Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1970 to 1979

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1970 to 1979 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

According to the final Coaches rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1970s?

Take all the Coaches final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches final No. 1 team gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Yeah, enough of that mess from the 1960s when Duke was ranked high enough to be in the top spot of the Coaches Poll of the decade, even though UCLA owns the NCAA Tournament. The 1970s were about the Bruins, at least for the first half of it.

Call it a make-good for the previous decade.

The Coaches Poll were still doing the final rankings at the end of the regular season and not after the NCAA Tournament.

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975

1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979

College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time

NCAA Basketball National Champions

1970 UCLA, 1971 UCLA, 1972 UCLA, 1973 UCLA, 1974 NC State, 1975 UCLA, 1976 Indiana, 1977 Marquette, 1978 Kentucky, 1979 Michigan State



Coaches Poll: 1970 to 1979 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 UCLA 238

2 Marquette 194

3 North Carolina 167

4 Kentucky 134

5 Notre Dame 118

6 Indiana 98

T7 Louisville 88

T7 Maryland 88

T9 Long Beach State 81

T9 South Carolina 81

T11 NC State 80

T11 Penn 80

13 Arkansas 59

14 Michigan 56

15 UNLV 54

T16 Alabama 52

T16 Florida State 52

T16 Providence 52

19 USC 48

20 San Francisco 46

21 Syracuse 45

22 Kansas State 44

23 Michigan State 43

24 Houston 41

T25 Kansas 40

T25 Minnesota 40

Others Receiving Votes (Points): DePaul 37, Louisiana (SW Louisiana) 37, Duke 36, Jacksonville 36, Indiana State 35, Iowa 34, Arizona State 32, BYU 32, Missouri 31, Utah State 31, Villanova 31, Cincinnati 30, New Mexico 30, New Mexico State 30, Memphis State 28, Western Kentucky 28, Drake 27, Utah 24, Arizona 23, Rutgers 23, St. Bonaventure 23, Kansas 22, UTEP 21, Georgetown 20, Weber State 20, Creighton 19, Vanderbilt 19, Purdue 18, Texas 18, Fordham 17, LSU 17, Ohio State 16, Washington 16, Detroit 13, Pitt 12, Virginia 11, Temple 10, Niagara 9, Duquesne 8, Marshall 8, St. John’s 8, Tennessee 8, Clemson 7, Dayton 7, Princeton 7, Western Michigan 7



Story continues

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975

1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979

College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1979 Final Top 20

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1979 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Michigan State

1 Indiana State

2 UCLA

3 North Carolina

4 Michigan State

5 Notre Dame

6 Arkansas

7 Duke

8 DePaul

9 LSU

10 Syracuse

11 Iowa

12 Georgetown

13 Marquette

14 Purdue

15 Texas

16 Temple

17 San Francisco

18 Tennessee

19 Louisville

20 Detroit

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975

1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979

College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1978 Final Top 20

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1978 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Kentucky

1 Kentucky

2 UCLA

3 Marquette

4 New Mexico

5 Michigan State

6 Arkansas

7 DePaul

8 Kansas

9 Duke

10 North Carolina

11 Notre Dame

12 Florida State

13 San Francisco

14 Louisville

15 Indiana

16 Houston

17 Utah State

18 Utah

19 Texas

20 Georgetown

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975

1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979

College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1977 Final Top 20

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1977 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Marquette

1 Michigan

2 San Francisco

3 North Carolina

4 UCLA

5 Kentucky

6 UNLV

7 Arkansas

8 Tennessee

9 Syracuse

10 Utah

11 Kansas State

12 Cincinnati

13 Louisville

14 Marquette

15 Providence

16 Indiana State

17 Minnesota

18 Alabama

19 Detroit

20 Purdue

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975

1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979

College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1976 Final Top 20

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1976 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Indiana

1 Indiana

2 Marquette

3 Rutgers

4 UNLV

5 UCLA

6 North Carolina

7 Alabama

8 Notre Dame

9 Michigan

10 Washington

11 Missouri

12 Arizona

13 Maryland

14 Tennessee

15 Virginia

16 Cincinnati

16 Florida State

18 St. John’s

T19 Princeton

T19 Western Michigan

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975

1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979

College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1975 Final Top 20

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1975 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA

1 Indiana

2 UCLA

3 Louisville

4 Kentucky

5 Maryland

6 Marquette

7 Arizona State

8 Alabama

9 NC State

10 North Carolina

11 Penn

12 USC

13 Utah State

14 UNLV

15 Notre Dame

16 Creighton

17 Arizona

18 New Mexico State

19 Clemson

20 UTEP

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975

1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979

College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1974 Final Top 20

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1974 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: NC State

1 NC State

2 UCLA

3 Notre Dame

4 Maryland

5 Marquette

6 Providence

7 Vanderbilt

8 North Carolina

9 Indiana

10 Kansas

11 Long Beach State

12 MIchigan

13 USC

14 Pitt

15 Louisville

16 South Carolina

17 Creighton

18 New Mexico

T19 Alabama

T19 Dayton

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975

1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979

College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1973 Final Top 10

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1973 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA

1 UCLA

2 NC State

3 Long Beach State

4 Marquette

5 Providence

6 Indiana

T7 Louisiana (SW Louisiana)

T7 Kansas State

T9 Minnesota

T9 Maryland

11 Memphis State

12 North Carolina

13 Arizona State

14 Syracuse

15 Kentucky

16 South Carolina

17 Missouri

18 Houston

19 Weber State

20 Penn

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975

1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979

College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1972 Final Top 20

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1972 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA

1 UCLA

2 North Carolina

3 Penn

4 Louisville

5 South Carolina

6 Long Beach State

7 Marquette

8 Louisiana (SW Louisiana)

9 BYU

10 Florida State

11 Maryland

12 Minnesota

13 Memphis State

14 Kentucky

15 Villanova

16 Kansas State

17 UTEP

18 Marshall

T19 Missouri

T19 Weber State

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975

1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979

College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1971 Final Top 20

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1971 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA

1 UCLA

2 Marquette

3 Penn

4 Kansas

5 USC

6 South Carolina

7 Western Kentucky

8 Kentucky

9 Fordham

10 Ohio State

T11 Jacksonville

T11 BYU

13 North Carolina

T14 Notre Dame

T14 Long Beach State

16 Drake

17 Villanova

T18 Houston

T18 Duquesne

20 Weber State

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975

1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979

College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1970 Final Top 20

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1970 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA

1 Kentucky

2 UCLA

3 St. Bonaventure

4 New Mexico State

5 Jacksonville

6 South Carolina

7 Iowa

8 Notre Dame

9 Drake

10 Marquette

11 Houston

12 NC State

13 Penn

14 Florida State

T15 Long Beach State

T15 Villanova

T17 Utah State

T17 Niagara

T17 Western Kentucky

T20 Cincinnati

T20 UTEP

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

Coaches Top 20 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975

1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979

College Football Coaches Greatest Programs of All-Time

Story originally appeared on College Football News