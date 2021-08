Husker Online

What was once the strongest one-two punch on the team now appears to be in question as the Huskers get ready to head to Illinois in just over two weeks. Both tight ends Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek were not at practice on Wednesday. You couple that with Thomas Fidone's ACL knee injury in April and Kurt Rafdal's decision to transfer to Boise State, that's NU's top four guys heading info spring practice that are out or no longer with the team.