Coaches pick Ole Miss to win the SEC

Feb. 10—Ole Miss, which returns all its starters from a very productive offense in 2021, received the most votes — four — to win the SEC's overall regular season championship when the conference coaches poll was released Thursday.

However, there remains some uncertainty among the coaches as Ole Miss was low enough on some ballots that it was not picked to win its own division.

Instead, the coaches tab Arkansas to win the SEC West. The Razorbacks totaled 80 points in the balloting.

Ole Miss and defending national champion Mississippi State are projected to finish in a second-place tie in the West, each with 77 points.

MSU and Ole Miss are picked Nos. 4 and 5 respectively in the D1Baseball.com preseason rankings.

MSU landed two players on the preseason All-SEC first team, and Ole Miss had one

Junior right-hander Landon Sims, the closer for the Bulldogs last year, moves into the starting rotation, and that was enough for coaches to place him on the first team.

Sims was 5-0 with 13 saves and a 1.44 earned run average in 56 1/3 innings last year.

Ole Miss sophomore Jacob Gonzalez made the first team after earning national freshman of the year from D1Baseball.com following the 2021 season.

The coaches say Mississippi has the top two catchers in the conference as they placed MSU's Logan Tanner on the first team and Ole Miss' Hayden Dunhurst on the second team.

Dunhurst is joined on the second team by teammates Tim Elko at first base, Peyton Chatagnier at second base and Kevin Graham in the outfield.

MSU's Luke Hancock made the second team as the DH/Utility player.

