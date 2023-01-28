Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1960 to 1969

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1960 to 1969 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?

According to the final Coaches rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1960s?

Take all the Coaches final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Okay, so this is wrong. And there’s a reason.

Duke didn’t win any national titles in the 1960s, but it managed to be ranked at a higher level than UCLA … at the end of the regular season.

OF COURSE UCLA and its five NCAA titles was the college basketball program of the 1960s, but the Coaches Poll – like the AP version – didn’t rank teams after the NCAA Tournament. And why because it wasn’t the be-all-end-all dominant March Madness force like it is today.

Coaches Poll: 1960 to 1969 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Duke 150

2 UCLA 143

3 Kentucky 121

4 Cincinnati 114

5 North Carolina 101

6 Ohio State 100

7 Kansas State 86

8 Davidson 83

9 Providence 75

10 Loyola-Chicago 74

11 Utah 72

T12 Bradley 68

T12 Michigan 68

T12 Villanova 68

15 Louisville 66

T16 St. John’s 64

T16 Vanderbilt 64

18 St. Bonaventure 61

19 Oregon State 59

20 UTEP 58

21 Houston 57

22 West Virginia 54

T23 Bowling Green 52

T23 Wichita State 52

25 Kansas 50

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Colorado 49, Utah State 49, St. Joseph’s 43, Arizona State 41, Mississippi State 41, New Mexico 37, Wake Forest 35, Princeton 32, Illinois 31, New Mexico State 31, Santa Clara 31, Dayton 29, NYU 29, San Francisco 29, Drake 28, Marquette 28, BYU 27, Texas 27, Tennessee 26, Cal 25, Duquesne 24, Indiana 24, USC 21, Columbia 20, La Salle 20, Pacific 19, Purdue 19, Saint Louis 19, Western Kentucky 19, Georgia Tech 18, Minnesota 18, Texas A&M 17, Iowa 16, Stanford 16, DePaul 15, Nebraska 15, Toledo 15, NC State 14, Oklahoma City 13, Oklahoma State 13, Tulsa 13, UConn 11, Army 10, Syracuse 10, Auburn 9, Weber State 9, Wyoming 9, Colorado State 7, Miami University 7, Seattle 7, Texas Tech 7, Florida 6, Iowa State 6, Memphis State 6, South Carolina 6



Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1969 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA

1 UCLA

2 North Carolina

3 Davidson

4 Santa Clara

5 Kentucky

6 La Salle

7 Purdue

8 St. John’s

9 New Mexico State

10 Duquesne

11 Drake

12 Colorado

13 Louisville

14 Marquette

15 Boston College

15 Villanova

T17 Weber State

T17 Wyoming

19 Colorado State

T20 Kansas

T20 South Carolina

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1968 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA

1 Houston

2 UCLA

3 St. Bonaventure

4 North Carolina

5 Kentucky

6 Columbia

7 New Mexico

8 Louisville

9 Davidson

10 Marquette

11 Duke

12 New Mexico State

13 Vanderbilt

14 Kansas State

15 Princeton

16 Army

17 Santa Clara

18 Utah

19 Bradley

20 Iowa State

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1967 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA

1 UCLA

2 Louisville

3 North Carolina

4 Kansas

5 Princeton

6 Houston

7 Western Kentucky

8 UTEP

9 Tennessee

10 Boston College

11 Toledo

12 St. John’s

13 Tulsa

14 Utah State

14 Vanderbilt

16 Pacific

17 Providence

18 New Mexico

19 Duke

20 Florida

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1966 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Texas Western (UTEP)

1 Kentucky

2 Duke

3 UTEP (Texas Western)

4 Kansas

5 Loyola-Chicago

6 St. Joseph’s

7 Michigan

8 Vanderbilt

9 Cincinnati

10 Providence

11 Nebraska

12 Utah

13 Oklahoma City

14 Houston

15 Oregon State

16 Syracuse

17 Pacific

18 Davidson

T19 BYU

T19 Dayton

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1965 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: UCLA

1 Michigan

2 UCLA

3 St. Joseph’s

4 Providence

5 Vanderbilt

6 BYU

7 Davidson

8 Minnesota

9 Duke

10 San Francisco

11 Villanova

12 NC State

13 Oklahoma State

14 Wichita State

15 UConn

16 Illinois

17 Tennessee

18 Indiana

19 Miami University

20 Dayton

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1964 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion:

1 UCLA

2 Michigan

3 Kentucky

4 Duke

5 Oregon State

6 Wichita State

7 Villanova

8 Loyola-Chicago

9 UTEP (Texas Western)

10 Davidson

11 DePaul

12 Kansas State

T13 Drake

T13 San Francisco

15 Utah State

16 New Mexico

17 Ohio State

18 Texas A&M

T19 Arizona State

T19 Providence

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1963 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Loyola-Chicago

1 Cincinnati

2 Duke

3 Arizona State

4 Loyola-Chicago

5 Illinois

6 Wichita State

7 Mississippi State

8 Ohio State

9 Colorado

10 Stanford

11 NYU

12 Texas

13 Providence

14 Oregon State

15 UCLA

T16 St. Joseph’s

T16 West Virginia

18 Bowling Green

T19 Kansas State

T19 Seattle

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1962 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Cincinnati

1 Ohio State

2 Cincinnati

3 Kentucky

4 Mississippi State

5 Kansas State

6 Bradley

7 Wake Forest

8 Colorado

9 Bowling Green

10 Utah

11 Oregon State

12 St. John’s

T13 Duke

T13 Loyola-Chicago

15 Arizona State

16 West Virginia

17 UCLA

18 Duquesne

19 Utah State

20 Villanova

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1961 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Cincinnati

1 Ohio State

2 Cincinnati

3 St. Bonaventure

4 Kansas State

5 USC

6 North Carolina

7 Bradley

8 St. John’s

9 Duke

T10 Iowa

T10 Wake Forest

12 West Virginia

13 Utah

14 Saint Louis

15 Louisville

16 St. Joseph’s

17 Dayton

18 Kentucky

19 Texas Tech

20 Memphis State

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1960 Final Top 20

NCAA Basketball National Champion: Ohio State

1 Cal

2 Cincinnati

3 Ohio State

4 Bradley

5 Utah

6 West Virginia

7 Utah State

8 Georgia Tech

9 Villanova

10 Indiana

11 St. Bonaventure

12 NYU

13 Texas

14 North Carolina

15 Duke

16 Kansas State

17 Auburn

18 Providence

T19 Saint Louis

T19 Dayton

