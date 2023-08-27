Coaches' notes and stats from Hillsdale football's win over Jonesville

HILLSDALE — The week 1 Game of the Week could not have gone any better for the Hillsdale Hornets as they earned a 40-8 victory over Jonesville on the road.

Head coach Marc Lemerand and the Hornets earned their first Game of the Week victory of the season, and it was due to the overall defensive effort and big plays made by senior Hornets.

The Hornets amassed a total of 408 offensive yards against the Comet defense. Junior Jace Lennox had 146 rushing yards of that total and scored three touchdowns. His longest run of the day was from 63 yards out. Hunter Wilson had three attempts for 54 rushing yards.

Hillsdale senior and captain Stephen Petersen was a major contributor on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he broke out two big touchdown runs and eclipsed 100 rushing yards. The senior picked up right where he left off in 2022, and he would help lead a defensive effort that had four turnovers and allowed just eight total first downs in the game.

On the Comet side, freshman John Milks led the rushing effort with 107 total yards. Jayden Duque had 49 rushing yards.

Jonesville quarterback Makinlee Packer (2) looks for an open lane against Hillsdale.

The Comet passing game was limited to two receptions by Jordan VanSickle for 40 yards. Makinlee Packer got the start at quarterback for the Comets. It was his first-ever game at the position. He completed a touchdown pass to Jordan VanSickle.

Hillsdale's passing game left similar results. Senior Jack Bowles completed five passes for 69 yards and one touchdown to Hunter Wilson.

For Hillsdale football head coach Marc Lemerand, the biggest thing the coaches saw during the game was the total effort from their players.

I really liked the kids’ effort,” said Lemerand. “I thought they gave it everything they had on every play. Any time you have that, you have a chance to be successful.”

Jonesville may have ended up on the losing end of the contest, but head coach Frank Keller said that the team's effort was there from quarter one through the final whistle. Coach Keller was proud of the players who stepped into major roles, like quarterback Makinlee Packer.

"No one wants to lose,” said Keller. “But I’m very happy with the way we kept fighting. We were a little shorthanded tonight. I’m looking forward to next week and I’m proud of the team for playing hard. The effort was there and that is the most important thing."

Jonesville heads to Michigan Center on Thursday, Aug. 31 for a 7 p.m. Cascades Conference matchup. Both teams play in opposite sides of their league and will be looking to earn their first win of the season after suffering a major defeat in week one.

Hillsdale hosts the Lake Fenton Blue Devils on Aug. 31 for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Baumgarten Stadium. Lake Fenton secured a dominating week one win over Pinckney 58-6. This is the first time the Hornets have played a Division 4 opponent in the past decade.

The game will be our week two Game of the Week. Coach Lemerand and the Hornets will have another major opportunity to earn another quality win, but Lemerand says the team will have a lot of work to do in order to make some noise in week two and into their conference schedule.

“There’s a lot to cleanup,” said Lemerand. “As we watch the film on Saturday and Sunday with the kids, we are going to see a lot of mistakes out there. We kept shooting ourselves in the foot. It was just things like missed assignments, penalties, dropped balls and missed throws. If we want to make some noise this year, and I think this team has potential, we have to clean those things up.”

