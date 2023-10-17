Coaches Marty Gibbons of Lake Catholic, Nick Alexander of Walsh Jesuit have mutual respect, friendship

Oct. 17—It wasn't that long ago that Marty Gibbons and Nick Alexander were two of the brightest young football coaching prospects and coaching in the News-Herald Senior Bowl.

The longtime friends have fulfilled their promise and now pilot two of the Northeast Ohio's top football teams heading into the last week of the regular season.

Gibbons has guided his alma mater Lake Catholic to a 7-2 record through nine weeks, coming on the heels of an uncharacteristic 3-7 campaign in Cougar-land last fall. Alexander, a Mayfield alum, has led Walsh Jesuit to an 8-1 record coming on the heels of last year's 9-3 campaign.

The two colleagues/friends met up on the gridiron in Week 9, with Alexander's Warriors taking home a 62-38 victory that for all intents and purposes locks up the Crown Conference. Walsh is 2-0 in league play and will be heavily favored against Padua on Oct. 20, while Lake (1-1 Crown) needs to beat NDCL and hope for a Padua upset to gain a conference share.

Either way, Alexander and Gibbons are fans of each other as the regular season winds down.

"I love looking and seeing Lake Catholic win football games," said Alexander. "Obviously, playoff points matter a lot. But kids come to these kinds of schools, Walsh Jesuit and Lake Catholic, for an opportunity to play in games like this."

Gibbons took it from there.

"I can't say enough about what Nick's done at Walsh. I know most of his staff. Coach (Phil) Bokovitz was a graduate assistant at John Carroll when I was there. (Former JCU football players) Drew Turner, Tyler Moran, I know a lot of those guys. It's pretty cool."

The coaching paths of Alexander and Gibbons took them through an experience in The News-Herald Senior Bowl. Gibbons played in the all-star game in 2010, the returned to be the defensive coordinator on Coach Paul Guhde's team in 2018. Alexander was the offensive coordinator for Coach Lou Cirino's team in the 2016 Senior Bowl.

"What a fun game that is," Alexander said. "Lou Cirino was the head coach and basically said, 'You've got the whole offense. Do whatever you want.' That stuff we did in the game is a lot of the stuff we do now. That game is awesome and it means a lot to the kids. I know the kids from Mentor that I coached really enjoyed playing in it, too."

Alexander was an assistant on Mentor's staff from 2014 to 2017 before serving as an assistant at John Carroll for two years. He took over the Walsh program in 2019. Walsh Jesuit is second in Division II, Region 5 this season and has clinched a home playoff game in the first two rounds of postseason play.

Gibbons graduated from Lake Catholic in 2011, played a John Carroll through 2014. He is 23-27 in his five-year career at Lake and has the Cougars as one of the top teams in Division IV. Lake Catholic is third in Division IV, Region 17 and has clinched a home game in the first round of the playoffs.

"We talk all the time," Gibbons said. "He's a fun guy to know and coach against. We were leaking information to each other all week before our game."

Alexander nodded in affirmation, saying, "There's no hiding anything. It is what it is. You're gonna see it anywhere. There was no reason to hide anything."

As the postseason progresses, both said they'll be keeping a close eye on the other's program hoping for the best. Two careers that began in The News-Herald area is as strong today as ever.

"It's really exciting," Alexander said. "Both are here at 7-1 (at the time). Marty's done a great job. It's good to see."