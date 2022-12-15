Coaches, Players, Fans pay tribute to Mississippi State coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach passed away earlier this week. At 61, Leach is gone too soon.
Leach is known for his colorful personality and hilarious interviews. The former Texas Tech and Washington State head coach brought the air raid offense to the SEC when he agreed to be Mississippi State’s head coach in 2020.
Just a few weeks ago, Leach was doing what he loved: coaching college football. Now, he leaves behind a heartbroken family and university.
Fellow coaches, players, media, and fans all paid tribute on Twitter to Mike Leach for his great personality and ability to have extremely memorable personal interactions. Leach did things to help people, like giving media credentials to young members of the media in college, that other folks simply don’t do.
There are more awesome stories of Mike Leach. We can’t fit them all in one article. Below are some of the best Mike Leach memories, including one from Georgia coach Kirby Smart, and tributes we found:
Mississippi State mourns Mike Leach's passing
Leach made history at Mississippi State and Texas Tech
ESPN's Ryan McGee has an excellent tribute for Leach
Leach goes out of the way to help young student journalist
RGIII, Matthew McConaughey sad to hear of Leach's passing
Mississippi State tribute video for Mike Leach
Story: Leach found a walk-on kicker
Leach made time for others and for coaching
'Find your inner pirate'
Leach's expansive coaching tree will continue his legacy
Awesome story during Leach's time at Oklahoma
Georgia coach Kirby Smart remembers Leach
College Football Hall of Fame honors Leach
Leach's opinions on candy
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt remembers Leach