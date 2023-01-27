Coaches and Media react to Kirk Campbell becoming new QB coach at Michigan

Although there were rumors about Michigan football bringing Brian Griese back to Ann Arbor to become the QB coach, or bringing in recruiting guru, Tee Martin to coach the position — the Wolverines decided to fill the vacancy from within.

On Friday, Jim Harbaugh announced Michigan promoted Kirk Campbell to coach the quarterbacks in 2023.

Campbell spent the 2022 season as an offensive analyst for the Wolverines. Prior to his time in Ann Arbor, Campbell spent 2017-2019 as an offensive analyst at Penn State and was the offensive coordinator/ QB coach at Old Dominion in 2020 and 2021.

In a released statement from Michigan, Campbell shared his excitement.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Robert McCollum Family Quarterback Coach at the University of Michigan,” said Campbell. “I enjoy my relationship with Coach Harbaugh and our staff, and I look forward to working with them as we develop, mentor and coach great players. My family and I love everything about this university and football program, especially the people that I get to work with daily. I look forward to helping Team 144 reach new heights in 2023. Today, and every day, it’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine. Go Blue!”

After the promotion, we took to Twitter to find the best reactions from the media and fellow Michigan staffers.

Christina DeRuyter

Sherrone Moore

Yes sir my guy! You already know what we got to do! #GoBlue #Smash👊🏾 https://t.co/aPINwmcWeU — Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) January 27, 2023

Kirk Campbell

Josh Henschke

Was the players' number one choice, including QB JJ McCarthy. Says all you need to know about how he's viewed inside the program. https://t.co/mA6XCb92Ti — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) January 27, 2023

Clayton Sayfie

This is a nice hire for Michigan, promoting @CoachKCampbell. Had heard he was impressive behind the scenes last season, and the QB room loves him. https://t.co/5o7VEJxQ7z — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 27, 2023

Ron Bellamy

Excited for you brother. https://t.co/H0FJspfubt — Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) January 27, 2023

Sam Webb

This should help #Michigan on the PA recruiting front… https://t.co/5B1ZnhjkJE — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) January 27, 2023

Michigan football

