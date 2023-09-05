Coaches, media rip college football’s new clock rules

It is not often that members of the media, coaches, and college football fans all agree on something. However, that appears to be the case with college football’s new clock rules.

The most significant rule change is that the clock only stops on a first down in the final two minutes of each half. This rule change is reducing the number of plays in the game.

It appears that less plays does not equate to less commercial time. Keeping the same amount of commercials while reducing the number of plays does not sit well with college football fans and coaches.

The Georgia Bulldogs probably would have not been able to comeback against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff under the new clock rules.

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has already spoke out against the new clock rules:

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly drops a bomb at halftime interview

New rules equals the same amount of commercials with less football

Average people in charge of a great sport https://t.co/RsqiY4ewDu — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) September 3, 2023

Analytics of the new rules

how the new clock rules have impacted the games so far this college football season: 2022:

•plays per game: 131

•drives per game: 24.0

•plays per drive: 5.50 2023:

•plays per game: 117

•drives per game: 21.7

•plays per drive: 5.40 — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) September 3, 2023

The commercials don't stop

We just had 3 commercial breaks in 3 plays of the FSU-LSU game. With the clock rules shortening the game, it seems clear ABC is determined to fit the same number of commercials in fewer plays. — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) September 4, 2023

NFL media member is against CFB's new clock rules

After a weekend of this, I really don’t think I like the NFL clock rules coming to college football. The old rules put 2-minute drives and big comebacks in play that probably won’t be in play anymore. And that sucks. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 4, 2023

Games are going by faster, which is good and bad

College football’s new clock rules have made games feel like they’ve had 5 minute quarters like NCAAFB. Teams that like to go fast have to hate this first down running clock. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) September 3, 2023

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy claims offenses lose 5 plays per game

Mike Gundy shares the results of a study conducted on the first two weeks of college football. In week zero, offenses lost about 5 plays a game because of the running clock. In week one, OSU lost about six or seven offensive plays — Sam Hutchens (@Sam_Hutchens_) September 4, 2023

Fans don't like the new rules

Do you like college football’s new clock rule, not stopping on 1st downs? — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 26, 2023

Pick Six Previews says the clock rules change was about money

✅ Called this one the day they made the clock rule change. Less plays, more TV ads. Aka sell out the fans/players for ad $$$ Week Zero results (per @dadgumboxscores):

• 63.3 plays/game

• 3 hours & 24 min average duration Last season (896 games):

• 68.7 plays/game

• 3… https://t.co/2KTC9TncmD — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) August 28, 2023

