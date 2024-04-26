Are the coaches or the players to blame in the Boston Celtics’ Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat?

By now, it has become clear that the driving force behind the Boston Celtics’ Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat in the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference first round playoffs was due to the Celtics rolling out exactly the same strategy as in their Game 1 blowout victory, and then not adjusting when it was abundantly clear that it was not working.

Was this failure more the fault of the players, or of head coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff of assistants? No matter how you slice the blame pie, the team’s angry fans will erupt online and call for blood if we see the same results in Game 3.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report After Dark” podcast, Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon weighed in on how they see the blame pie being divided. Check it out below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire