Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1970 to 1979
Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1970 to 1979 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews
According to the final Coaches rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1970s?
Take all the Coaches final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches final No. 1 team gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
Yeah, enough of that mess from the 1960s when Duke was ranked high enough to be in the top spot of the Coaches Poll of the decade, even though UCLA owns the NCAA Tournament. The 1970s were about the Bruins, at least for the first half of it.
Call it a make-good for the previous decade.
The Coaches Poll were still doing the final rankings at the end of the regular season and not after the NCAA Tournament.
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975
1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
NCAA Basketball National Champions
1970 UCLA, 1971 UCLA, 1972 UCLA, 1973 UCLA, 1974 NC State, 1975 UCLA, 1976 Indiana, 1977 Marquette, 1978 Kentucky, 1979 Michigan State
Coaches Poll: 1970 to 1979 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1 UCLA 238
2 Marquette 194
3 North Carolina 167
4 Kentucky 134
5 Notre Dame 118
6 Indiana 98
T7 Louisville 88
T7 Maryland 88
T9 Long Beach State 81
T9 South Carolina 81
T11 NC State 80
T11 Penn 80
13 Arkansas 59
14 Michigan 56
15 UNLV 54
T16 Alabama 52
T16 Florida State 52
T16 Providence 52
19 USC 48
20 San Francisco 46
21 Syracuse 45
22 Kansas State 44
23 Michigan State 43
24 Houston 41
T25 Kansas 40
T25 Minnesota 40
Others Receiving Votes (Points): DePaul 37, Louisiana (SW Louisiana) 37, Duke 36, Jacksonville 36, Indiana State 35, Iowa 34, Arizona State 32, BYU 32, Missouri 31, Utah State 31, Villanova 31, Cincinnati 30, New Mexico 30, New Mexico State 30, Memphis State 28, Western Kentucky 28, Drake 27, Utah 24, Arizona 23, Rutgers 23, St. Bonaventure 23, Kansas 22, UTEP 21, Georgetown 20, Weber State 20, Creighton 19, Vanderbilt 19, Purdue 18, Texas 18, Fordham 17, LSU 17, Ohio State 16, Washington 16, Detroit 13, Pitt 12, Virginia 11, Temple 10, Niagara 9, Duquesne 8, Marshall 8, St. John’s 8, Tennessee 8, Clemson 7, Dayton 7, Princeton 7, Western Michigan 7
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975
1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1979 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1979 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Michigan State
1 Indiana State
2 UCLA
3 North Carolina
4 Michigan State
5 Notre Dame
6 Arkansas
7 Duke
8 DePaul
9 LSU
10 Syracuse
11 Iowa
12 Georgetown
13 Marquette
14 Purdue
15 Texas
16 Temple
17 San Francisco
18 Tennessee
19 Louisville
20 Detroit
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975
1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1978 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1978 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky
1 Kentucky
2 UCLA
3 Marquette
4 New Mexico
5 Michigan State
6 Arkansas
7 DePaul
8 Kansas
9 Duke
10 North Carolina
11 Notre Dame
12 Florida State
13 San Francisco
14 Louisville
15 Indiana
16 Houston
17 Utah State
18 Utah
19 Texas
20 Georgetown
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975
1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1977 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1977 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Marquette
1 Michigan
2 San Francisco
3 North Carolina
4 UCLA
5 Kentucky
6 UNLV
7 Arkansas
8 Tennessee
9 Syracuse
10 Utah
11 Kansas State
12 Cincinnati
13 Louisville
14 Marquette
15 Providence
16 Indiana State
17 Minnesota
18 Alabama
19 Detroit
20 Purdue
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975
1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1976 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1976 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Indiana
1 Indiana
2 Marquette
3 Rutgers
4 UNLV
5 UCLA
6 North Carolina
7 Alabama
8 Notre Dame
9 Michigan
10 Washington
11 Missouri
12 Arizona
13 Maryland
14 Tennessee
15 Virginia
16 Cincinnati
16 Florida State
18 St. John’s
T19 Princeton
T19 Western Michigan
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975
1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1975 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1975 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA
1 Indiana
2 UCLA
3 Louisville
4 Kentucky
5 Maryland
6 Marquette
7 Arizona State
8 Alabama
9 NC State
10 North Carolina
11 Penn
12 USC
13 Utah State
14 UNLV
15 Notre Dame
16 Creighton
17 Arizona
18 New Mexico State
19 Clemson
20 UTEP
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975
1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1974 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1974 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: NC State
1 NC State
2 UCLA
3 Notre Dame
4 Maryland
5 Marquette
6 Providence
7 Vanderbilt
8 North Carolina
9 Indiana
10 Kansas
11 Long Beach State
12 MIchigan
13 USC
14 Pitt
15 Louisville
16 South Carolina
17 Creighton
18 New Mexico
T19 Alabama
T19 Dayton
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975
1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1973 Final Top 10
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1973 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA
1 UCLA
2 NC State
3 Long Beach State
4 Marquette
5 Providence
6 Indiana
T7 Louisiana (SW Louisiana)
T7 Kansas State
T9 Minnesota
T9 Maryland
11 Memphis State
12 North Carolina
13 Arizona State
14 Syracuse
15 Kentucky
16 South Carolina
17 Missouri
18 Houston
19 Weber State
20 Penn
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975
1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1972 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1972 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA
1 UCLA
2 North Carolina
3 Penn
4 Louisville
5 South Carolina
6 Long Beach State
7 Marquette
8 Louisiana (SW Louisiana)
9 BYU
10 Florida State
11 Maryland
12 Minnesota
13 Memphis State
14 Kentucky
15 Villanova
16 Kansas State
17 UTEP
18 Marshall
T19 Missouri
T19 Weber State
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975
1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1971 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1971 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA
1 UCLA
2 Marquette
3 Penn
4 Kansas
5 USC
6 South Carolina
7 Western Kentucky
8 Kentucky
9 Fordham
10 Ohio State
T11 Jacksonville
T11 BYU
13 North Carolina
T14 Notre Dame
T14 Long Beach State
16 Drake
17 Villanova
T18 Houston
T18 Duquesne
20 Weber State
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975
1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1970 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1970 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA
1 Kentucky
2 UCLA
3 St. Bonaventure
4 New Mexico State
5 Jacksonville
6 South Carolina
7 Iowa
8 Notre Dame
9 Drake
10 Marquette
11 Houston
12 NC State
13 Penn
14 Florida State
T15 Long Beach State
T15 Villanova
T17 Utah State
T17 Niagara
T17 Western Kentucky
T20 Cincinnati
T20 UTEP
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s
1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975
1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979
College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time