Coaches on the hot seat heading into the 2022 season | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss coaches who are heading into the 2022 college football season including Louisville’s Scott Satterfield, Arizona State’s Herm Edwards, Nebraska’s Scott Frost, and Auburn’s Bryan Harsin.

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: We know Jeff Brohm is the head coach at Purdue. And Jeff Brohm is a-- from the Brohm family of Louisville. His father, Oscar, brothers, Greg, and Brian, his son-- everybody. Everybody in Louisville knows the Brohms, right?

PAT FORDE: Yes. And every male Brohm who has ever thrown or caught a pass did it at the University of Louisville.

DAN WETZEL: He's speaking at the Louisville Flaget High School Alumni Association. Somebody asked, "How much pressure did you feel when the Louisville job opened in 2018?"

"You know what? After being at Purdue two years when it came open, that was a tough call," Brohm said. "It was just too early to leave Purdue for Louisville at that point. Now, we're on year-six-- at Purdue-- I love this town, this area. I'm an alumnus of Louisville, so anything can happen in the future."

PAT FORDE: Boom.

DAN WETZEL: This is all from a column by the great Rick Bozich, who writes for WDRB. But he used to write for "The Courier-Journal" for years.

PAT FORDE: That is an eye-opening comment, for sure. [CHUCKLES] And it sends a clear signal to Scott Satterfield. Better win big this year, pal.

DAN WETZEL: So Satterfield had a enormous success at Appalachian State. Gets to Louisville. He's 18 and 19. He's 6 and 7 last year. Took an L in the First Responder Bowl, which is always such a classic.

PAT FORDE: [LAUGHS] A lot of fan investment in that First Responder Bowl.

DAN WETZEL: Came in last place in the First Responder Bowl.

PAT FORDE: [LAUGHS]

DAN WETZEL: Yeah, he's got a win. Brohm has basically just stated I'll take the job.

PAT FORDE: Yeah. On the list of potential openings now, Louisville moves up a couple notches, I think, just based on Jeff Brohm's rhetoric.

DAN WETZEL: You got to put Satterfield at number one on the hot seat, if only because of this.

PAT FORDE: Right.

DAN WETZEL: Herm Edwards at Arizona State, with all the scandals and the transfers out-- I thought-- he's got 40 guys on the roster or something now. [CHUCKLES]

PAT FORDE: Yeah. I mean--

DAN WETZEL: Total mess.

PAT FORDE: They have just been-- yeah. They've been gutted by transfers, they've had staff turnover, they have an ongoing NCAA investigation. And things had only been going OK for Herm. It was not like he was lighting anything on fire there. So Herm is at or near the top as well.

Scott Frost, right?

DAN WETZEL: Scott Frost.

PAT FORDE: Scott Frost has like a month, I think, to either keep the job until the end of the season or to get fired quickly. The referendum will come quickly on him. He's lucky that he still has the job this season.

[SWISH]

DAN WETZEL: 4 and 8, 5 and 7, 3 and 5, 3 and 9. I mean, if he gets to 6 and 6, that's going to be progress enough. He's going to be back.

PAT FORDE: Why should 6 and 6 be good enough to be back?

DAN WETZEL: Why was 3 and nigh good enough to be back?

PAT FORDE: Well, because of the buyout, mostly. But now, OK, the buyout's gotten lower. And eventually-- look, it's-- at some point in time, they've got to show something, don't they? Here's their September schedule-- actually, start in August.

They're playing in Dublin, Ireland, against Northwestern. Very important game for Scott Frost. Then, North Dakota, Georgia Southern. You got to win those two, obviously.

Then, Oklahoma comes to Lincoln, and then they have the Bye Week, and that's-- the old Bye Week firing. We've seen that a few times there. You plug in the interim coach.

If they are 2 and 2 at that point, I think he's gone.

DAN WETZEL: Wow.

PAT FORDE: I do.

DAN WETZEL: Who else you got that needs a win? Harsin. Brian Harsin, down at Auburn.

PAT FORDE: Brian Harsin.

DAN WETZEL: They tried to fire him.

PAT FORDE: The boosters were dying to fire him. So much they just kept leaking stuff to try to make Brian Harsin's life miserable and untenable and to get him pushed out.

DAN WETZEL: I don't hold anything that happens this year-- much of it-- against Brian Harsin because he's been literally undercut by his school. So I don't know. Those seem to be the big ones.