State
6 North Carolina
7 Indiana
8 Kentucky
9 Notre Dame
10 Utah
11 UCLA
12 Iowa
13 Louisville
14 Wake Forest
15 Tennessee
16 Wyoming
17 BYU
18 Illinois
19 Kansas
20 Maryland
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1980 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Louisville
1 DePaul
2 LSU
3 Kentucky
4 Louisville
5 Oregon State
6 Syracuse
7 Indiana
8 Maryland
9 Ohio State
10 Georgetown
11 Notre Dame
12 BYU
13 St. John’s
14 Missouri
15 North Carolina
16 Duke
17 Weber State
18 Texas A&M
19 Arizona State
20 Kansas State
