Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1960 to 1969
Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1960 to 1969 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews
According to the final Coaches rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1960s?
Take all the Coaches final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
Okay, so this is wrong. And there’s a reason.
Duke didn’t win any national titles in the 1960s, but it managed to be ranked at a higher level than UCLA … at the end of the regular season.
OF COURSE UCLA and its five NCAA titles was the college basketball program of the 1960s, but the Coaches Poll – like the AP version – didn’t rank teams after the NCAA Tournament. And why because it wasn’t the be-all-end-all dominant March Madness force like it is today.
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965
1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969
NCAA Basketball National Champions
1960 Ohio State, 1961 Cincinnati, 1962 Cincinnati, 1963 Loyola-Chicago, 1964 UCLA, 1965 UCLA, 1966 Texas Western (UTEP), 1967 UCLA, 1968 UCLA, 1969 UCLA
Coaches Poll: 1960 to 1969 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1 Duke 150
2 UCLA 143
3 Kentucky 121
4 Cincinnati 114
5 North Carolina 101
6 Ohio State 100
7 Kansas State 86
8 Davidson 83
9 Providence 75
10 Loyola-Chicago 74
11 Utah 72
T12 Bradley 68
T12 Michigan 68
T12 Villanova 68
15 Louisville 66
T16 St. John’s 64
T16 Vanderbilt 64
18 St. Bonaventure 61
19 Oregon State 59
20 UTEP 58
21 Houston 57
22 West Virginia 54
T23 Bowling Green 52
T23 Wichita State 52
25 Kansas 50
Others Receiving Votes (Points): Colorado 49, Utah State 49, St. Joseph’s 43, Arizona State 41, Mississippi State 41, New Mexico 37, Wake Forest 35, Princeton 32, Illinois 31, New Mexico State 31, Santa Clara 31, Dayton 29, NYU 29, San Francisco 29, Drake 28, Marquette 28, BYU 27, Texas 27, Tennessee 26, Cal 25, Duquesne 24, Indiana 24, USC 21, Columbia 20, La Salle 20, Pacific 19, Purdue 19, Saint Louis 19, Western Kentucky 19, Georgia Tech 18, Minnesota 18, Texas A&M 17, Iowa 16, Stanford 16, DePaul 15, Nebraska 15, Toledo 15, NC State 14, Oklahoma City 13, Oklahoma State 13, Tulsa 13, UConn 11, Army 10, Syracuse 10, Auburn 9, Weber State 9, Wyoming 9, Colorado State 7, Miami University 7, Seattle 7, Texas Tech 7, Florida 6, Iowa State 6, Memphis State 6, South Carolina 6
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965
1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1969 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1969 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA
1 UCLA
2 North Carolina
3 Davidson
4 Santa Clara
5 Kentucky
6 La Salle
7 Purdue
8 St. John’s
9 New Mexico State
10 Duquesne
11 Drake
12 Colorado
13 Louisville
14 Marquette
15 Boston College
15 Villanova
T17 Weber State
T17 Wyoming
19 Colorado State
T20 Kansas
T20 South Carolina
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965
1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1968 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1968 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA
1 Houston
2 UCLA
3 St. Bonaventure
4 North Carolina
5 Kentucky
6 Columbia
7 New Mexico
8 Louisville
9 Davidson
10 Marquette
11 Duke
12 New Mexico State
13 Vanderbilt
14 Kansas State
15 Princeton
16 Army
17 Santa Clara
18 Utah
19 Bradley
20 Iowa State
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965
1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1967 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1967 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA
1 UCLA
2 Louisville
3 North Carolina
4 Kansas
5 Princeton
6 Houston
7 Western Kentucky
8 UTEP
9 Tennessee
10 Boston College
11 Toledo
12 St. John’s
13 Tulsa
14 Utah State
14 Vanderbilt
16 Pacific
17 Providence
18 New Mexico
19 Duke
20 Florida
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965
1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1966 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1966 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Texas Western (UTEP)
1 Kentucky
2 Duke
3 UTEP (Texas Western)
4 Kansas
5 Loyola-Chicago
6 St. Joseph’s
7 Michigan
8 Vanderbilt
9 Cincinnati
10 Providence
11 Nebraska
12 Utah
13 Oklahoma City
14 Houston
15 Oregon State
16 Syracuse
17 Pacific
18 Davidson
T19 BYU
T19 Dayton
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965
1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1965 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1965 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA
1 Michigan
2 UCLA
3 St. Joseph’s
4 Providence
5 Vanderbilt
6 BYU
7 Davidson
8 Minnesota
9 Duke
10 San Francisco
11 Villanova
12 NC State
13 Oklahoma State
14 Wichita State
15 UConn
16 Illinois
17 Tennessee
18 Indiana
19 Miami University
20 Dayton
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965
1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1964 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1964 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion:
1 UCLA
2 Michigan
3 Kentucky
4 Duke
5 Oregon State
6 Wichita State
7 Villanova
8 Loyola-Chicago
9 UTEP (Texas Western)
10 Davidson
11 DePaul
12 Kansas State
T13 Drake
T13 San Francisco
15 Utah State
16 New Mexico
17 Ohio State
18 Texas A&M
T19 Arizona State
T19 Providence
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965
1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1963 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1963 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Loyola-Chicago
1 Cincinnati
2 Duke
3 Arizona State
4 Loyola-Chicago
5 Illinois
6 Wichita State
7 Mississippi State
8 Ohio State
9 Colorado
10 Stanford
11 NYU
12 Texas
13 Providence
14 Oregon State
15 UCLA
T16 St. Joseph’s
T16 West Virginia
18 Bowling Green
T19 Kansas State
T19 Seattle
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965
1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1962 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1962 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Cincinnati
1 Ohio State
2 Cincinnati
3 Kentucky
4 Mississippi State
5 Kansas State
6 Bradley
7 Wake Forest
8 Colorado
9 Bowling Green
10 Utah
11 Oregon State
12 St. John’s
T13 Duke
T13 Loyola-Chicago
15 Arizona State
16 West Virginia
17 UCLA
18 Duquesne
19 Utah State
20 Villanova
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965
1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1961 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1961 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Cincinnati
1 Ohio State
2 Cincinnati
3 St. Bonaventure
4 Kansas State
5 USC
6 North Carolina
7 Bradley
8 St. John’s
9 Duke
T10 Iowa
T10 Wake Forest
12 West Virginia
13 Utah
14 Saint Louis
15 Louisville
16 St. Joseph’s
17 Dayton
18 Kentucky
19 Texas Tech
20 Memphis State
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965
1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969
NEXT: Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1960 Final Top 20
Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1960 Final Top 20
NCAA Basketball National Champion: Ohio State
1 Cal
2 Cincinnati
3 Ohio State
4 Bradley
5 Utah
6 West Virginia
7 Utah State
8 Georgia Tech
9 Villanova
10 Indiana
11 St. Bonaventure
12 NYU
13 Texas
14 North Carolina
15 Duke
16 Kansas State
17 Auburn
18 Providence
T19 Saint Louis
T19 Dayton
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
Coaches Top 20 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965
1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969